The .gov means its official.

Women's History Resource Guide (RG 25 - RG 57)

Also see RG and MG Subject Indexes for more information

Record Group 25

Records of Special Commission

The records of temporary independent commissions have been placed in one record group. These commissions were temporary since they were created to perform a specific function for a specific duration. They were independent in that they were not established as dependent commissions under the purview of an ongoing executive department. As can be readily ascertained from their names, these commissions were formed to serve primarily as investigatory or planning bodies, or as vehicles to erect public monuments and promote the official commemoration of historic events.

Over the years, more than a hundred temporary special commissions were created by acts of the General Assembly to function as independent administrative bodies for limited periods of time under the jurisdiction of the Governor. Their life spans were determined by the amount of time required for them to fulfill their purposes. The typical commission consisted of some combination of private citizens appointed by the Governor, members from either or both the House and Senate, the Speaker of the House, the President pro-tempore of the Senate, and certain heads of state agencies whose functions were related to the purpose for which the commission was created. Special commissions generally met upon the call of their chairmen or presidents and operated under a set of prescribed rules and regulations. Some commissions possessed the power to subpoena witnesses, books and papers. Special commissions generally submitted final written reports on their activities to the Governor and the General Assembly.

The records of two special commissions established within parent agencies will be found within the records of their respective agencies. These are the Records of the Bicentennial Commission of Pennsylvania, 1968-1977 that are in Record Group 31, Records of the Department of Commerce and the Records of the Pennsylvania War History Commission, 1915-1920 that are in Record Group 19, Records of the Department of Military Affairs. Additional materials related to the Louisiana Purchase Exposition Commission will be found in Papers of Governor William A. Stone (Manuscript Group 181) and the Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers (Manuscript Group 171). Among the John S. Fisher Papers (Manuscript Group 159) are copies of the procedures and report of the Capitol Investigation Commission. For additional information on records generated by special commissions see also the Guide to the Records of Special Commissions in the Pennsylvania State Archives compiled by Henry E. Bown and edited by Roland M. Bauman (Harrisburg: 1979).

Minutes of the Executive Committee of the Independence Celebration Commission, [ca. 1922-1923]. {Series #25.36} Minutes of the Executive Committee of the Independence Celebration. Information provided is date and location where meeting was held, names of those present, and a description of the business transacted. Included is a list of the names together with a brief description of each of the personnel of the Independence Celebration Commission and also a list of office receipts and supplies with the date received, requisition number, number of pieces, description of article, and name of firm from which received. Also present are memoranda concerning such topics as the scope and plan of the exhibition, condemnation of property along the Schuylkill River, and the role of women in previous exhibitions.

Minutes of the Commission's Executive and Women's Executive Committees, 1938. {Series #25.88} Provides the names of members of the Women's Executive Committee, dates of meetings and of correspondence, names of members present for meetings or correspondent, and a description of the business transacted at meetings or subject of correspondence. Subject of correspondence generally involves appointments to the Women's Executive Committee.



Record Group 26

Records of the Department of State

Digitized

The Department of State is headed by the Secretary of the Commonwealth, whose office was established under the Constitution of 1776. The Secretary is the keeper of the Great Seal and the initial custodian for many of the official documents of State government. Election returns, the laws and resolutions of the General Assembly, and proclamations, veto messages and other recorded acts of the Governor are all filed with the Department of State. The Department is also responsible for the issuing of commissions to appropriate elected and appointed officials; the collection and examination of documents relating to the incorporation and regulation of corporations; the regulation of professional boxing and wrestling matches; and the administration of legislation relating to election procedures, professional licensing, and the operation of charitable organizations.

Charter Books, 1812-1875, {Series #26.108} Transcripts of Articles of Incorporation filed with the Department of State. Information provided is date of incorporation, name of corporation, location of corporation, text of the articles of incorporation, names of the incorporators, date certified, and name of Secretary of Commonwealth. Charters include: Female Beneficial Society, Female Granville Society of Philadelphia, Benevolent Daughters of St. Thomas, Daughters of Absolam, Daughters of Zion of the Angolian Ethiopian Society of Philadelphia, United Daughters of the Wesley Society of Philadelphia, Benevolent Daughters of Wesley of the City and County of Philadelphia, United Benevolent Daughters of Zion, First African Baptist Female Union Society of Philadelphia, Society of the Female Daughters of Hosea, Female Methodist Assistant Society of Philadelphia, United Sisters' Society, Daughters of Aaron, Society of the Daughters of Isaiah, Daughters of Africa, Benevolent Daughters of Tyson, Philadelphia Association for the Moral and Mental Improvement of the People of Color, Rising sons and daughters of Lucretia Mott, Association of the Benevolent Daughters of Borrows, Female Rush Assistant Society of Pennsylvania, Union Benevolent Daughters of Elijah Society of Philadelphia, United Sons and Daughters of the Lovejoy Society of the City and County of Philadelphia, United Sons and Daughters of Joseph Henderson Society, United Sons and Daughters of Peter Spencer Association.

Bonds, Assignments, Contracts, Acts, Titles and Other Miscellaneous Documents From the Safe of Room 309, 1775-1949. (2 microfilm rolls) Digitized Rolls 3758-3759 {Series #26.43} Unarranged. Bonds, assignments, contracts, acts, titles and similar types of records relating to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, General State Authority, State Highway and Bridge Authority, and State Treasurer. Also included are 12 deeds for the Capitol grounds and certified copies of joint resolutions proposing amendments to the US Constitution concerning the terms of office of the president, the prohibition of the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages, and women's suffrage.

Federal Campaign Expense Reports for the US House of Representatives, 1972-1981. {Series #26.58} The Federal Election Commission, an independent regulatory agency established in 1975, maintains an online database of campaign expense data for candidates who have run for federal office. Information given includes the name and address of the campaign committee, signature of treasurer or other committee representative, and a breakdown of the expenditures. The types of organizations required to file such reports include medical associations, automotive and truck dealers associations, oil companies, hotels, financial institutions, research foundations, educational associations, political campaign committees, industrial and manufacturing associations, health centers, banks, hospital associations, human rights groups, transportation groups, construction groups, agricultural associations, tobacco and cigar manufacturers, labor unions, concerned citizens groups, consumer groups, foreign country advocacy groups, retailer associations, utilities, insurance groups, and women's groups.

Index of Academies, Colleges and Female Seminaries, undated. {Series #26.115} An index to academies, colleges and female seminaries documented in an unspecified volume. Index entries provide the name of the educational institution and a page number. Female Seminaries listed include the Armstrong Female Seminary through until the York Female Seminary.

General Election Statistical Files, 1960-1984. {Series #26.60} Consists of certifications of political affiliations by county, 1969-1973; certificates of election, 1960-1984; and files documenting affiliation of voters serving in the military, veterans, or emergency civilian service, 1977-1980. The Certifications of Political Affiliation give the names of the county and the county seat, date of report, and the number of both males and females registered as Republicans, Democrats, Constitutional, American Independent, or Other. The Certification Forms contain the signatures of the Commissioners of the County Board of Elections. The Election Certificates were signed by the Governor and the Secretary of the Commonwealth and certify the names of candidates who won public office. These give the name of the candidate, the date of the election, the office to which elected, and the date certified. The Military, Veterans, and Civilian Emergency Absentee Voters File gives the name of the category (serviceman, veteran or civilian), name of absentee voter, voting address, application number, party affiliation at time of primary election, and the signatures of the Commissioners of the County Board of Elections.

Registration Figures, 1950, 1960, 1964, 1966, 1967-1972. (1 microfilm roll) Digitized Roll 3826 {Series #26.81} Tables providing breakdowns by age and gender of party registration of certified voters in each county. Information provided is the number of male and female voters 21 years of age and over and between the ages of 18 and 20 for each political party. The party affiliation categories are usually given as Democratic, Republican, Constitutional, Nonpartisan or Independent, and "Other Parties" (which would include Socialists and Prohibitionist, etc.).

