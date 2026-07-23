Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced a leadership transition at the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS). Secretary Reggie McNeil will conclude his service effective July 31, 2026, concluding more than three years of service helping Pennsylvania government operate more efficiently, effectively, and safely​. DGS Executive Deputy Secretary Sandra Aguilera will be named Acting Secretary effective Saturday, August 1, 2026, ensuring continuity of leadership.

“For over three years, the Secretary has worked to ensure our Commonwealth delivers efficient, effective services to millions of Pennsylvanians. Under his leadership, the Department of General Services has saved millions of taxpayer dollars through reducing the Commonwealth’s reliance on leased spaces, completed a comprehensive accessibility study of the Capitol Complex, and provided small businesses across Pennsylvania with more opportunities to work with the state government," said Governor Shapiro. “Whether serving in our nation’s military or the Commonwealth in my cabinet, Secretary McNeil has dedicated his career to public service. I’m grateful for his service and I’m confident that Executive Deputy Secretary Aguilera’s leadership will continue the important work that Secretary McNeil started.”

Secretary McNeil’s service in the Shapiro Administration reflects the Governor’s commitment to strong, experienced leadership at DGS, with nearly 30 years of service to our nation and public schools. Governor Shapiro nominated McNeil to serve as Secretary on February 1, 2023, and he was unanimously confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate on June 7, 2023. Since then, DGS has strengthened statewide operations, advanced accessibility and inclusivity across Commonwealth-owned buildings, and helped to right size the Commonwealth's owned and leased real estate portfolio to better respond to the future needs of Pennsylvania’s workforce.

“Serving as Secretary of the Department of General Services has been one of the greatest honors of my career. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in service to the people of Pennsylvania. From working to modernize government operations and support our agency partners to creating opportunities for small businesses and improving the accessibility of public spaces, I am deeply grateful to Governor Shapiro for the opportunity to serve,” said Secretary McNeil. “I know the department will continue to build on this meaningful progress under Acting Secretary Sandra Aguilera's leadership."

Under the Secretary’s leadership — and with sustained support from Governor Shapiro — DGS has played a key role in ensuring workspaces and public spaces effectively support employees, visitors, families, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities through targeted investments in accessibility improvements and inclusive facilities.

In 2024, DGS commissioned a comprehensive accessibility study of the Pennsylvania State Capitol Complex, building on the Governor’s signing of the HIRE Executive Order. Since then, DGS has successfully completed two fully accessible restroom conversions in the complex, distributed over 20,000 free menstrual products in women’s restrooms and single-use restrooms, and expanded the Keystone Early Learning Center to increase their capacity to care for 162 total children. The agency’s work to advance physical accessibility improvements across the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities is ongoing.

Since 2025, DGS has delivered over $5.8 million in annual recurring savings for taxpayers and reduced the statewide leased footprint by 328,000 square feet under Secretary McNeil — with $16.1 million secured in the 2026-27 budget to continue this work through Space Optimization and Utilization Project (SOUP). Over the next 10 years, SOUP is projected to save the Commonwealth an estimated $180 million and reduce rental costs by cutting leased space by two million square feet by 2033.

“It is an honor to serve as Acting Secretary of the Department of General Services. I want to thank Secretary McNeil for his leadership and the lasting impact he has made on this department and the Commonwealth,” said Executive Deputy Secretary Aguilera. “DGS has an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to delivering effective, efficient, and accountable government services every day. Our partners and the public can expect a seamless transition as we continue advancing the department's mission and supporting the priorities of the Shapiro Administration.”

Under the Secretary’s leadership, DGS has also strengthened support for small business owners through the Mentor-Protégé Program — successfully expanding opportunities and access for small, diverse, and veteran-owned businesses.

About Secretary McNeil

Reggie McNeil was unanimously confirmed on June 7, 2023 by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as Pennsylvania's 11th Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS), making him the first African American to hold that cabinet position.

Before his confirmation, McNeil’s long history of servant leadership began as a naval officer in the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps where he gained executive-level experience in facilities management.

After 22 years of military service, he transitioned into public education, serving as executive director of Capital Programs in the Charleston County School District in Charleston, South Carolina, as well as chief operating officer of the School District of Philadelphia.

McNeil holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Memphis; a master of science in construction engineering management from the University of Florida; earned a doctorate of business administration from Drexel University; a technical project management certificate from The Citadel; and public education leadership certification from Yale University's School of Management program.

About Executive Deputy Secretary Aguilera

As the Executive Deputy Secretary for DGS, Sandra Aguilera has supported Secretary McNeil and the senior leadership team in overseeing the agency’s day-to-day operations across all lines of business. Aguilera plays a key role in advancing strategic priorities, fostering innovation in government operations, and driving performance through a data-informed management framework. Her leadership has focused on operational excellence and modernizing public services to better serve Pennsylvanians.

Prior to her appointment as Executive Deputy Secretary, Aguilera served as the Policy Director at DGS, where she led agency-wide policy development and spearheaded initiatives to improve equity, efficiency, and transparency across inclusive procurement, and facilities management.

She has over a decade of public service experience, including her role as Deputy Director of Civic Engagement for the Bureau of Elections at the Pennsylvania Department of State. Aguilera also previously worked for a U.S. Senator, where she directed regional outreach and engagement efforts in south-central Pennsylvania.

Aguilera holds a Master of Public Administration from Penn State Harrisburg and a B.S. in Communications and Public Relations from Millersville University.

Secretary McNeil will conclude his service on Friday, July 31, 2026, and Executive Deputy Secretary Aguilera will assume the role of Acting Secretary on Saturday, August 1, 2026.