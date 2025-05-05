Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    State Board of Osteopathic Medicine Renewal Information

    Find what you need to renew your Osteopathic Medicine Board license, including deadlines, requirements, and steps to stay active.

    The board mails renewal notices 2 to 3 months prior to the license expiration date. Notices are mailed to the most recent address the licensee has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does NOT forward licenses.

    2024 Osteopathic Medicine Renewal Guide(PDF)

    October 31st Even-Numbered Years

    Osteopathic Physician - $450.00

    Osteopathic Physician Assistant - $80.00

    Acupuncturist - $80.00

    Physician Acupuncturist - $80.00

    December 31st - Even-Numbered Years

    Perfusionist -  $85.00 

    Respiratory Therapist -  $60.00

    Athletic Trainer -  $75.00

    Genetic Counselor -  $160.00

     

    Instructional Videos for Renewals

    How to login and locate your renewal (mp4)

    How to complete your renewal application (mp4)

     

    Continuing Medical Education Requirements

    Proof of completing continuing medical education in the preceding two (2) year period, which runs from November 1 of the even year through October 31 of the next even year, is required for the renewal of the following licenses:

    Verification of Opioid Education Form (PDF)
    CME Category 2 Reporting Form - For Use by Physicians Only (PDF)
    Osteopathic Physician and Surgeon - Unrestricted License (PDF)
    Volunteer Physician (PDF)
    Osteopathic Physician Assistant (PDF)
    Osteopathic Acupuncturist (PDF)
     
    Proof of completing continuing education in the preceding two (2) year period, which runs from January 1 of the odd year through December 31 of the next even year, is required for the renewal of the following certificates:
     
    CME Category 2 Reporting Form - For Use by Perfusionists Only (PDF) 
    Athletic Trainer (PDF)
    Respiratory Therapist (PDF)
    Perfusionist (PDF)
    Genetic Counselor (PDF)

     

    Continuing Education Course Offered

    Continuing Education Course: Extended-Release and Long-Acting (ER/LA) Opioid Analgesics Risk (PDF)