Records in the Secretary's Office as surveyed by the CWA Project, December 1933 to February 1934 (Digitized Microfilm) Includes a certified copy of Joint Resolution ratifying the proposed amendment of the U.S. Constitution extending the right of suffrage of Women, 17 Nov. l919 and a certified copy of resolution of Congress, acknowledgement of receipt of women's suffrage, 17 June 1919

(Digitized Microfilm)

Record Group 27

Records of Pennsylvania's Revolutionary Governments

The Constitution of 1776 vested limited administrative and executive powers of the government of the Commonwealth in an elected council of twelve members known as the Supreme Executive Council. The primary function of the Council was to oversee the proper execution of the laws of the State. The Council was composed of one member from Philadelphia and one from each county. A president and vice president of the Council were selected from among the twelve by joint vote of the General Assembly and the Council.

Prior to the formal organization of the Supreme Executive Council in March, 1777, executive and military powers were exercised by the Committee of Safety and the Council of Safety. The Committee of Safety was appointed by resolve of the Provincial Assembly to supervise all military activities and matters relating to the defense of the State. The Committee first met on July 3, 1775, and continued to function until July of the following year, when it was replaced by the Council of Safety. The Council was created by the State Constitutional Convention of 1776 to assume executive responsibilities until the new constitutional government could be organized.

Functioning under the revolutionary governments was the Board of War, Navy Board and a Council of Safety (Second), which had been created in 1777. The Constitution of 1790 provided for a popularly elected governor with expanded executive powers to replace the Supreme Executive Council. The entire contents of this record group were microfilmed in 1979 and the resulting 54 rolls of microfilm were accompanied by a Guide to Microfilm of Pennsylvania's Revolutionary Governments, 1775-1790 edited by Harry E. Whipkey and compiled by Roland M. Baumann. This joint project was sponsored by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Bureau of Archives and History of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. The guide provides a chronological listing of each frame of each microfilm roll giving date of entry, subject heading, and the frame number. In 1980 an Index to the Guide to the Microfilm of the Records of Pennsylvania's Revolutionary Governments, 1775-1790 in the Pennsylvania State Archives compiled and edited by Roland M. Baumann and Diane Smith Wallace was also published by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. Both of these finding aids are available in the Archives' reference room.



Executive Correspondence and Petitions, 1775-1776 and undated. {Series #27.2} A collection of the correspondence of and to the Committee of Safety, which also includes the petitions sent by various civilians and soldiers. This information covers a period from July 7, 1775-July 24, 1776 and undated. Types of documents found in this collection include letters sent to or from various members of the Committee; letters to the Council from various suppliers of boats, food and munitions; resolutions or extracts of minutes from Committee of Safety meetings; orders for civilians to appear before the Committee; lists and appointments of officers; lists of men taken prisoner and enemy prisoners of war; a copy of Congressional minutes directly affecting the Committee of Safety in Pennsylvania; oaths not to bear arms against the United States; oaths and pledges to deliver supplies; plans and drawings for stopping and obstructing enemy navigation on the Delaware River Channel and a list of articles for armed boats. Petitions to the Committee were usually posed by private citizens, and always signed by at least one petitioner. These petitions dealt with issues such as reimbursement for supplies used or services done; pleas for higher wages, money and supplies to families in need; and requests for discharges or leave due to illness. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Accounts, 1776-1777 and undated. {Series #27.7} A collection of the receipts of the Council of Safety from July 20, 1776-April 16, 1777. The loose receipts in this collection contain specific information which includes the date of transaction, persons involved, the reason for the transaction and the amount of money or specific description of items exchanged. Information contained in these receipts include orders from officers for men, supplies, rations or meals, guns and ammunition; money paid to soldiers or private citizens for goods or services; inventory lists of stores and Steward's stores aboard the ship Montgomery; lists of settled accounts; reimbursement for women in private homes that gave soldiers meals; money paid to clean, mend, appraise, buy and sell guns; a gunlock factory account; money given to provide for families of militiamen; and reports by citizens of damages done to their homes when enemy military troops were quartered in their private homes during their absence. In cases where the military is mentioned, the receipt lists the purpose of the transaction as well as the name of the company, commanding officer and occasionally where that particular group of men were marching. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Executive Correspondence and Petitions, 1777-1790 & undated. {Series #27.28} Executive correspondence of the Supreme Executive Council and petitions presented to Council. Most of the documents are dated, and mention of the recipient and sender, origin of letter or petition and occasionally the particular title or office of the recipient or sender, and the business of the correspondence. This Series includes correspondence between members of the Supreme Executive Council as well as correspondence between members of Council and the Second Council of Safety, Continental Board of War, commanders of the Continental Army, the State Navy Board, and Continental Congress. Petitions reached the Council from various people around the state in various positions: tradesmen involved in providing supplies or services to the armies, soldiers away from home seeking protection of their property and families, and women on the home front in need of aid, protection or supplies. Information found in this record includes but is not limited to: lists of British soldiers captured by capitulation; examinations of prisoners or witnesses in cases before the Council; returns and receipts of supplies and money exchanged; lists of men seeking commissions, extracts or requests for copies of minutes of meetings for Supreme Executive Council, General Assembly or Congress; resolutions of the Council, General Assembly or Congress; warrants made for arrest or seizure of goods, court martial sentences handed down by the Council, and prisoners of war; and proclamations made by the President of Council or the Council. Also of interest are a few letters or petitions in French, untranslated, to the Council members. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Executive Correspondence, 1776-1777 & undated. {Series #27.8} The correspondence of the executive body of the Council of Safety from July 25, 1776-March 14, 1777 and undated. Information appearing in these papers includes letters and petitions to the Council pertaining to the purchase, sale and delivery of provisions, munitions, transportation, and pay of soldiers; civilians working for the province; the recruitment of men to serve as soldiers; depositions of civilians and soldiers; warrants of search; orders of appearance before the Council of Safety or court; extracts from Council minutes and resolutions made within meetings; civilian testimonies; pay schedules of soldiers; orders to be paid; lists of prisoners; battalion procedures; names of fords on Schuylkill River; letters specially sent to General George Washington, John Hancock and other known Continental officers; and resolutions passed and defensive measures discussed at the time General Howe's Army invaded Pennsylvania. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Minute Books, 1776-1777. {Series #27.9} Minutes for the Council of Safety from July 24, 1776 through March 13, 1777. Each entry lists the date of the meeting and the names of members present. The Committee dealt with both military and civil matters in an attempt to keep order during a time of upheaval. Information appearing concerning military matters includes orders for supplies, munitions, accommodation and transportation for enlisted men; matters of pay; cases of military courts martial, discharges, desertion, prisoners of war and jails; appointment of officers; formation of regiments; and the raising of local militia and Continental Army regiments from Pennsylvania. Information also appears showing the Council's concern for and on civil matters including goods bought from ships and resold to civilians at extravagant prices; disputes over Continental currency and the negotiation of the prices for goods and services; resolutions in response to the threat of enemy armies in Pennsylvania and general mobilization for war; and matters of public disturbance which included rioting and loitering. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Minute Book, 1777. {Series #27.15} A record of the meetings of the Second Council of Safety, established and working as a temporary governmental authority during the British invasion of eastern Pennsylvania in 1777. All meetings were held in Lancaster, Pennsylvania from October 17, 1777 through December 4, 1777. The purpose for the creation and work of the Second Council of Safety is clearly stated in an introductory general proclamation. Business discussed in meetings included warnings by the council to the general public against direct dealings with or aid to enemy troops currently in Pennsylvania; dealings with citizens recanting their allegiance to the United States in the presence of invading and occupying troops; the appropriation of personal goods from citizens to prevent them from falling into enemy hands; appointment of local citizens to be County Commissioners to further proportions of the military to be called out and to furnish military provisions; levying moneys advanced for substitutes; what to do with men who would neither join or send a substitute into the army; punishment for citizens who disobeyed Council Orders of "non-fraternization" with the enemy; settlement of prices for liquors and goods; permission given to commissioners to seize munitions, goods and food provisions from those who had aided the enemy or refused to take an oath of allegiance; appointment of Commissioners to carry out the afore mentioned orders; consideration of the issue of an Indian incursion into Westmoreland County; defense of frontiers; arrests of civilians dealing with the enemy; mention of hope of Spain and France helping in the American independence movement; raising of companies of men for militias; commissioners gathering arms, blankets and clothing; and lastly, the formal extinguishing of the Council's power when it was no longer needed. Includes documents pertaining to women.



