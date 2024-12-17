​Resources for CLGs

This page contains information about technical assistance, grants, training performance standards and evaluation, and annual reporting for Pennsylvania communities that are designated Certified Local Governments (CLGs).

If your community is not currently a CLG but would like information about the program and the application process, please visit the certification requirements page of this site.

Guidelines, Worksheets, and Checklists

Participating Communities

Technical Assistance Programs for CLGs

Designing for Preservation Solutions provides free design services to CLGs and related community organizations.

Guidance for Preservation Solutions is a technical assistance program that provides CLGs with free, comprehensive advice from the PA SHPO on cultural resource issues and projects in their communities.



Municipal staff, elected officials, HARB and Commission members and other decision-makers can subscribe to CLG Currents, a special newsletter with news, tips, and training resources for CLGs.



Contact the Community Preservation Coordinator for your region to discuss other technical assistance needs including assistance with planning, ordinances, codes, community outreach, and training.

Grant Opportunities

The CLG Grant Program offers funding to develop the tools, products, programs, and services municipalities need to administer their local preservation programs effectively and in accordance with the CLG program guidelines.

The Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program provides funding for planning and for rehabilitating historic buildings that are open to the public. Applicants within CLGs receive special consideration for Keystone Grants.



Performance Standards and Evaluations

Following certification CLGs are evaluated periodically by the PA SHPO. The evaluation process includes document review, self-assessment, and stakeholder dialogue to determine the municipal program's consistency with the Ongoing Performance Standards .

The PA SHPO staff provides CLGs with a written evaluation report that generally follows a standard format and includes observations on areas where the community is excelling and issues that may require changes in policy or practice.

Annual Reporting

All CLGs are required to submit a brief annual report describing the previous calendar year's activities to the PA SHPO by March 1.

Annual reports help keep the PA SHPO informed of activities and needs in local communities and provide a basis for periodic evaluations. Some information is shared with the National Park Service, which uses the data when preparing annual budget requests and program reports.

The annual report submission includes a brief standard report form along with resumes of all new review board/commission members, ordinances or plans updated since the prior year's report.

Training and Continuing Education

Members of preservation commissions and review boards and principal staff/consultants are required to participate in 4 hours of training or continuing education programs each calendar year. Elected officials, planning commission, and zoning board members are also encouraged to participate in preservation-related training programs. Participation in training programs is shared with the PA SHPO via the CLG's annual report.

Eligible training programs should help decision-makers and staff better fulfill their roles and responsibilities within the local preservation program and relate to one or more of the Training and Continuing Education Guidelines for Municipal Historic Preservation Programs .

. CLGs are eligible to receive scholarship funds to offset the costs of attending trainings or to pay speakers to provide training locally, pending the availability of funding. Contact the Community Preservation Coordinator for your region to inquire about availability.

All decision-makers and staff are encouraged to join the PA SHPO's e-newsletter mailing list to receive monthly emails about upcoming conferences and workshops.

Technical Guidance and Publications