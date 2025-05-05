PA County Directors Association Increases Training Opportunities During Annual Conference

County veterans affairs offices are often the first place veterans, service members and their families turn when they need assistance navigating the benefits they have earned through military service. Staffed by accredited veteran service officers (VSOs), these offices provide free professional guidance on programs from all levels of government, disability compensation, pensions, education, healthcare, burial benefits and numerous local resources. They are also trusted advocates, ensuring veterans receive personalized support while connecting them with vital services.

Providing exceptional service requires continuous education. The Pennsylvania State Association of County Directors of Veterans Affairs (PSACDVA) hosts an annual training conference, bringing together county directors, VSO’s and subject-matter experts from across the commonwealth. Participants at this year’s conference included personnel from the PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), who presented to the group on topics including enhancements to state veterans’ programs and legislative developments that impact Pennsylvania’s veterans.

The conference offers comprehensive training on changes in veterans' law, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs’ policies, claims processing, emerging resources and best practices. It also provides opportunities for collaboration, networking and mentorship among dedicated professionals.

This year's conference was another success, demonstrating the commitment county veterans affairs offices have to professional development and excellence in service. Through shared knowledge and collaboration, attendees returned to their counties better equipped to advocate for veterans and their families.

As laws, regulations and benefits continue to evolve, ongoing education remains essential. The annual conference ensures county veterans affairs offices stay informed, accredited and prepared to deliver the highest level of service. Together, these offices continue to honor the sacrifices of those who served by ensuring every veteran has access to the benefits, resources and support they have earned.