Record Group 28

Records of the Treasury Department

Digitized

Though the Constitution of 1776 provided for a State Treasurer elected by the General Assembly, this method of selection changed in 1874 to direct popular election. The early powers and duties of the Treasurer were largely determined by legislation enacted in 1809 and 1811. The legislation defined the roles of the Treasurer and Auditor General relating to the payment and settlement of public money and accounts, abolished the Office of Comptroller General, and required the Treasurer to examine and revise settlements. The Treasury Department is responsible for the receipt and deposit of Commonwealth funds, the investment of certain money, the management of securities under its jurisdiction, the pre-auditing of requisitions, and the payment of State money upon proper authorization.

"Mothers' Pension" Account Books, 1913-1917. {Series #28.62} A record of indigent, widowed, and abandoned mothers who were beneficiaries of state money provided for by the Act of April 29, 1913. It records the name and address of the mother; and the names and birthdates of her children.



Record Group 30

Pennsylvania State Police

Digitized

The Department of State Police was created in 1905 to help preserve law and order throughout the Commonwealth and to cooperate with and assist local law-enforcement officers in the apprehension of criminals. It was the first uniformed police organization of its kind in the United States. The State Highway Patrol in the Department of Revenue, which had originally been established in the Department of Highways in 1923 to enforce motor vehicle laws, was merged with the Department in 1937 to become the Pennsylvania Motor Police. The name of the changed to Pennsylvania State Police in 1943. In keeping with its responsibility to assist local police departments, the State Police administers professional training programs for municipal police, and provide direct assistance to State law enforcement agencies wishing to utilize the technical, scientific and data resources of the Department. They have jurisdiction in all political subdivisions in the state.

Ku Klux Klan General Files 1923-1940. {Series #30.18} Various papers, election returns, rosters, and applications detailing Klan operations. The rosters and election returns were sent to the headquarters in Philadelphia, listing new Klan personnel and elected leaders. Each quarterly roster, 1933-1938, gave the number of new members received, those suspended or died, total number of members, loss and gains, as well as province number, Klan number, and official Klan name and address. Election returns, or 'Report of Officers Elect' give names, numbers, location of Klan, date of klonklave and location of klavern. Officer positions available were Exalted Cyclops, Klaliff, Klokard, Kludd, Kligrapp, Klabee, Klad, Klarogo, Klexter, Nighthawk, Klikann Chief, and Klokan nos. 1 and 2. Among the various papers are counter signs giving code and password cyphers once a Klan met necessary requirements and all memberships were paid up. National and Imperial countersigns were given and consisted primarily of state names. All were signed by Stouch, the Imperial authority of the KKK in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The bottom half of the counter sign sheet consisted of a pledge of undertaking the proper instructions for guarding the passwords. The enlistment papers, 1924-1926, give company, troop number, rank, serial number, name, address (street, city, county), enlistment period, age, occupation, enlistment date, and signature of recruit. The age, height, weight, complexion, eye color, hair color, distinguishing marks, marital status, military service, education, qualifications, character, and general remarks. Enlistment papers available for Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Carbon, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer, Northumberland, Venango, Washington, and Westmoreland counties. There is a list for the Women of Unity Klan #17, New Jersey.



Record Group 33

Records of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania

Partially Digitized

By decision of the Provincial Assembly in 1722, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania was initially required to hold sessions in Philadelphia and travel on circuit for the trial of other cases. After the Proprietary Government was superseded by the new Revolutionary government, the Court retained its trial and appellate powers. Under the Constitution of 1776, the Court was also assigned certain chancery responsibilities. The duties of the justices as trial judges were eliminated outside of Philadelphia when the system of circuit courts was permanently abolished under the new state Constitution in 1834. The state Constitution of 1874 removed the Court's remaining specific trial responsibilities from Philadelphia County by providing for the abolition of the Court of Nisi Prius.

Appellate sessions of the Supreme Court were at one time held in several different locations. Now, the Court sits only in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh. In addition to its appellate jurisdiction, the Supreme Court has original, but not exclusive, jurisdiction of habeas corpus cases, mandamus or prohibition of courts of inferior jurisdiction, and quo warranto involving any officer of State-wide jurisdiction. As part of its general administrative authority under the Commonwealth's unified judicial system, the Court is responsible for establishing rules governing the practices and conduct of all State Courts.

Eastern District

Divorce Papers, 1786-1815.{Series #33.41} Case files for divorce cases brought before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in the Eastern District. Documents filed may include petitions (libels) for divorce, subpoenas for divorce, interrogatories, depositions, and decrees for divorce. In the divorce process, the original petition was made to the Supreme Court, accusing either the wife or husband of a particular marriage offense, and asking the Court to force his or her appearance before the justices. The Court would then issue a warrant for the appearance of the libellee, and questions would be drawn and statements taken for the libellant and libellee. The Court would then render its decision. Information provided by these papers includes names of the couple; date married; court term and case number; and reason for divorce. Illustrates ideas surrounding gender roles, marriage, and sexuality.

General Motion and Divorce Docket, 1750-1837 (Divorces 1800-1805 only). {Series #33.52} This docket contains two separate sections, one being a record of rules, resolves and orders of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, and the other, a record of divorce cases brought before that court. The section entitled "General Motions" (1750-1837) documents the administrative workings of the Supreme Court by listing decisions made concerning general procedures, as well as specific cases. Topics include dealing with writs of habeas corpus and certiorari; pleas by general issue; new trials in arrest of judgment; admission of attorneys; the exchange of pleas and responses; filing times for affidavits; acts of assembly pertaining to the court; the setting or court dates for the Supreme, Circuit and Nisi Prius Courts; and the deaths and appointments of Chief Justices, Associate Justices, Prothonotaries, Criers, Commissioners of Bail and Tipstaffs. The "Divorce Docket" (1800-1805) contains copies of original petitions for divorce, as well as of the Court's judgments. Information provided includes names of husband and wife; reason for filing the divorce petition (abandonment, adultery, cruelty, previous unended marriage, etc.); names of referees; and the nature of the final judgment. Illustrates ideas surrounding gender roles, marriage, and sexuality.

