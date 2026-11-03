Annville, PA – Today, The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) announced updated regulations to expand access to critical benefit programs, representing the most extensive changes to Pennsylvania veterans’ benefits in 35 years. The changes to the benefit programs administered by DMVA will broaden and clarify eligibility requirements, change income limits, and add cost-of-living expense allowances in need-based programs.
State programs impacted by the new regulations include the Disabled Veterans’ Real Estate Tax Exemption, the Amputee & Paralyzed Veterans’ Pension, the Blind Veterans' Pension, Veterans’ Temporary Assistance, and Educational Gratuity programs.
“What this means is that Pennsylvania’s nearly 650,000 veterans will have greater access to benefits they have earned in service to this nation,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “We look forward to our continued work with the General Assembly on constitutional and statutory amendments to further broaden eligibility for the benefits programs.”
You can find updated application documents for these programs here.
The DMVA suggests veterans contact their local county director of veterans affairs, or any certified veteran service officer to discuss how these regulations might impact their benefits. Veterans are reminded that there is no charge for a benefits review or for help applying for benefits.
For more information about veterans benefits, follow DMVA at www.facebook.com/padmva, https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.