Together We Serve

Veterans Affairs Veteran Programs PA National Guard News and Events Celebrating America & New Beginnings July 4 finally arrived and this nation celebrated the highly anticipated 250th birthday of the United States of America. It is special milestones like this where we are all reminded that we are a free nation only because of the men and women who served, sacrificed and continue to serve in defense of this nation. Of course, it is important to note that the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) has played a role in securing our freedom throughout our history, participating in every major conflict this country has faced. While we celebrated the birthday of America, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) also celebrated the birth of our first-ever podcast, The Front Line. Communicating with our veterans, service members and their families is incredibly important to me. Making sure everyone can access the information they need, regardless of where they are or how they prefer to get it, is something I take seriously. I had the privilege of joining the very first episode to talk about how this show will help keep you informed about the programs, services and benefits available to you.

You can check out the first episode and subsequent monthly episodes on The Front Line page of our website: The Front Line Podcast. Sticking with birthdays, it was an honor to be part of a celebration for the 108th birthday of the United States Army Warrant Officer Corps held at Fort Indiantown Gap. Warrant officers are leaders whose influence is measured not only by rank, but by mastery, experience and unwavering commitment to the profession. This month, DMVA was fortunate to participate in the Pennsylvania American Legion annual convention. The American Legion, and other veteran service organizations similar, are dedicated advocates and support networks that empower the heroes who served us. We are grateful for their continued work on behalf of commonwealth veterans and their families. I had the distinct honor of traveling to Africa to officially launch our State Partnership with Côte d’Ivoire. Not long ago, we laid the initial groundwork in Philadelphia. It was nice to bring the agreement to life on the African continent alongside U.S. Embassy Abidjan and U.S. Africa Command. Côte d’Ivoire joins Lithuania as our second state partnership. While July comes to an end and the fanfare of the 250th birthday has passed, our obligation to support the brave men and women who protect our freedoms must never fade. We must continue to actively support and advocate for our veterans and active-duty troops long after the holiday fireworks have dimmed. Let us keep our service members at the forefront of our communities, including the more than 750 PANG service members mobilized and supporting various missions overseas and within the continental United States.



Major General John R. Pippy

Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA

DMVA, Governor’s Challenge Team To Host Community Safety Fair In Southwestern PA ​The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and the Governor’s Challenge Team will host the Region 2 Plan. Pause. Protect. (P3) Community Safety Fair Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to Noon, at Waynesburg University’s Benedum Hall in Greene County.

The P3 campaign integrates mental health awareness and lethal means safety into everyday firearm safety conversations and protocols. The program is part of Pennsylvania’s VA/SAMHSA (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) Governor’s Challenge to prevent suicide among service members, veterans and their families.

Attendees can participate in safety planning workshops, reasons‑for‑living artifact activities, hands‑on safe storage demonstrations and a community safety resource fair. Free safe‑storage devices (lock boxes and cable locks) and refreshments will be available.

The series is funded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD’s) Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) grant and will be held regionally across the commonwealth in 2026 and 2027.

Registration is free and open to all. Use the QR code on the flyer or register at https://forms.office.com/g/UHaQLuezWN . For more information, contact Patti Tanner at patanner@pa.gov.

Suicide prevention starts with you — Plan. Pause. Protect.

PA County Directors Association Increases Training Opportunities During Annual Conference County veterans affairs offices are often the first place veterans, service members and their families turn when they need assistance navigating the benefits they have earned through military service. Staffed by accredited veteran service officers (VSOs), these offices provide free professional guidance on programs from all levels of government, disability compensation, pensions, education, healthcare, burial benefits and numerous local resources. They are also trusted advocates, ensuring veterans receive personalized support while connecting them with vital services. Providing exceptional service requires continuous education. The Pennsylvania State Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs (PSACDVA) hosts an annual training conference, bringing together county directors, VSO’s and subject-matter experts from across the commonwealth. Participants at this year’s conference included personnel from the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), who presented to the group on topics including enhancements to state veterans’ programs and legislative developments that impact Pennsylvania’s veterans. The conference offers comprehensive training on changes in veterans' law, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs’ policies, claims processing, emerging resources and best practices. It also provides opportunities for collaboration, networking and mentorship among dedicated professionals. This year's conference was another success, demonstrating the commitment county veterans affairs offices have to professional development and excellence in service. Through shared knowledge and collaboration, attendees returned to their counties better equipped to advocate for veterans and their families. Full Article.