Affidavits, 1770-1806. {Series #33.4} Handwritten sworn statements relating to testimony for cases heard before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, or to the need for other documents to be acquired (usually from England) for use in the proceedings. Types of affidavits present include affidavits to grant writs of error, motions, judgments and court orders. Information given about each affidavit may include names of plaintiff and defendant, court term and case number; date of appearance; particulars about the case, such as the amount of debt or location of property involved; and signatures of the aldermen, justices of the peace, Supreme Court Justices, and the Prothonotary involved. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Agreements, 1783-1811, 1814 & undated. {Series #33.6} A collection of various types of agreements, including agreements for judgment, change of case, a preemptory rule for trial or a change of jury, to plead, accept bail, appear, file writs of error and habeas corpus, test a writ of certiorari, change a writ of fieri facias to hiberari facias, set a date for trial, amend writs and narratives, enter judgment quod computet, proceed if the defendant has died, and change or delete names of plaintiffs, defendants, attorneys, or date of the agreement's filing. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Allocatur Docket Papers, 1961-1963, 1971-1984. {Series #33.7} Petitions for allowance of appeal, and answers thereto, filed with the Prothonotary of the Eastern District of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Information given by petitioners includes Allocatur Docket number; petition number; names of appellant and appellee; name and address of attorney for appellant; date of filing; and a note as to whether petition was granted or denied. Also included is background information on the case (including previous courts heard in, and past case terms and numbers assigned); a description of past proceedings and judgments (sometimes including copies of court orders, opinions, other appeals, evidence used, and so on); and a notarized affidavit, signed by the appellant's attorney, attesting to the truth of the above information. Information given by the appellees' answers to the petitions includes (the same) Allocatur Docket and petition numbers; names of parties; name and address of attorney for appellee; a brief counter history of the case; arguments for denying the appeal; signature of the attorney; and date of filing. Each petition is either accompanied by an answer, or by a letter from the appellee's attorney stating that no answer will be filed. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Allocatur Dockets, 1924-1954, 1971-1999. {Series #33.8} Docket of those cases from the Superior Court where litigants were allowed to petition the Supreme Court for a hearing. The information contained in these dockets includes names of plaintiffs, defendants and their attorneys; the Superior Court case number, and the term it was heard at that level; filing date of petition; date of acceptance or refusal; and other case information. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Amicable Actions Papers, 1782-1809. {Series #33.9} Papers relating to amicable actions, which were entered by agreement of both the plaintiff and the defendant into court dockets. The agreements in this file show names of plaintiff, defendant and their attorneys; and occasionally the grounds for the suit. While most of these agreements were filed with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, some document the appeals process to the High Court of Errors and Appeals. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Appearance and Continuance Dockets, 1740-1795.{Series #33.11} Records of cases brought before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in the Eastern District. An Appearance Docket generally documents the initial proceedings of a case, while actions taken months or years later, after the appearance docket entry was completed, are listed in a continuance docket. Different types of dockets are found for different periods. From 1740 through September of 1795, the volumes may be either Appearance or Continuance Dockets, or combinations of both. From December of 1795 until 1829, there are generally both types of dockets for each term. From December of 1830 through 1837, however, only Continuance Dockets are found, while from 1838 on, all volumes are in the form of Appearance Dockets. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Appearance Dockets, 1795-1829, 1838-1953, 1965. {Series #33.12} These basic Appearance Dockets for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania mark the date that an original writ was issued by the Supreme Court, and whether it was a summons, capias or writ of error. Information given for each case includes the dates of the returnable papers; arguments and opinions; the decision rendered; the names of plaintiff, defendant, and attorneys; and the corresponding case number. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Appearance Papers, 1858-1879. {Series #33.13} A collection of documents relating to cases listed in the Appearance and Continuance Dockets, 1740-1795 {Series #33.11} and Appearance Dockets, 1795-1829, 1838-1953, 1965 {#33.12} of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, Eastern District. Types of documents filed include attachments, pleas of garnishee, praecipes for attachment sur judgment, plaintiff's bills of cost, summons, rules to plead, recognizances sur appeal, rules of reference, certificates of reference, and praecipes for sums. Information typically provided by the papers for each case includes names of parties involved; court term and case number; dates and types of pleas entered; and more specific information about the case depending on the types and numbers of papers present. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Bundles of Miscellaneous Court Papers With Index, 1790-1883. {Series #33.23} Within each bundle, dates of the papers may range anywhere within the 1790-1883 date span. Various documents filed with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, including petitions, transcripts, maps of streets and land tracts, copies of opinions, affidavits, wills, charges of the court, and the Orphan's Court Rules for Northampton County in 1842. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Cases Stated File, 1783-1793 & undated. {Series #33.25} Written statements of the facts involved in cases brought before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, accompanied by various supporting documents. The facts stated were agreed upon by both the plaintiff and defendant, and the statements themselves were submitted to the court for judgment without a jury. Types of cases involved include attachment, trespass, ejectment, probation of wills, and neglect to pay import duties. Information provided includes names of parties, court term and case number, nature of case, and amounts of debt and property involved. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Certiorari and Habeas Corpus Papers, 1753-1775, 1777-1787. {Series #33.26} These papers were used together as a way to appeal a lower court's verdict. The Certiorari papers requested transcripts from a higher court to a lower court for review of the proceedings. The Habeas Corpus papers were writs used to bring a person before a court or judge, having as its function the release of a party from unlawful restraint. Information given on the certiorari includes names of plaintiff and defendant; names of attorneys and date filed. Additional information in the records may include the county where trial was originally held; court term; narratives stating the particulars about the case; and receipts for court costs. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Claims Docket, 1778-1779. {Series #33.28} A record of cases heard and adjudged in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania against citizens accused of high treason. The cases involve claims made against the real and personal estates of the accused. Information given includes names of plaintiff, defendant, claimant, witnesses, and attorneys; amount of claim or debt; and date defendant acquired debt or property. Defendants include Oswald Eve, Joseph Galloway, and others. This type of legal action grew out of Chapter 784 of an Act of Assembly passes March 6, 1778, entitled "An Act for the Attainder of Divers Traitors if They Render Not Themselves by a Certain Day, and for Vesting Their Estates in this Commonwealth, and for more Effectually Discovering the Same and for Ascertaining and Satisfying the Lawful Debts and Claims Thereupon." A supplement was passed March 29, 1779, as Chapter 832. Other chapters relating to divesting forfeited estates include Chapters 818, 829, and 854. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Declarations, 1749-1802 & undated. {Series #33.34} Statements of the specific reasons why a plaintiff had brought suit against a defendant. Information provided by these declarations includes names of plaintiff, defendant, attorneys for the State of Pennsylvania, and other attorneys involved; nature of the case; a description of pleas entered; and amount of debt, if any, in question. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Debit Sans Breve Papers, 1802-1805, 1810-1812. {Series #33.36} Applications for payment of a debt without a writ or declaration. Included for each case is a statement by the plaintiff or defendant declaring that the defendant is indeed bound to the plaintiff for a certain amount of money, and also a warrant of the defendant's attorney certifying that his client does not deny his obligation to the plaintiff. Information provided by the papers includes names of plaintiff, defendant and their attorneys; occupation and county of residence of debtor; and amount of debt. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Depositions, 1778-1828. {Series #33.37} Sworn statements relating to cases brought before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, given by witnesses unable to attend the trial. Information furnished by the depositions includes names of defendant, plaintiff, attorneys, justices, and commissioners involved; and the nature of the case. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Discontinuance Papers, 1783-1800. {Series #33.38} Requests for the discontinuance of a judgment made to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania by satisfied plaintiffs. Most cases represented involve payment of debts. Information provided includes names of plaintiff, defendant, attorneys, and the Prothonotary of the Supreme Court; and sometimes a description of the nature of the case or amount owed. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Equity Dockets, 1837-1874. {Series #33.43} A record of equity in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Docket entries were generally begun one or two terms before the case was actually brought before the court. Entries provide such information as names of defendant, plaintiff, attorneys and witnesses involved and a listing of dates and types of documents filed or rules and judgments rendered. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Equity Papers, 1836-1875, 1877, 1880. {Series #33.44} Papers relating to equity cases brought before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in the Eastern District. Types of papers filed include decrees, bills in equity, answers, replications, motions, subpoenas, injunctions, praecipes, and paper books. Information provided for each case includes court term and case number; names of parties and attorneys involved; nature of case; and outcome. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Escheat Papers, 1796-1822. {Series #33.45} This Series was originally arranged in chronological order by the earliest document date with some case papers added. On September 29, 1787 "An Act to Declare and Regulate Escheats" became law. According to it, the law established a process by which the Commonwealth would incorporate the real and personal property of persons who died intestate or without heirs. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Interrogatories, [ca. 1787-1827]. {Series #33.56} Lists of questions for witnesses beyond the jurisdiction of the court, asked by a court-appointed commission, and answered in the form of a written deposition which then served as evidence at the trial. Information provided by these lists includes names of plaintiff, defendant, and witnesses; a description of the nature of the case; and the questions asked. Requests for specific people to serve as commissioners may also be recorded. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Journals, 1895-1898. {Series #33.57} Log books of appearances in the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in the Eastern District listing names of plaintiff and defendant, court term and case number, a brief description of the proceedings, and the journal entry number. In the back of each volume are lists of the cases tried by each justice giving journal entry numbers, and bearing notations when that particular justice also wrote the decision. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Judgment Dockets, 1756-1896. {Series #33.58} The twelve volumes of indices contain the following information for each judgment: case title, court term when judgment was rendered, page number, and sometimes additional information on the settlement. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Minute Books, 1806-1816, 1819-1952. {Series #33.64} Minutes of cases heard by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and the Court of Nisi Prius in the Eastern District. Information provided includes names of plaintiff, defendant, attorneys and jurors involved; date of court session; and an account of the proceedings. Some entries are marked as to whether or not the case continues, or as to whether it was heard in the Supreme Court, or in Nisi Prius. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Minutes, 1788, 1793, 1795-1800, 1802-1804. {Series #33.65} Minutes taken at sessions of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in the Eastern District. Information provided includes names of plaintiff and defendant; pleas entered; location of original indictment and trial; names of jury members; and nature of judgment rendered by the jury. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Case Papers, 1810-1813. {Series #33.66} Records of cases decided by the Court, or by arbitration, including amicable action suits. Materials from the same case are normally filed together and may include pleas in abatement, affidavits of defense, subpoenas, narratives, rules of reference or arbitration, replications, court opinions, certificates of reference, amicable action papers, and reports. Information given about each case includes names of plaintiff, defendant, arbitrator, and attorneys; details of the case; and nature of the settlement. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Records of the Supreme Court of Nisi Prius, [ca. 1770-1800]. {Series #33.69} This is a Series of volumes that contains a wide variety of miscellaneous Supreme Court records. Some types of records include Court Minutes; Coroner's Inquisitions; Proceedings in Cases; Lists of Marriage, Public Housekeepers, and Tavern Licenses issued. Volume 45 contains the "Pa. Sunday Court Records," which contain records of Fines and Forfeits, Tavern Licenses, Return of Public Housekeepers Recommended and Marriage Licenses. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Motions and Rules, 1789-1829. {Series #33.73} A rule is an order, made by the court and drawn into form, which is obtained by the application of a party or his counsel. The request for a rule takes the form of a motion, which must normally be sustained by an affidavit. The motion is entered, either for a rule to show cause why a certain action should not be done, or for a rule absolute. The rule is then taken on motion, and a time is fixed for the argument. When the rule is taken, notice is given to the opposite party in the case, the matter is heard, depositions are taken, and the rule is then either discharged or made absolute. These files contain related rules and motions, as well as exceptions, opinions of the court, and other papers relevant to particular cases. Information provided about cases represented includes names of plaintiff and defendant, and types and dates of motions and rules made. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Opinions, 1842-1949. {Series #33.78} Statements by Supreme Court justices of the reasons for the Court's judgment, finding or conclusion in a case (as opposed to a decision, which is the judgment itself). Information normally provided includes court term and case number; names of parties; original court of jurisdiction; argument date; nature of judgment; and name of justice who wrote the opinion. Some of the opinions appear in Pennsylvania Reports, and are marked with the corresponding volume number and page. Other materials accompanying the opinions may include paper books, and copies of dissenting opinions. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Perpetuation of Testimony Dockets, 1781-1801. {Series #33.84} The volumes are indexed by first vowel in surname of complainant. Perpetuation of testimony refers to the transcribing of that testimony so that it can be read as evidence in a court. The entries in this volume were transcribed by the Prothonotary of the Supreme Court and document proceedings of equity in the form of complainants' declarations, calls of appearance by the court, and interrogatories of witnesses. The cases represented deal mainly with land titles and conveyances and information provided about them includes names of parties involved, and dates and locations of title transfers. The nature of the decision, however, is not revealed. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Petitions, 1781-1815.{Series #33.85} These petitions were made to the Chief Justice and the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Some reasons for the petitioning of the Court include the desire for a Special Court, for removal of a case to a United States Circuit Court, and for debtors to be released from jail in accordance to the Insolvent Debtors Laws of the Commonwealth. Other documents included with the petitions are depositions, affidavits, motions, commission and court returns, and a transcript of a lunacy proceeding. Information obtainable includes names of plaintiff, defendant, and creditors; personal and real estate involved; and information relating to foreigners and foreign vessels. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Petitions,1793-1818. {Series #33.91} This Series contains the documents filed with the Supreme Court in connection with lunacy cases. Petitions were filed asking that a commission be established to investigate the defendant. The results of the investigation were filed as findings of an inquisition, and a committee of auditors was then being appointed to oversee the affairs of the defendant and his property, and submit a yearly report. Documents to be found in these files include petitions and affidavits, motions for commissions, writs de lunatico inquirendo, inquisition returns, admissions certificates, bonds of committees, reports of auditors, and committees' accounts. Information provided includes names of petitioner, defendant, committee members, inquisitors and deponents (witnesses); dates of petition, and assignment of commission; and the reason for the lunacy. Some cases have complete sets of documents from the original petition to the yearly auditor reports. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Settlement of Accounts Case Papers, 1776-1804. {Series #33.103} The Office of the Comptroller General was created by "An Act for Methodizing the Department of Accounts of the Commonwealth and for the More Effectual Settlement of the Same" (Statutes at Large for Pennsylvania, Chapter CMLXX). The duties of this office entailed the settling and liquidation of claims against the Commonwealth and the keeping of records of men indebted to the state. First, the Comptroller General would determine the credibility of the debt. After his decision, the creditors petitioned the Supreme Court for relief. Account cases represented in the files involve the recovery of debts for and against the Commonwealth. Types of documents filed include examinations, depositions, records of audit settlements, narratives, recognizances, repeals of recognizances, and letters from the Comptroller. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Verdict Papers, 1804-1812 & undated. {Series #33.114} Written verdicts which were delivered privately to the judge by the jury, known also as "privy verdicts." Other types of documents found include agreements, cases stated, and a rule to show cause. Information provided includes date of verdict, signatures of jurors, amount awarded, and to whom. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Writs of Habeas Corpus and Petitions, 1771-1863. {Series #33.118} The petitions were originally made to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, requesting that he issue a writ of habeas corpus which would then allow the petitioner to appear before the court to inquire into the legality of his confinement. Information provided by the petitions and their accompanying writs includes names of petitioner (detainee), reason for detention (including robbery, desertion, going AWOL, and not re-enlisting after being paid to do so), filing date, and action taken by the court. Other documents filed include manumissions, paper books, memoranda, processes, enlistment papers, and witness lists. Individuals named may include those in charge of jails and workhouses, military commanders of the Revolution, and a Vice Council of France. Most of the cases represented relate either to military affairs or slave holdings. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Writs of Habeas Corpus for Black Slaves and Indentured Servants, 1784-1787. {Series #33.119} The documents were filed with the Supreme Court, Eastern District, and contain diverse data that vary with each writ. Many of the writs provide the slave's name, place of residency and name of master. In some instances familial relationships are depicted and particulars are entered about where the slave worked and when he or she was purchased. Includes information on slave women and female slave owners.

