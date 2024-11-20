Department of Corrections to Host a Job Fair at SCI Albion

Mechanicsburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is hosting a job fair with the goal of filling several positions at SCI Albion.

Job Fair Details Date Location Address Time November 26 SCI Albion 10745 Route 18 Albion, PA 16475 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

SCI Albion is hiring for corrections officer trainees and other positions across multiple fields.

New in 2024, the DOC has lowered the minimum age requirement for corrections officer trainee positions to 18. Previously, the age requirement for trainee positions was set at 21 years old.

In addition, the department has secured a waiver of the Pennsylvania residency requirement for corrections officer job titles at all of the Commonwealth’s 24 state correctional institutions. The change allows the DOC to recruit prospective corrections officers from neighboring states.

For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit employment.pa.gov/corrections. To see a list of all open positions at SCI Albion, visit Open Positions SCI Albion.

No appointment or registration is required to attend the job fair. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property. All attendees are encouraged to apply to positions prior to arrival to the event.

Onsite interviews will take place the day of the event for corrections officer trainees. Please bring two forms of ID.

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth's Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.

