Professional Members:
Ausherman, John
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Professional
Hirsh, Laurence
6/2/26 - 6/2/30 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Professional
Mast, Chandra (Secretary)
2/15/24 - 3/20/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Professional
Schuck, Jonathan
2/15/24 - 3/20/28 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Evaluator
Smeltzer Sr., Mark V. (Chairperson)
2/15/24 - 3/20/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Professional
Stoerrle, William (Vice Chairman)
6/04/2025 - 6/04/2029 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Professional
Vacant (Professional Seat)
Vacant (Evaluator Seat)
Public Members:
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Brown, Martha H.
(Secretary of the Commonwealth's Designee)
Office of Chief Counsel
Miller, Seth
(Office of Attorney General Designee)
Wentzel, Paul
(Secretary of Banking and Securities Designee)
Department of Banking and Securities
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members
6 Certified Real Estate Appraisers
2 Evaluators
2 Public Members
1 Secretary of the Commonwealth or Designee
1 Secretary of Banking or Designee
1 Consumer Protection Representative