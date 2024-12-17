Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Architects Licensure Board

    The State Architects Licensure Board serves to protect the health, safety and property of the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the regulation of the practice and licensure of the architectural profession.

    Apply or Renew Your License

    The State Architects Licensure Board serves to protect the health, safety and property of the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through the regulation of the practice and licensure of the architectural profession. Among its other functions, the Board promulgates standards of professional conduct and establishes rules and regulations for the examination of licensure applicants.

    On May 1, 2023, NCARB’s new score validity policy went into effect, basing the validity of passed Architect Registration Examination® (ARE®) divisions on exam versions. The former rolling clock policy, requiring that all parts of the ARE® be passed within five years, is incorporated in the State Architects Licensure Board’s (Board) regulations and can only be removed through the regulatory process. However, on March 28, 2023, the Board voted to waive its regulation at 49 Pa. Code § 9.46(b), requiring applicants to comply with the rolling clock policy, while the Board ushers a regulation through the regulatory process. As such, all Pennsylvania applicants will be able to benefit from the new score validity policy while the Board promulgates a regulation to remove the rolling clock policy from the Board’s regulations. 

     

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Board Examination Information

    For examination application contact: National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) at 202-783-6500. The examination is administered by ETS and (NCARB).  Examinations are administered at PSI Test Centers by appointment only.  There is no deadline to apply.

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Call us

    Email us

    St-Architect@pa.gov -- Please note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Email us

    Mailing address

    State Architects Licensure Board P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Mailing address

    Physical Address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Physical Address

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.