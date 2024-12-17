Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Bates, William J. (Vice President)
    6/9/20 - 6/9/24 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Endler, Patrick
    10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Johns, Michael (Secretary)
    02/09/2022-02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    McClenaghan, Mary E. AIA, NCARB (President)
    02/09/2022-02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Roller, Jerry K.

    5/12/21 - 5/12/25 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

     

    Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Miller, Seth. (Consumer Protection)
    Office of Attorney General
    Bureau of Consumer Protection

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     


    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Five members.

    5 Architects
    2 Public
    1 Consumer Protection
    1 Commissioner