DMVA Veteran Homes Celebrate Fourth Of July & America’s 250th Birthday From patriotic fun, festive treats and laughter with friends, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) veterans homes celebrated the Fourth of July by reflecting on the values of service, patriotism and community. Independence Day commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. On this day, our nation declared its freedom and began its journey as the United States of America. We proudly celebrate the freedoms that unite us as a nation and honor the men and women who have served to protect them. Their courage, sacrifices and dedication have helped preserve the values of liberty, democracy and opportunity for generations of Americans. GMVC Residents Visit Big Boy No. 4014 Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center (GMVC) took a memorable trip to Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton to visit the Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014, the largest operating steam locomotive in the country. It made its way to the East Coast as part of a coast-to-coast tour in celebration of America's 250th birthday. Union Pacific commissioned 25 Big Boys to haul heavy equipment during the Second World War. The 133-foot-long locomotives weigh 1.2 million pounds. This locomotive completed 1,031,205 miles before its retirement in 1961. It was restored ahead of the 150th anniversary of the nation's first transcontinental railroad, celebrated in 2019. There are eight Big Boys remaining today. No. 4012 is always displayed at Steamtown, and Union Pacific said six others are displayed across the nation: St. Louis, Missouri; Dallas, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; Denver, Colorado; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Cheyenne, Wyoming. Rail enthusiasts from GMVC had the opportunity to see No. 4014 reunited with Steamtown's own Big Boy No. 4012! It was the only place to see two Big Boys lined up, side-by-side. HVH’s Live Patriotic Tunes & Banana Splits! To celebrate the Fourth of July and America’s 250th birthday, the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home hosted music performances by Ricky Lee, Country Traditions and Bruce Schettig. Residents also enjoyed classic banana split sundaes while rocking out to their favorite patriotic tunes. Eisenhower Hall residents enjoyed the Sweet Adelines, who entertained all with a patriotic show. The Sweet Adelines visit with the residents several times a year and they always deliver an enjoyable performance. Happy Independence Day and Happy 250th Birthday to our great nation! PSSH Resident Throws Ceremonial Pitch A Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home (PSSH) resident received a special honor before the Erie Seawolves game recently, taking the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. John Hanich, who served in the Navy from 1987 to 1990, was selected for the pregame ceremony. He worked as an aircraft mechanic and was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida during his military service. John said he enlisted while searching for direction in his life and felt that serving his country was the right path to take. His time in the military provided him with valuable experience and the opportunity to serve alongside fellow Americans. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, John said he was excited and honored to have the chance to throw out the first pitch before the Seawolves took the field. John was joined at the game by approximately 50 Pennsylvania veterans from PSSH in Erie as part of the Erie Elks Lodge’s 67th annual Seawolves outing. The longtime tradition brings together veterans and community members for a day of baseball, camaraderie and appreciation for those who have served.

The event highlighted both John’s military service and the continued support local organizations provide to veterans throughout the Erie community. HVH Hosts Cruise-In Car Show Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (HVH) hosted a Cruise-In car show for the residents’ enjoyment. Cars, trucks and jeeps were on display with live entertainment playing in the background. Residents took their time meeting the owners and reminiscing about owning their first vehicle. Thank you to the Blair County Antique Auto Club and others from the community who took time out of their day to show off their beautiful vehicles! 250th Anniversary Celebrations At SEVC Southeastern Veterans’ Center residents and staff celebrated the 250th Anniversary of America with civil war reenactors, live music and a staff apple pie eating contest! Family members of the residents and staff also enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display to celebrate this historic milestone and reflect on the sacrifices made in service to our country. HVH Residents Cheer On Altoona Curve During the summer season, the residents at Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home attend Altoona Curve baseball games at Peoples Natural Gas Field. They participated in cheering on the team while eating their favorite baseball goodies! Sometimes the mascot, Loco, pays them a visit!

