Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    SCI Laurel Highlands

    SCI Laurel Highlands

    The State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands is located in Somerset Township of Somerset County along Route 31, approximately one mile from the Borough of Somerset. The facility opened July 1, 1996, as a security level 2 facility for adult male inmates. The facility occupies the former Somerset State Hospital property which was owned by the Department of Public Welfare and which officially closed June 1996. The property was transferred from the Department of Public Welfare to the Department of Corrections on July 1, 1996. In addition to housing general population inmates, SCI Laurel Highlands serves as the Commonwealth’s provider to inmates with medical special needs, including long-term care, personal care, wheelchair, dialysis and geriatric inmates. Additionally, SCI Laurel Highlands is a programming institution for inmates who are placed into the State Drug Treatment Program and Short Sentence Parole.  

    Facility Information

    Number of Acres Inside Perimeter:  52

    Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 81

    Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 35

    Number of Housing Units: 9

    Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.

    Special Features: Medical facilities to include Skilled Care, Personal Care and dialysis

    Average Number of Full-Time Employees: 598

    Inmate Information

    Inmate PopulationCurrent Inmate Population

    Community Work Program: The SCI Laurel Highlands CWP crew works around the community for government agencies and non-profit organizations. The crew paints, cleans, landscapes, clears brush, pours concrete, cleans and details fire tricks and picks up litter.

    Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

    Academic Education

    • GED
    • Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma

    Vocational Programs

    • Business Education
    • Custodial Maintenance
    • Flaggers
    • OSHA
    • NCCER
    • Your Role in the Green Environment
    • Cosmetology

    Inmate Programs

    • Therapeutic Community
    • Outpatient Alcohol Other Drug
    • Violence Prevention
    • Cognitive Behavioral Intervention – Interpersonal Violence
    • Thinking for a Change
    • Parole Violator Specific Programming
    • Programming Specific to the State Drug Treatment Program
    • Long Term Offender
    • SAFE
    • Impact of Crimes
    • Seeking Safety
    • Parenting
    • Senior Life Enhancement Program (SLEP)
    • Certified Peer Specialist (CPS)
    • Canine Partners for Life (CPL)
    • Hospice and Palliative Care

    Facility Address

    5706 Glades Pike
    Somerset, PA  15501
    (814) 445-6501

    Inmate Mail Address

    Smart Communications/PADOC
    Inmate Name/Inmate Number
    Institution
    PO Box 33028
    St Petersburg, FL 33733

    Facility Mail Address

    5706 Glades Pike
    P.O. Box 631
    Somerset, PA  15501

    Leadership

    Superintendent: Melissa Hainsworth

    Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services: Melanie Pyle

    Deputy Superintendent for Facilities Management: Brian Swank

    Business Manager: Gina Hinebaugh

    Superintendent's Assistant: Donna Platt