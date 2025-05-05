Skip to agency navigation
    Meetings for the State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers

    See upcoming and past Certified Real Estate Appraisers Board meetings, view agendas/minutes, and find details on how to attend or participate.

    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

     If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​. 

    The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​​  

    Parking is available in front of the building or within the lots on the north or south of the building. All public attendees should access the building only through the front doors.

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 702 876 667#

    All meetings are held in Harrisburg, PA, unless otherwise noted.

    Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes.  Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

    Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

    2025 Schedule

    • January 23, 2025
    • March 13, 2025
    • April 24, 2025
    • June 12, 2025
    • July 17, 2025
    • August 28, 2025
    • October 9, 2025
    • November 20, 2025

    2026 Schedule

    • January 15 2026
    • March 19, 2026
    • April 30, 2026
    • June 4, 2026
    • July 16, 2026
    • August 27, 2026
    • October 16, 2026
    • December 3, 2026​

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 