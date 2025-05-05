Apply for Keystone Historic Preservation Planning Grants

General Conditions

Categories of Support

The following categories of support are broadly defined and include examples of the kinds of projects that may be considered for funding. The examples are by no means a complete list of eligible projects. Applicants are encouraged to discuss their project and ideas with the grant manager or their regional Community Preservation Coordinator.

Cultural Resource Surveys

Grant assistance is available for conducting cultural resource surveys. (Grants may not be used to prepare Historic Resource Survey Forms for determinations of eligibility to the National Register.) Surveys may be organized by municipal or county limits, by drainage area or physiographic zone (for archaeological surveys), by historic theme, or by property or site types. Projects must be conducted in accordance with the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office's standards, guidelines and documentation requirements. Contact the Pennsylvania Above Ground Survey (PAGS) Coordinator for advice on planning your survey. Consultants will be required to attend a special training session with PA SHPO staff, and this cost should be factored into the proposal. Examples of projects include:

Historic sites surveys;

Architectural surveys;

Archaeological surveys; and

Thematic surveys.

National Register Nominations



Grant assistance is available for preparing nominations to the National Register of Historic Places for resources already determined eligible for listing by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. (Grants may not be used to prepare Historic Resource Survey Forms to establish eligibility) Nominations must be prepared in accordance with the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office's standards, guidelines and documentation requirements. Contact the grant manager for advice on planning your project. Preparers will be required to attend a special training session in Harrisburg, and this cost should be factored into the proposal. Examples of projects include:

Nominations for historic districts, including rural historic districts;

Multiple property nominations; and

Nominations for archaeological sites.

Although nominations for individual properties will be accepted, evaluation for the proposal will be based on preservation goals rather than recognition that the Register may provide and will be weighted less than nominations for historic districts or multiple resources during the selection process. Competitive applicants in this category must demonstrate that listing will advance a preservation plan for the resource and is a stepping stone to a local historic district or similar goal.

Planning and Project Development Assistance

Grant assistance is available for predevelopment studies and planning for buildings or resources that are listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as a contributing property in a National Register Historic District. Community, municipal or regional preservation plans must be prepared in accordance with the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office's Guidance for Historic Preservation Planning. Examples of projects include:

Preparation of historic preservation plans for a municipality or county or region;

Historic structure reports;

Design guidelines;

Feasibility studies;

Preparation of preservation plans for the treatment of archaeological sites;

Preparation of plans for adaptive use of historic properties; and

Preparation of plans that assist communities in the preservation and revitalization of historic resources including developing a Historic Architectural Review Board and/or a Certified Local Government.

Archaeology

Grant assistance is available to support activities that promote or enhance the understanding of Pennsylvania's prehistoric or historic archaeological resources. Archaeological projects can take the form of surveys, excavations, artifact analyses and various types of syntheses. Activities may not be associated with state or federal compliance projects; projects should meet the philosophy of the Guidelines for Archaeological Investigations in Pennsylvania (PDF) and the other PHMC policies on archaeological investigations and resources. Examples of projects in addition to surveys, national register nominations and preservation plans include:

Development of regional site sensitivity models;

Preparation of regional and/or temporal syntheses;

Research and artifact analysis; and

Problem-oriented excavation projects.

Ineligible Activities

Keystone Historic Preservation Keystone Historic Preservation Planning Grants may not be used to fund the following:

