Professional Members:
Vacant, Position open
Osteopath Seat
Curtis, EdD, LAT, ATC Neil
10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Rotating Seat, Athletic Trainer
Frantz, D.O.Bruce
06/11/25 - 06/11/29 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopath Seat
Kersey-McMullen, D.O. Ayanna,
06/04/25 - 06/04/29 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Osteopath Seat
Latronica, D.O., James
02/15/24 - 10/26/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopath Seat
Litman, Randy (Chair)
11/23/23 - 11/13/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopath Seat
Oline, D.O., Jonathan P
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopath Seat
Snyder, MSPAS, PA-C, Hillary
02/09/2022 - 02/09/2026 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Physician Assistant Seat
Zawisza, D.O., Joseph
06/07/2022 - 06/07/2026 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Osteopath Seat
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Bonacci, M.D., MPH, Robert A. (Secretary of Health Representative)
Department of Health
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS
Majority of members.
7 Osteopaths
2 Public Members
1 Physician Assistant
1 Respiratory Care Practitioner, Certified Athletic Trainer, or Perfusionist
1 Secretary of Health Representative
1 Commissioner