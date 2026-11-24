Annville, PA – Over the last year, accredited veteran service officers throughout the commonwealth, supported by the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), saw nearly $1.6 billion distributed in compensation and benefits to Pennsylvania veterans. On average, 209,000 veterans received aid monthly, with nearly 58,000 of those being directly supported by DMVA. This success amounts to nearly a 9% increase over Fiscal Year 2025, exemplifying how the Shapiro Administration delivers for Pennsylvanians.

“Surpassing last year’s $1.4 billion demonstrates our team’s dauntless efforts when it comes to serving the veterans of the commonwealth, as well as verifying their eligibility and connecting them to the benefits they have earned,” said Brian Natali, director, Bureau of Veterans Outreach and Reintegration. “We are grateful to county veteran affairs offices, veteran service organizations, along with all the veteran service officers working on the front line and helping us to meet the ever-growing demand for our services. This is an incredible milestone in how we take care of veterans.”

This past year also saw nearly 4,000 new recipients of compensation and pension benefits, nearly 7,000 enrolled in the real estate tax exemption program and more than 400 assisted through the Veterans Temporary Assistance Program. These programs are administered by the DMVA.

About 529 outreach events took place in 2025, and Natali said they are on track to surpass that number during the current fiscal year.

Earlier this month, DMVA announced updated regulations to expand access to critical benefit programs, broaden and clarify eligibility requirements, change income limits, as well as add cost-of-living expense allowances in need-based programs. These are the most extensive, impactful changes to Pennsylvania veterans’ benefits in 35 years.

State programs impacted by the new regulations include the Disabled Veterans’ Real Estate Tax Exemption, the Amputee & Paralyzed Veterans’ Pension, the Blind Veterans' Pension, Veterans’ Temporary Assistance and Educational Gratuity programs. You can view updated application documents here.

Also, contributing to DMVA’s recent increased queries and claims work has been the federal Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act signed into law in August 2022. The Act expanded VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

“Our staff has made the growing number of PACT Act claims a priority, getting them to the federal VA as quickly as possible,” Natali pointed out. “It is imperative to veterans and their families to receive their benefits, without barriers and delays. The recent expansion to critical benefit program access ensures greater acquisition of what Pennsylvania’s veterans have earned.”

Natali said the agency’s success can also be attributed to PA VETConnect, an outreach program that enables the DMVA to concentrate services from within communities where veterans live.

The engine driving this program is an outreach team blanketing the commonwealth and connecting our veteran population of nearly 650,000 to the best possible resources to meet their needs. The PA VETConnect network includes more than 7,000 resources.

Also in 2025, the DMVA opened the Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center in Lebanon County to provide veterans and their families a convenient, in-person way to meet with accredited veteran service officers to discuss military benefits.

To request assistance, or for more information about PA VETConnect or other DMVA programs and services, visit www.dmva.pa.gov. Or stop by the Center at 40 Fisher Ave., Jonestown, PA.

You can also learn more about the DMVA by following us at www.facebook.com/padmva or www.twitter.com/padmva.