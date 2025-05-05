The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is excited to announce the East Wing Renovation Project.



This project calls for the installation of a new 20-passenger elevator and the removal and replacement of the escalators with a staircase. These improvements will lead to improved accessibility from the East Wing to the Main Capitol and enhance the flow of foot traffic from the East Wing to the Main Capitol. In addition, the staircases provide a safer, more reliable route for evacuation in the event of an emergency.

Construction began in the Summer of 2024 and is scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2026.

The estimated timeline for the project is as follows: ​