Writs of Inquiry, 1780-1826. {Series #33.120} A writ of inquiry was akin to an actual inquisition, and was issued on behalf of the plaintiff in a case where the defendant had let the proceedings go by default (i.e., refused to confess that the amount claimed in the plaintiff's declaration was correct), and an interlocutory judgment had been given for damages not readily calculable. The plaintiff would begin the process by submitting a praecipe to the court, which would then issue the proper writ of inquiry to the Sheriff of the county where the vendue had been laid, requiring him to enlist twelve inquisitors, and act as judge in a jury trial to assess the damages. Included in these files are writs, inquisitions, wills, copies of bills, land drawings, replications, pleas, narratives, demurrers to evidence and articles of agreement. Information provided includes names of plaintiff, defendant, Sheriff, and inquisitors involved, the nature of the action, the type of property damaged, and amount of damage calculated. Includes documents pertaining to women.



Courts of Oyer and Terminer

Court Papers, 1757-1761, 1763, 1765-1766, 1778-1782, 1786-1787. {Series #33.126} These are documents from the Oyer and Terminer Courts of the first nine counties of Pennsylvania. Types of files include case files, judicial administrative papers, and diverse records from the Mayor's Court of Philadelphia; minutes from nisi prius courts of Northampton and York; and liquor license petitions from Philadelphia. Documents in the administrative files include precepts and lists of grand and traverse (petite) jurors, judges, justices of the peace, constables, sheriffs, marshals, and prisoners. The case files are composed of warrants, grand jury inquests and presentments, coroner's inquisitions, recognizances, depositions, examinations, inquisitions, trial minutes, and other papers pertinent to the prosecution of a case (e.g. writs, subpoenas, jury excuses, and search and extradition papers). Cases represented relate to crimes such as misdemeanors, arson, rape, horse stealing, burglary, murder and high treason. Includes documents pertaining to women.

General Gaol Delivery Dockets, 1778-1828. {Series #33.127} Records of criminal cases heard and adjudged in Allegheny, Bedford, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Luzerne, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Northumberland, Philadelphia, Washington, Westmoreland, and York Counties. Information provided includes dates of sessions; names of defendant, witnesses, judges, sheriff, grand jurors and petite jurors involved; nature of crime committed (ranging from misdemeanors to high treason, and including crimes related to Blacks); the verdict; and the sentence. The prosecution may have been either the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, or the United States ("Republica"). Includes documents pertaining to women.



High Court of Errors

Minutes and Writs of the High Court of Errors and Appeals, 1780-1808. {Series #33.128} A record of the proceedings of the High Court of Errors and Appeals, designed to be a court of last resort (replacing appeals to the King and Council) between April 6, 1780 and July 2, 1808. Data includes date of session, names of plaintiff (appellant), defendant (appellee), their attorneys, court members present; listings of writs of error and docketed cases, the courts or counties from which the appeal was made, and a listing of cases argued, adjudged and subsequent orders by the court. The High Court of Errors was abolished by an act of the State Legislature in 1806. Also included are claims heard by the Supreme Court from 1778-1779 for goods confiscated under laws of high treason. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Mittimus Papers, 1783-1785, 1788, 1792-1793, 1795, 1798-1799, 1801, 1804. {Series #33.129} Writs affirming the judgments of the Supreme Court as decided by the High Court of Errors and Appeals. Remitted the case back to the Supreme Court for execution of judgment. Information includes names of appellant and appellee; nature of the case; High Court of Errors and Appeals judgment; and date writ was returned to the Supreme Court. Includes documents pertaining to women.





Middle District

Allocatur Dockets, 1967-1999. {Series #33.181} Some of the years have a case name index. A listing of cases from the Superior Court that were allowed to petition the Supreme Court for a hearing. Information provided includes the docket number, the title of the case, the county involved, the names of the attorneys for the petitioner and respondents, and the dates of the filings and proceedings. Dockets from more recent years provide the nature of the case and information on the Superior or Commonwealth Court and the Court of Common Pleas. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Allocatur Docket Papers, 1961-1986. {Series #33.132} Petitions for allowance of appeal, and answers thereto, filed with the Prothonotary of the Middle District of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Information given by petitions includes Allocatur Docket number; petition number; names of appellant and appellee; name and address of attorney for appellant; date of filing; and a note as to whether petition was granted or denied. Also included is background information on the case including previous courts the case was heard in, and past case terms and numbers assigned; a description of past proceedings and judgments (sometimes including copies of court orders, opinions, other appeals, evidence used, and so on); and a notarized affidavit, signed by the appellant's attorney, attesting to the truth of the above information. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Dockets, Including Lancaster and Chambersburg District Dockets, 1800-1961 {Series #33.140} A record of cases brought before the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in the Middle District. Information provided about each case may include names of parties; a brief description of the case; an explanation regarding its origin; by what means it reached the Supreme Court (by writ of error, certiorari or appeal); where the case was filed; and amounts of court costs incurred. After 1810, the final decision of the court is also noted. The dockets also contain entries giving the location of the court for various sessions, and the names of the justices who presided; as well as notations of adjournment motions, rules adopted concerning payment made to the Court, and other court actions. Includes documents pertaining to women.

General Correspondence, 1810-1964. {Series #33.141} Correspondence of various Justices and Prothonotaries of the Supreme Court, as well as of publishing companies which had dealings with the Court. Some of the letters relate to the Eastern and Western Districts as well as the Middle. Topics of correspondence include opinion corrections and the miscellaneous dockets. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Judgments Entered and Opinions Filed, 1954-1960. {Series #33.142} Lists of judgments entered and opinions filed in various districts of both the Supreme and Superior Courts of Pennsylvania, compiled for reference purposes. Information given includes names of plaintiff and defendant of each case, as well as the names of dissenting justices; the court term and case number; the court of origin; and the nature of the final decision. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Court Records Including Histories and Rule Book, 1848-1949. {Series #33.145} Miscellaneous grouping of records containing three distinct folders of information. The first group consists of a rule book titled "Rules of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in and for the Middle District," published by George A. Brooks, Harrisburg, 1858. The second group consists of miscellaneous information which may include the following types of records: certiorari; lists of appeals; orders; summonses; various writs; land surveys; applications for tavern licenses; and correspondence requesting admission an attorney be admitted or restricted from the Pennsylvania Bar. The last group consists of various histories of the Supreme Court. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Opinion Papers, 1810-1965. {Series #33.151} Opinions of the court regarding cases tried, including both concurring and dissenting views. Also filed with the opinions may be writs of certiorari, statements by the defendant-in-error, counter statements, petitions for appeal, docket entries, decisions, arguments of the plaintiff, and paper books containing summaries of the case's main points. Includes documents pertaining to women.



Western District

Allocatur Docket Papers, 1971-1979. {Series #33.161} Petitions for allowance of appeal, and answers thereto, filed with the Prothonotary of the Western District of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Information given by petitions includes Allocatur Docket number; petition number; names of appellant and appellee; name and address of attorney for appellant; date of filing; and a note as to whether petition was granted or denied. Also included is background information on the case (including previous courts where heard and past case terms and numbers assigned); a description of past proceedings and judgments (sometimes including copies of court orders, opinions, other appeals, evidence used, and so on); and a notarized affidavit, signed by the appellant's attorney, attesting to the truth of the above information. Information given by the appellees' answers to the petitions includes (the same) Allocatur Docket and petition numbers; names of parties; name and address of attorney for appellee; a brief counter history of the case; arguments for denying the appeal; signature of the attorney; and date of filing. Each petition is either accompanied by an answer or by a letter from the appellee's attorney stating that no answer will be filed. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Allocatur Dockets, 1987-1999. {Series #33.186} Some of the years have a case index. A listing of those cases from the Superior Court where litigants were allowed to petition the Supreme Court for a hearing. The information in the dockets includes docket number, date of docket, the names and addresses of the attorneys involved, and the nature of the case. Information about the Superior Court includes the appellate court name and court number, date of judgment, the names of the judges, and the course of action taken. Information about the Court of Common Pleas includes the name of the trial court and court number, the county of the case, the name of the judge, and the course of action taken. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Docket Papers, 1892-1980. {Series #33.168} A record of petitions and notices filed with the Supreme Court, Western District, and appearing in the Miscellaneous Dockets. Typical petitions include requests for writs of habeas corpus, mandamus, certiorari, non pros, allocatur and change of venue. Court orders designating Court employee salaries, revising fee schedules, appointing Court officials, amending Court rules, and admitting or disbarring attorneys to the bar of the Court regularly appear, and legal briefs and eulogies for deceased justices are occasionally filed as well. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Dockets, 1892-1966, 1987-1999. {Series #33.169} A record of petitions filed with the Supreme Court, Western District, the majority of which request decrees or writs for leave to appeal from Superior Court, habeas corpus, allocatur, non pros, mandamus, and change of venue. Entries normally list the title of the case; the names and addresses of the attorneys involved; the term, docket number and court where the case originated; and the subsequent Court order. Statements designating Court employee salaries, revising fee schedules, appointing Court officials, amending Court rules, disbarring attorneys, assigning special judicial appointments, eulogizing deceased justices and other prominent persons, and readmitting attorneys in absentia are periodically recorded as well. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Orders-Disbarments, Suspensions, Reinstatements, Amendments to Rules, etc. 1946. {Series #33.188} A listing of cases, orders, or rules brought before the Supreme Court concerning disbarments, suspensions, reinstatements, or amendments. Each entry provides the names of the contesting parties, the case number, the date of the case, a brief explanation of the case, the name and signature of the Chief Justice and Prothonotary, and the date a certified copy of the order was filed. Additional notes and comments are occasionally provided in the text. Note that many of the entries were actually filed with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, Eastern District. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Papers, 1799-1908. {Series #33.170} The papers contain examples of the various types of materials filed with the Supreme Court, Western District. Included among the papers are writs of fieri facias (1818-1824); certificates concerning Western District cases adjudicated in the Eastern District (1874-1879, 1884, 1890-1891); materials relating to transferred cases (1858-1896); Court orders, rules and appointments (1874-1904); and a variety of records sent by the lower courts to the Supreme Court (ca. 1817-1908). Several indenture agreements from 1799 and 1832 also appear. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Motion Dockets, 1904-1940. {Series #33.171} A record of cases in which the Court was asked to make a ruling on a motion or petition. Entries for each case show the title of the case; the docket case number and court term; a listing of the motions or petitions filed in the case; and the Court's order, for example, whether an appeal was granted or refused. Includes documents pertaining to women.



