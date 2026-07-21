Annville, PA –The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) offers financial assistance to veterans who are facing an unexpected financial hardship. The Veterans Temporary Assistance (VTA) program provides eligible Pennsylvania veterans and their surviving dependents with financial relief for necessities of life such as food, shelter, fuel and clothing.

“No veteran should have to navigate financial hardship without support,” said Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “The Veterans Temporary Assistance Program is designed to help eligible veterans and their families through challenging times. If you need assistance, we encourage you to contact us and learn about the resources available. Providing this support is one way we can recognize and thank veterans for their service to our country.”

Since the inception of the VTA, DMVA has awarded more than $8.6 million to assist over 9,650 service members, veterans and their families with emergent financial needs.

Eligible veterans or their survivors can qualify for an amount not to exceed $1,600 in a 12-month period. To be eligible, a veteran must have served a period of active duty in the Armed Forces of the United States and received a discharge under conditions other than dishonorable. A veteran who suffered a service-connected disability, regardless the length or status of their service is also eligible, as well as the surviving dependents of an eligible veteran and the surviving dependents of a service member who died in line of duty or was killed in action.

For more information about the program’s criteria, eligibility and needed documentation, go to Veterans Temporary Assistance. To apply, eligible veterans should contact the County Veterans Affairs Directors in the county in which they reside.

Learn more about the DMVA by visiting us online at www.dmva.pa.gov or follow us at www.facebook.com/padmva, https://www.instagram.com/pa.dmva, https://www.linkedin.com/company/padmva/ or https://x.com/padmva.

# # #