Benchmark Therapy Exercises At SWVC The Benchmark Therapy exercise group continues to be a popular and well-attended activity at Southwestern Veterans’ Center (SWVC). Benchmark Therapy and Rehab provides personalized and patient-centered physical, occupational and speech therapy services. This includes in-home rehabilitation services dedicated to offering patient-centered care. As a national team of highly qualified and licensed rehabilitation professionals, Benchmark Therapy delivers comprehensive therapy services across all verticals of the healthcare spectrum. Their focus is on optimizing health care treatments and maximizing independence. The SWVC residents participate in movement and stretching exercises, set to music, three times weekly. This helps in promoting physical activity, flexibility and overall well-being within our community.

Lots Of ‘PawZ’ At HVH Every month, the residents at Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (HVH) enjoy visits with therapy dogs through Grane Hospice and PawZone Certified Therapy Dogs. PawZone therapy dogs are part of a volunteer organization that brings certified therapy dogs and their handlers to interact with people of all ages. The organization, founded in 2019 by the late Lisa Leipold, currently has more than 50 members who continue honoring her mission of spreading joy and comfort through animal-assisted activities. PawZone therapy dogs and their handlers are certified through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs (ATD), an international registry that provides testing, certification, registration, support and insurance for therapy dog teams. The dogs undergo extensive training in obedience, socialization and exposure to different sights and sounds to ensure they can safely and effectively interact with people in various settings. Handlers also receive guidance on how to manage their dogs during visits. Harper and Desirae, a duo of Shetland Sheepdogs owned by Larry and Connie Wilson, are two of the adorable pups who offer lots of tail wags and snuggles for HVH residents. We are so grateful for these frequent, furry visitors, and their humans, who bring smiles to our residents.

HVH staff love the dogs as well!

Guard Day At The Capitol Annually, the Pennsylvania National Guard (PANG) takes part in a significant civic engagement initiative known as Pennsylvania Guard Day, which strategically convened within the East Wing Rotunda of the State Capitol. From an institutional and public administration standpoint, this recurring symposium serves as a critical mechanism for fostering public awareness and bolstering systemic support for both PANG and the broader Office of Veterans Affairs (OVA). By transforming the Pennsylvania State Capitol into an interactive, educational forum, the event works to bridge the traditional civil-military divide. It deliberately cultivates an environment conducive to substantive dialogue among a diverse array of stakeholders, prominently including state legislators, their respective legislative staff, commonwealth civil servants and the wider civilian populace. Through the strategic deployment of informational and educational displays, attendees are afforded a unique, transparent vantage point into the multifaceted operations and core missions of these integral state organizations, thereby facilitating a deeper societal understanding of military and veteran affairs. The operational scale of the event is substantial, characterized by the active participation of more than 25 distinct agencies operating under the umbrella of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). Each constituent unit and organization meticulously curates’ static displays designed to encapsulate their specific operational capabilities, mission readiness and organizational culture. More importantly, these exhibits serve as conversational touchpoints, encouraging direct, unmediated interaction between agency personnel, active guard members, veterans and the attending public. Full Article. Fostering Dignity & Trust: An Introduction To The SEEM Office The State Equal Employment Managers (SEEM) office, an integral component of the J-9 team, is firmly dedicated to the fair treatment of our soldiers, airmen and civilians across the Pennsylvania National Guard. Our primary focus is ensuring that every member has a voice to address issues of fairness, justice and equality, which directly builds trust and fortifies unit readiness. Our mission is to create and sustain highly effective units by eliminating discriminatory behaviors and practices. We are committed to eradicating actions that undermine teamwork, mutual respect, loyalty and the shared sacrifice of the men and women serving our state and nation. Resolution and Support Resources While we strongly encourage resolving issues at the lowest possible level, often utilizing the chain of command, the SEEM office stands ready as the formal, designated channel for addressing specific grievances. We offer a structured process to resolve disputes efficiently by advising leadership on relevant regulations and procedures, and we help correct systemic problems before they impact mission effectiveness. Protected Complaint Categories Race, Color & National Origin

