The State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands is located in Somerset Township of Somerset County along Route 31, approximately one mile from the Borough of Somerset. The facility opened July 1, 1996, as a security level 2 facility for adult male inmates. The facility occupies the former Somerset State Hospital property which was owned by the Department of Public Welfare and which officially closed June 1996. The property was transferred from the Department of Public Welfare to the Department of Corrections on July 1, 1996. In addition to housing general population inmates, SCI Laurel Highlands serves as the Commonwealth’s provider to inmates with medical special needs, including long-term care, personal care, wheelchair, dialysis and geriatric inmates. Additionally, SCI Laurel Highlands is a programming institution for inmates who are placed into the State Drug Treatment Program and Short Sentence Parole.

Facility Information

Number of Acres Inside Perimeter: 52

Number of Acres Outside Perimeter: 81

Number of Operational Structures (inside and outside of perimeter): 35

Number of Housing Units: 9

Housing units consist of both cells and dormitory-style housing.

Special Features: Medical facilities to include Skilled Care, Personal Care and dialysis

Average Number of Full-Time Employees: 598

Inmate Information

Inmate Population: Current Inmate Population

Community Work Program: The SCI Laurel Highlands CWP crew works around the community for government agencies and non-profit organizations. The crew paints, cleans, landscapes, clears brush, pours concrete, cleans and details fire tricks and picks up litter.

Reentry Service Office: In order to ease a reentrant’s transition after release and improve community reintegration, the Reentry Service Offices (RSOs) are designed to provide information and services to inmates who are within 18 months to their minimum and/or release date. Reentry Parole Agents (RPAs) oversee the RSOs and work with other DOC staff members to facilitate various workshops including Life Skills, Budgeting, Digital Literacy — among many others. The RSO utilizes its computer lab to assist reentrants with resume writing, job searches, as well as providing community connections for services they may need upon release.

Academic Education

GED

Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma

Vocational Programs

Business Education



Custodial Maintenance

Flaggers

OSHA

NCCER

Your Role in the Green Environment

Cosmetology

Inmate Programs