The State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands is located in Somerset Township of Somerset County along Route 31, approximately one mile from the Borough of Somerset. The facility opened July 1, 1996, as a security level 2 facility for adult male inmates. The facility occupies the former Somerset State Hospital property which was owned by the Department of Public Welfare and which officially closed June 1996. The property was transferred from the Department of Public Welfare to the Department of Corrections on July 1, 1996. In addition to housing general population inmates, SCI Laurel Highlands serves as the Commonwealth’s provider to inmates with medical special needs, including long-term care, personal care, wheelchair, dialysis and geriatric inmates. Additionally, SCI Laurel Highlands is a programming institution for inmates who are placed into the State Drug Treatment Program and Short Sentence Parole.
Facility Information
Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 52
Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 81
Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 35
Number of Housing Units: 9
Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.
Special Features: Medical facilities to include Skilled Care, Personal Care and dialysis
Average Number of Full-Time Employees: 598
Inmate Information
Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population
Community Work Program: The SCI Laurel Highlands CWP crew works around the community for government agencies and non-profit organizations. The crew paints, cleans, landscapes, clears brush, pours concrete, cleans and details fire tricks and picks up litter.
Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.
Academic Education
- GED
- Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma
Vocational Programs
- Business Education
- Custodial Maintenance
- Flaggers
- OSHA
- NCCER
- Your Role in the Green Environment
- Cosmetology
Inmate Programs
- Therapeutic Community
- Outpatient Alcohol Other Drug
- Violence Prevention
- Cognitive Behavioral Intervention – Interpersonal Violence
- Thinking for a Change
- Parole Violator Specific Programming
- Programming Specific to the State Drug Treatment Program
- Long Term Offender
- SAFE
- Impact of Crimes
- Seeking Safety
- Parenting
- Senior Life Enhancement Program (SLEP)
- Certified Peer Specialist (CPS)
- Canine Partners for Life (CPL)
- Hospice and Palliative Care
Facility Address
5706 Glades Pike
Somerset, PA 15501
(814) 445-6501
Inmate Mail Address
Smart Communications/PADOC
Inmate Name/Inmate Number
Institution
PO Box 33028
St Petersburg, FL 33733
Facility Mail Address
5706 Glades Pike
P.O. Box 631
Somerset, PA 15501
Leadership
Superintendent: Melissa Hainsworth
Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Melanie Pyle
Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Brian Swank
Business Manager: Gina Hinebaugh
Superintendent's Assistant: Donna Platt