Sex (including Pregnancy) & Sexual Harassment

Religion, Age, Disability & Reprisal

Proactive SEEM Services ​Formal and informal dispute resolution

Tailored in-person and online training for all echelons

Expert regulatory and policy advice for command leadership

If you have questions about our training programs, or need guidance on navigating the resolution process, the J-9 SEEM team is here to assist at email: Raymond.nauyokas.civ@army.mil or phone at 717-861-8934. Halfway There: 109th MPAD Marks Midpoint Of Deployment Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment have passed the halfway point of their deployment in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Europe. While this marks a milestone in their deployment, unit leaders say the soldiers remain focused on maintaining readiness, strengthening interoperability and finishing the deployment with the same expertise and professionalism they’ve displayed since leaving home station in Fort Indiantown Gap, PA, at the end of last year. The MPAD soldiers mobilized late 2025 following a culminating training event at Fort Indiantown Gap, where they provided photo, video and news coverage of various Pennsylvania National Guard training events while facilitating media engagements. They executed this training under the watchful eye of First Army observer coach/trainers, who are tasked with evaluating and validating units before deployment. The unit carried the lessons learned during that validation directly into their current deployment. Navigating a deployment of this importance requires dedicated oversight. Maj. Travis Mueller, commander of the 109th MPAD, and 1st Sgt. HollyAnn Nicom, senior enlisted leader of the 109th MPAD, have both guided soldiers through the complexities of the deployment. (Story and Photo by Sgt. David Thomson & Spc. Skylin Simpson) Full Article. Pittsburgh Civic Leaders Experience 171st Mission First-Hand



A group of roughly 30 civic leaders from the local Pittsburgh-area participated in a civic leader flight June 25 at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh. Conducted in compliance with the Department of the Air Force Tour Program, civic leader tours help increase awareness and understanding of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard’s role in national security. Tour candidates are carefully selected for who can disseminate information about an installation's mission and programs. Participants may travel on military transportation, including aircraft, to view the Air Force and Space Force in action. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth) Watch the Video. PA, WV Airmen Team Up For High-Tech Training

The 111th Attack Wing's Communications Squadron, based in Horsham, PA, recently teamed up with the West Virginia Air National Guard's 130th Communications Squadron for some high-tech, joint interoperability training at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base near Charleston, West Virginia. Airmen from both units rolled up their sleeves, sharing expertise on the joint incident site communications capability. From prepping Starlink satellite systems with magnetic mounts, to configuring high-frequency radios, these communications specialists ensure that the lines of communication stay wide open. Because both states operate within the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region Three, this joint training ensures seamless interoperability. By training together today, our airmen guarantee a faster, more unified response to protect our communities tomorrow.

See More Photos. Train Hard, Adapt Quickly

Airmen at the 193rd Special Operations Wing Regional Training Site recently conducted training on rapid airfield damage recovery (RADR) at Fort Indiantown Gap, in Annville, PA. From repairing damaged runways, to restoring airfield operations under pressure, RADR training ensures airmen can rapidly get aircraft back in the fight. The training also prepares airmen to lead and train the next generation of multi-capable airmen across the force. Airmen at the 193rd Special Operations Wing Regional Training Site recently conducted training on rapid airfield damage recovery (RADR) at Fort Indiantown Gap, in Annville, PA. From repairing damaged runways, to restoring airfield operations under pressure, RADR training ensures airmen can rapidly get aircraft back in the fight. The training also prepares airmen to lead and train the next generation of multi-capable airmen across the force.

(U.S. Air National Guard photos by Airman 1st Class Austin Stern)

See More Photos. A New Mission: The Front Line ​This month, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) launched its new podcast, the Front Line. With a mission of teaching Pennsylvania’s veterans, their families and advocates, the inaugural episode features Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s 55th adjutant general and head of DMVA. Next month, the Front Line will feature BG Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general for veterans affairs. Tune in to learn more about DMVA and the programs it offers.

Shapiro Administration Urges Eligible Veterans in Need to Seek Support Through the Veterans Temporary Assistance Program

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) offers financial assistance to veterans who are facing an unexpected financial hardship. The Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their surviving dependents with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel and clothing. “No veteran should have to navigate financial hardship without support,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “The Veterans Temporary Assistance Program is designed to help eligible veterans and their families through challenging times. If you need assistance, we encourage you to contact us and learn about the resources available. Providing this support is one way we can recognize and thank veterans for their service to our country.” Since the inception of the VTA, DMVA has awarded more than $8.6 million to assist over 9,650 service members, veterans and their families with emergent financial needs. Eligible veterans or their survivors can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 in a 12-month period. To be eligible, a veteran must have served a period of active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States and received a discharge under conditions other than dishonorable. A veteran who suffered a service-connected disability, regardless the length or status of their service is also eligible, as well as the surviving dependents of an eligible veteran and the surviving dependents of a service member who died in line of duty or was killed in action. Full Release. Shapiro Administration Helps Veterans Locate Lost Paperwork Needed to Apply for Military Benefits

