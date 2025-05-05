Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Professional Members:

    Vacant, Position open
    Osteopath Seat

    Curtis, EdD, LAT, ATC Neil
    10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Rotating Seat, Athletic Trainer

    Frantz, D.O.Bruce
    06/11/25 - 06/11/29 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Osteopath Seat

    Kersey-McMullen, D.O. Ayanna, 
    06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Osteopath Seat

    Latronica, D.O., James
    02/15/24 - 10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Osteopath Seat

    Litman, Randy (Chair)
    11/23/23 - 11/13/27 USQ for Six Months​
    1st Term
    Osteopath Seat

    Oline, D.O., Jonathan P
    6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Osteopath Seat

    Snyder, MSPAS, PA-C, Hillary 
    02/09/2022 - 02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Physician Assistant Seat

    Zawisza, D.O., Joseph
    06/07/2022 - 06/07/2026 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Osteopath Seat

     

     Public Members:

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

    Designees:

    Bonacci, M.D., MPH, Robert A.  (Secretary of Health Representative)
    Department of Health

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

     

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

    Majority of members. 

    7 Osteopaths 
    2 Public Members 

    1 Physician Assistant
    1 Respiratory Care Practitioner, Certified Athletic Trainer, or Perfusionist
    1 Secretary of Health Representative 
    1 Commissioner 