Record Group 34

Department of Community Affairs

The Department of Community Affairs, the first department of its kind in the nation, was created by Act 582 of 1966. The agency became operational on July 1, 1966, with the purpose of assisting local governments and enabling the State to provide important services necessitated by expanding intergovernmental relationships throughout all levels of public jurisdiction.

Initially, the Department came into being through the bringing together of several related activities which were scattered throughout the state government. Primarily the programs in housing, urban renewal, parks and recreation, planning and economic opportunity came from the Department of Commerce, while community service, research, the information clearing house, technical assistance to local governments, municipal statistics, and legal services came from the Department of Internal Affairs.

Community Affairs was responsible for providing technical and training assistance to local governments, and administering appropriate State and Federal aid programs. The Department directed programs in areas of housing and development, urban renewal, community planning, and recreation and conservation.

In 1996, the Department of Community Affairs was merged with the Department of Commerce to form the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The Governor's Council on Opportunities for the Spanish Speaking was established by Governor Milton J. Shapp in 1973 and placed under the Department of Community Affairs. The Council was continued under the Thornburgh administration, but was renamed the Governor's Council on the Hispanic Community. In 1980, the Council was transferred from the Department of Community Affairs to the Governor's Office. The Governor's Council on the Hispanic Community acts as a liaison between State government and the Hispanic Community to ensure equal opportunity and fair treatment. Functions include developing and coordinating policies and programs affecting Hispanics, encouraging the development of bicultural programs and activities, and acting as an information clearinghouse to Hispanic organizations and individuals.

Governor's Council on the Hispanic Community, Subject Files the Executive Director, 1970-1983. {Series #34.11} Subject files which evidence the concerns of the Hispanic Community, including such problems as employment, housing, civil rights, health, education, and migrant labor. Contained in this Series are correspondence to and from state, federal and private organizations; reports; studies; resumes; directories; statistics; and grant proposals. Information on women of color's liberation movement. This series includes programs from the YWCA, a poem entitled "White Women's Liberation Ain't for Me" and essays on the exclusion of women of color from white women's liberation movements.



Record Group 38

Records of the Superior Court

Created in 1895 to relieve the Supreme Court of some of its heavy workload, the Superior Court was made a constitutional court in 1968. An intermediate appellate court with only limited original jurisdiction, the Superior Court hears all appeals from the Courts of Common Pleas which are not exclusively assigned to the Supreme or Commonwealth courts. At present, the Court hears cases in Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh although, through the mid-1960's, it also sat in Scranton.

Eastern District

Appeal Papers, 1895-1956. {Series #38.3} Appeals filed with the Eastern District of the Superior Court. Information provided about each case includes name of parties involved; name and county of the lower court from which case was appealed; court term and case number; date appeal was filed; and a sworn statement by the appellant stating that the appeal had not been filed simply to delay case proceedings. Other types of documents filed with the appeals include praecipes for certiorari (court orders for the lower court records to be sent up), transfer documents, assignments of error, and occasionally certified copies of record. Some appeals are also accompanied by petitions for continuance, legal briefs, opinions of the court, paper books, and acknowledgments of record and remittur. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Docket Papers, 1915-1947. {Series #38.7} Depending on the type of documentation filed for each case, these papers may include briefs, petitions for habeas corpus, acknowledgments of record remittur, and books of record (which contain copies of all actions taken in the course of the case). Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Dockets, 1921-1939. {Series #38.8} Records of various types of cases brought before the Superior Court in the Eastern District. Information provided about each case may include names of appellant and appellee and their attorneys; dates of argument presentations, notices sent, writs issued, and dismissal motions made; record of transferals; and rules and judgments of the court. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Motion Docket Papers, 1916-1917. {Series #38.9} Papers relating to the petitions for motions filed with the Superior Court and documented in the Motion Dockets, 1895-1954 {Series #38.10}. Included are criminal records, petitions for writs of habeas corpus, certificates of rule, court orders, letters supporting and opposing the petitions, and transcripts of court proceedings. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Motion Dockets, 1895-1954. {Series #38.10} A record of petitions submitted for motions, and motions made by the Superior Court. Also documented are petitions for argument and re-argument, agreements to continue a case in a new location, petitions to advance cases for hearing, and orders made by the court. Information provided includes names of parties involved and results of the petition. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Opinions, 1895-1937. {Series #38.11} Statements by Superior Court justices explaining the reasons for the Court's judgment, finding or conclusion in a case (as opposed to a decision, which is the judgment itself). Information normally provided includes court term and case number; names of parties; original court of jurisdiction; argument date; nature of judgment; and name of justice who wrote the opinion. Includes documents pertaining to women.



Middle District

Allocatur Dockets, 1937-1948. {Series #38.16} Listing of cases where litigants were allowed to petition the Superior Court for a hearing. Information contained in these dockets includes names of appellant, appellee, and their attorneys; the term and case docket number; filing date of petition; date of acceptance or refusal; and other case information. Includes documents pertaining to women.

General Correspondence, 1907-1964. {Series #38.22} Correspondence primarily of the Prothonotary of the Superior Court, as well as correspondence from various attorneys to the Superior Court. The correspondence encompasses all the districts of the Superior Court. Topics contained in the correspondence includes status of cases pending; decisions on cases settled; documentation of paperwork transferred between the prothonotaries of various courthouses; and documentation of papers filed by attorneys. Includes documents pertaining to women.

