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    Pennsylvania Department of General Services Announces Approximately 300 Vehicles Available at the April Commonwealth Auction

    Pre-registration is mandatory to participate in the auction. Pre-registration and an in-person preview will run from Saturday, April 11, through Monday, April 13.

    April 10, 2026

    Harrisburg, PAThe Pennsylvania Department of General Services' Bureau of Vehicle Management announced that approximately 300 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the April Commonwealth Vehicle Auction. The auction begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville.

    Included in this month’s lineup are retired state police vehicles, 4-wheel-drive SUVs, pickups, and utility vehicles from brands such as Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, Nissan, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep, along with sedans, minivans, and seized vehicles from law enforcement agencies.

    Pre-registration and in-person preview of vehicles begins on Saturday, April 11 through Monday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Interested bidders must pre-register by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 13. There is no registration on the day of the sale. Cash will not be accepted for registration.

    Buyers must make purchases with cash, or certified funds in the forms of money order, cashier's check, or certified check, made payable to “Cox Automotive.”

    This auction is the second of six scheduled for 2026. A tentative schedule of additional 2026 sale dates, along with a full vehicle list, registration instructions, and payment details, is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

    Media Contacts

    Paul Vezzetti

    Communications Director
    Department of General Services Media