    Resources and Documents for the State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers

    Find the Certified Real Estate Appraisers Board forms and resources you need to apply, renew, or update your license.

    Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

    That includes:

    • Appraisal Management Company Registration Application
    • Appraisal Management Company Application for Additional Key Person
    • Appraisal Management Company Application for Additional Owner
    • Appraisal Management Company Application for Additional Compliance Person
    • Appraisal Management Company National Registry Fee Application
    • Appraisal Management Company Change of Compliance Application
    • Appraisal Management Company Change of Key Person Application 
    • Initial Application for Certified Real Estate Appraiser
    • Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator Application
    • Request for Certification of Licensure for Individuals
    • State-Certified Real Estate Appraiser Reciprocal Application
    • Temporary Practice Permit Application

    you may alost request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

    Course List

    Application Forms and Documents

    Questions regarding practice of this profession may be directed to the Office of the State Board:

    ST-APPRAISE@pa.gov

    Note:  As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.