All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA Hub Building.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N. 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 886 688 874#
Agenda for Current Meeting (PDF)
2025 Schedule
- February 12
- April 9
- June 11
- August 13
- October 8
- December 10
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- February 8, 2023 (PDF).
- April 12, 2023 (PDF)
- June 14, 2023 (PDF)
- August 9, 2023 (PDF)
- October 11, 2023 (PDF)
- December 23, 2023 (PDF)
- February 14, 2024 (PDF)
- April 10, 2024 (PDF)
- June 5, 2024
- August 15, 2024
- October 9, 2024
- December 4, 2024
- February 12th, 2025
- April 9th, 2025
- June 11th, 2025