The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) encourages veterans in need of assistance with locating their lost DD Form 214 (DD-214), or other military documents, to contact DMVA. By doing so, they can get credit for time served and receive veteran benefits they have earned. The DD-214 is a Department of Defense document issued upon a servicemember's retirement, separation, or discharge from active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces. It contains information needed to verify military service for benefits, retirement, employment, and membership in veterans' organizations. Without this key document, there could be significant delays when a veteran seeks benefits earned through their military service. “Helping veterans receive the benefits they earned from their service is a top priority for DMVA. That process always starts with having the right paperwork to prove military service,” said Executive Director of Veterans Affairs Keith Graham. “We invite Pennsylvania’s veterans to reach out if they need help. Veterans are even welcome to stop by the Lickdale Veterans’ Outreach Center in Jonestown for walk-in service. Our team of accredited veteran service officers is standing-by, passionate and ready to assist you.” DMVA can also assist with locating the DD-215, which is used to correct errors or make additions to a DD-214, helping to assure that veterans have accurate discharge documentation. Over the past fiscal year, DMVA has responded to more than 1,300 requests, including 792 phone calls, for assistance with finding military records. Full Release. Taking The Challenge The Keystone State Challenge Academy (KSCA) is happy to announce that our second class of 2026 arrived July 12 and have begun their 22-week program adventure. The exercise, pictured, is called, “Bridge Over Troubled Waters.” Teams of candidates are given only minimum instruction to take four tires to depict a bridge and cross over it. This training helps build leadership, followership, communication and problem-solving, with an opportunity to debrief about lessons learned. This is just one of many challenges these cadets face. As philosopher Marcus Aurelias once questioned, “Was it a race? Did everyone need equal help? What team characteristics got the job done? What stands in the way becomes the way.” Strengthening Our Impact Through Two Dedicated Offices As of Aug. 17, the Office of Policy and Planning and the Office of Legislative Affairs will be two separate offices. This restructured division will allow staff to focus more intently on their respective organizational areas and streamline efforts to drive the strategic goals of the department. Our existing director, Gilbert “Dusty” Durand, will helm the Office of Policy and Planning. His team consists of Clay Hazam, executive policy specialist, along with new team member Kathleen Marshall, command program specialist CW2. Previously embedded in Pittsburgh’s VA Healthcare System, Marshall’s experience managing complex federal programs and compliance initiatives will aid her in coordinating Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) efforts. David Nuckles, another newcomer to DMVA, will take over the role of director in the Office of Legislative Affairs. His wealth of experience in federal legislative and budgetary sectors will prove pivotal in this new position. Assisting him will be our seasoned legislative liaison, Seth Benge, and a new administrative clerk, Candace Hurley, a 17-year-veteran of the United States Army. Traditionally dual-report offices, both Policy and Legislative Affairs will continue to leverage their connections to the Governor’s Office to advance DMVA’s priorities. While the Policy Office will pursue this goal through internal coordination and external partnerships, Legislative Affairs will support the department through reviewing legislation, developing and communicating departmental positions, along with championing DMVA’s priorities with the General Assembly. A Quick Reminder The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) reminds commonwealth veterans to monitor the iSportsman Website for Fort Indiantown Gap (FTIG) to stay up to date with upcoming activities on post. Shuey Lake is open for fishing permits, along with other announcements, for outdoor recreation permits for 2026 through 2027. Did you know that there is firewood site on post that allows for the collection of wood from trees cut down on post? Learn about this, and the many other amenities FTIG offers. Follow the link below to stay in the know with FTIG happenings. iSportsman Website for FTIG. Jobs Are you interested in state jobs at DMVA or federal government jobs in PA? Click the links below to find your new career today!

Click here to find available jobs at DMVA

Click here to find available federal government jobs in Pennsylvania Events Interested in attending a veteran or military event near year? Find events happening in your area below!

Click here to view a list of events happening in the commonwealth





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