    Announcements from the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine

    Check the latest Osteopathic Medicine Board news, updates, and notices that may affect your license or your practice.

    Interstate Medical Licensure Compact

    Doctors who live in Pennsylvania can now apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.

    This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.

    Learn more

    Latest Notices

    September 24, 2025- Letter of Support for the Issuance of Guidance by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PDF)

    January 11, 2024 - NO​TICE regarding examination requirements and graduate training programs​

    The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published a final rule, amending the regulations regarding DEA Form 106. Learn more.

    Information

     

    Opioid Education for Optometrists Certified to Prescribe and Administer Pharmaceutical Agents And Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)

    Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-map (PDF)

    PA Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Transition Announcement (PDF)

    50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes

    Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)

    Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)​

    Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting

    Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)

    Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Renewal Change

    Pennsylvania's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program

    Naloxone Frequently Asked Questions

    Naloxone Prescription for Overdose Prevention (PDF)

    Naloxone for Opioid Safety - A Provider's Guide to Prescribing to Patients Who Use Opioids (PDF)

    Veteran's Administration Hospitals-License Verification (PDF) 

    PENNDOT Physician Reporting Requirements

    X-Ray Equipment Operator Refresher Training Requirement (PDF)

    Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner - Death Certificates

    Number of Physician Assistants Supervised by Physician (PDF)

    Supervising Physician and Written Agreement Change Form updates (PDF)

    Written Agreement Insurance Requirement (PDF)

    National Transportation Safety Board - Safety Recommendations I-41-1 and -2 (PDF)

    Safe Opioid Education Curriculum (PDF)

    PA Guidelines

    Pennsylvania has taken significant steps to improve prescribing practices for pain and related conditions. You can find guidelines for various medical specialties on the safe and effective use of opioids and other controlled substances from the Safe and Effective Prescribing Practices Task Force. 

    Elder Abuse Prevention Guides

    Elder Financial Abuse (PDF)