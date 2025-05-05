Interstate Medical Licensure Compact
Doctors who live in Pennsylvania can now apply to care for patients in more than 30 other states and U.S. territories.
This new opportunity comes as Pennsylvania fully joins three interstate health care compacts, which allow qualified health care professionals to streamline the application process to prove they meet all requirements to provide care to patients in other compact member states.
Latest Notices
September 24, 2025- Letter of Support for the Issuance of Guidance by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PDF)
January 11, 2024 - NOTICE regarding examination requirements and graduate training programs
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) published a final rule, amending the regulations regarding DEA Form 106. Learn more.
Information
Opioid Education for Optometrists Certified to Prescribe and Administer Pharmaceutical Agents And Renewals Submitted After July 1, 2017 (PDF)
Clarification of Opioid Continuing Education Requirement Under ABC-map (PDF)
PA Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Transition Announcement (PDF)
50 State Comparison Report: A Comparison of State Occupational Licensure Requirement and Processes
Act 6 of 2018 Notice to All Licensees, Registrants, Certificate Holders & Permit Holders (PDF)
Notice - Act 65 Of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)
Act 31 of 2014 Mandated Child Abuse Recognition and Reporting
Fentanyl Safety Recommendations (PDF)
Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Renewal Change
Pennsylvania's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
Naloxone Frequently Asked Questions
Naloxone Prescription for Overdose Prevention (PDF)
Naloxone for Opioid Safety - A Provider's Guide to Prescribing to Patients Who Use Opioids (PDF)
Veteran's Administration Hospitals-License Verification (PDF)
Notice - Act 65 of 2023 Expungement Provisions (PDF)
PENNDOT Physician Reporting Requirements
X-Ray Equipment Operator Refresher Training Requirement (PDF)
Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner - Death Certificates
Number of Physician Assistants Supervised by Physician (PDF)
Supervising Physician and Written Agreement Change Form updates (PDF)
Written Agreement Insurance Requirement (PDF)
National Transportation Safety Board - Safety Recommendations I-41-1 and -2 (PDF)
Safe Opioid Education Curriculum (PDF)
PA Guidelines
Pennsylvania has taken significant steps to improve prescribing practices for pain and related conditions. You can find guidelines for various medical specialties on the safe and effective use of opioids and other controlled substances from the Safe and Effective Prescribing Practices Task Force.