    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    That includes:

    • Architect Registration/ARE Approval Application
    • Reciprocal Licensing Application
    • Application for Firm Registration
    • Request for Certification of Licensure 
    • Request for Changes to an Individual License

    Additional Forms

    Amendment Application for Firm Registration (PDF)

    Employment History (PDF)

    Reference Form (PDF)

    AZ CHRC affidavit

    CA CHRC affidavit

    Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.