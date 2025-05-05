Certificates expire June 30 of every odd-numbered year. The board emails renewal notices 30-45 days prior to the expiration date. Notices are emailed to the most recent email address the certificate-holder has reported to the Board. The Postal Service does not forward licenses. Make sure that your mailing address is correct on your PALS account to avoid delays in receiving your updated license.

2023 Renewal Fees:

Certified Residential Appraiser: $305.00

Certified General Appraiser: $305.00

Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator: $225.00

Certified Broker Appraiser: $225.00

Licensed Appraiser Trainee: $150.00

AMC: $1,000.00

Reactivation of an Inactive or Expired License:



For Licensed Appraiser Trainees: If your license is inactive or expired, you must contact the Board Office to discuss your reactivation. You may contact the Board Office by phone (1-833-DOS-BPOA) or email (st-appraise@pa.gov). Please provide your license number when calling or emailing the Board Office.



For General Appraiser, Residential Appraiser, Broker Appraiser, Pennsylvania Evaluator, and AMCs: To reactive an inactive or expired license, log into your PALS account. On your dashboard, locate your license number, under the Professional License Details banner. Click on the 'pencil' icon, located in front of your license number, and select REACTIVATE. Please follow the online questions and prompts.

Helpful Suggestions on How to Renew your Pennsylvania CREA and AMC license:

For Licensees:

Helpful Suggestions on How to Renew your PA CREA license (PDF)

For AMC's:

Helpful Suggestions on How to Renew your PA AMC license (PDF)