List of Judgments and Opinions Filed, 1951-1953. {Series #38.25} This Series contains lists of judgments entered and opinions filed in cases in the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Information provided for each case includes the names of the parties involved; date judgments were entered and opinions filed; the court term and case docket number; and the judgment rendered. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Minute Books, 1895-1965. {Series #38.26} A record of the proceedings of the Middle District of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Information contained in the record includes names of justices present; dates of sessions; commencement and adjournment times; the names of persons attending the sessions; case names, term date and docket number of cases discussed; and the Court's subsequent orders or decisions. Topics include the swearing in of new Court members and officials; the admission of attorneys to practice before the Court; a listing of cases argued by counsel; eulogies for deceased justices, and other activities. The Justices issuing the opinions and those dissenting are frequently noted. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Docket Papers, 1955-1986. {Series #38.27} Papers relating to cases listed in the Miscellaneous Dockets, 1937-1978 {Series #38.28} of the Middle District of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Documents filed with the papers include petitions, motions, opinions, indictments, paper books, submissions, and reports. Information provided by the papers includes court term and case number; names of the appellant and appellee; nature of the case; and dates of docketing and filing. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Dockets, 1937-1978. {Series #38.28} Records of the various types of cases brought before the Middle District of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Information provided by the entries include names of appellant and appellee; type of case; and proceedings and dates thereof. Recorded in the Miscellaneous Dockets are Amendments to the Rules of the Superior Court; appointments and resignations of staff; and disbarments, readmission, and suspension of attorneys. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Motion Dockets, 1936-1940, 1956-1961. {Series #38.29} Record of motions filed with the Middle District of the Superior Court relating to cases heard or scheduled to be heard before the Court. Information provided includes names of appellant, appellee and their attorneys; type and date of petition or motion filed; date writ was issued; the argument heard of hearing refused; court term and case number; and the original filing date. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Opinions, 1896-1923. {Series #38.30} Statements by Superior Court justices explaining the reasons for the Court's judgment, finding or conclusion in a case (as opposed to a decision, which is the judgment itself). Information normally provided includes court term and case number; names of parties; original court of jurisdiction; argument date; nature of judgment; and name of justice who wrote the opinion. Includes documents pertaining to women.



Scranton District

Minute Books, 1896-1938. {Series #38.41} A record of the proceedings of the Scranton District of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Information contained in the record includes names of justices present; dates of sessions; commencement and adjournment times; the names of persons attending the sessions; case names, term date and docket number of cases discussed; and the Court's subsequent orders or decisions. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Opinions, 1916-1923. {Series #38.42} Arranged chronologically by court term, and thereunder by case docket number. Statements by Superior Court justices explaining the reasons for the Court's judgment, finding or conclusion in a case (as opposed to a decision, which is the judgment itself). Information normally provided includes court term and case number; names of parties; original court of jurisdiction; argument date; nature of judgment; and name of justice who wrote the opinion. Western District. Includes documents pertaining to women.



Western District

Minute Books, 1896-1983. {Series #38.48} A record of the proceedings of the Western District of the Superior Court. Information contained in the Minute Books includes the dates of sessions; commencement and adjournment times; the names of justices present; names of persons attending the sessions; name, term, and docket number of the cases being discussed; and the Court's subsequent decisions. TIncludes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Docket Papers, 1899-1983. {Series #38.49} Papers relating to cases listed in the Miscellaneous Dockets, 1896-1983 {Series #38.50} of the Western District of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania. Documents filed with the papers include petitions, motions, opinions, indictments, paper books, submissions, and reports. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Miscellaneous Dockets, 1896-1983. {Series #38.50} Records of various types of cases brought before the Superior Court in the Western District. Information provided about each case may include names of appellant and appellee and their attorneys; dates of argument presentations, notices sent, writs issued, and dismissal motions made; record of transferals; and rules and judgments of the court. Includes documents pertaining to women.



Record Group 47

Records of the County Governments

There are 67 counties in Pennsylvania including the consolidated city-county of Philadelphia. Each inhabitant of the state lives in and comes under the jurisdiction of one of them. The largest population is Philadelphia, over one and a half million people; the smallest is Forest, approximately five thousand. The Constitution establishes a basic organization, but counties can adopt their own forms of government. Six counties have adopted home rule charters: Philadelphia, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lehigh and Northampton.

County Functions

Counties continue to serve in their traditional role as agents of the state for law enforcement, judicial administration and electoral proceedings. The county is also responsible for the property assessment function. Counties become involved in regional planning, solid waste disposal and public health. They perform welfare functions, including mental health. Counties also can establish housing and redevelopment authorities and conduct community development programs. Counties maintain hospitals and homes for the aged. Counties may support local libraries and community colleges.

Legislation enacted in recent years has strengthened the policy making role of boards of county commissioners, granting them greater control of and responsibility for county government. The geographic size of counties enables them to cope with functions that can be better performed on an area wide basis, that is, mass transportation and environmental protection.

County Government

County government, as provided for in the county codes, may be described as a "no-executive" type. The chief governing body is the three member board of county commissioners. But there are also numerous other elected officials independent of the county commissioners. These include the sheriff, district attorney, prothonotary, clerk of courts, register of wills, clerk of the orphans' court, coroner, recorder of deeds and two jury commissioners whose duties are mostly concerned with the work of the county court. Additionally, there are the elective offices of the controller or three auditors and the treasurer who are county finance officers. A public defender is appointed as provided by law. The county commissioners, the elected officers and the county court individually or jointly appoint a number of other county officials and employees needed to carry out county functions by law. Whereas the 11 elected county officials are enumerated in the Pennsylvania Constitution, their powers and duties are prescribed by statutes which are scattered throughout the county codes and general state laws. Consolidation of certain elected offices is provided by state law in the smaller class counties involving the offices of prothonotary, clerk of courts, register of wills, clerk of the orphans' court, and recorder of deeds.

Book of Laws, 1913, Allegheny County. {Series #47.200} Copies of laws and ordinances relating to government operations and conduct at all levels of government within the state. Includes laws concerning women.

Married Women to Secure their Separate Earnings-Bradford County, March 19, 1873-June 13, 1891. {#47.16} Result of the Act of April 3, 1872 which allowed women to keeps their wages from labor, salary, property, or business separate from their husbands. The dated petitions were submitted to the Court of Common Pleas in Bradford County, Pennsylvania. They record the name, residence, and occupation of the woman; the name of her husband. It also includes an index of women's names.

Midwife Register, 1921-1924, Dauphin County. {#47.84} A record of Dauphin County Women who in compliance with the Act of June 5, 1913, registered their certificates to practice as midwives with the prothonotary of the court of common pleas. The affidavits are signed by the midwives and display their names and residences; the dates the certificates were issued by the Bureau of Medical Education and Licensure; and the place in Harrisburg where recorded. Indexed.

Midwife Registration Receipt Book, 1921-1924, Dauphin County. {Series #47.85} Original receipts resulting from the registration of midwives registering their services with the county. Data provided includes the number of the receipt, along with the name of the midwife and the date filed. There was a one-dollar fee per midwife to file with the county, as per the Act of June 5, 1913. Each midwife was certified by the Bureau of Medical Evaluation and Licensure of the State of Pennsylvania. The certificate number, volume, and page number of the receipt is also shown, along with the signature of the prothonotary.

Divorce, Lunatic and Drunkard Indexes. 1880-1930, Dauphin County. {Series #47.71} Index of people registered with the Prothonotary of Dauphin County as being a "drunkard", "lunatic", or having a "divorce proceeding". Each entry gives the person's name, court term and year, docket number, the classification of the case and individual being labeled as a "drunkard", "lunatic", or "divorce proceeding" candidate.

Tax Assessment Rolls, 1900-1960, Dauphin County. {Series #47.34} Assessments and enumerations of property in Dauphin County. Information provided is name of the owner and location; number of seated and unseated lands; number of lots on the property and the acreage; names of the owners of adjoining property; valuation of the land; valuation of the buildings; description of the property; total taxable valuation; amount of tax paid; and any remarks regarding property transfers. Different reports that can be found for the classifications include triennial, female, freeholder, occupational assets, tenants, and numbered streets. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Petitions of Married Women to get their Separate Earnings, 1875-1887, Erie County. {#47.219} Petitions of married women to hold and maintain their earnings outside the control of their husbands. Provision for such control had been established under Public Law 35 section 2 of 1872. The petitions contain the name of the petitioner and her husband.

Tax Assessment Books, 1822-1894, Perry County. {Series #47.194} These tax assessment records assume a more condensed format than those of some other municipalities. The books provide assessments and enumerations of all people, property, and things taxable by the laws of the county. Each record gives the freeholder's name and address, the name of residence owner and location, and miscellaneous tax fiscal information. There are various different reports that can be found in this Series: triennial, female, freeholder, occupational assets, tenants, numbered streets. Includes documents pertaining to women.

Charters, 1838, 1855-1856, 1860-1861, 1864-1877, 1879-1883, 1887-1901, 1903-1909, 1927, 1938, 1940-1966, Lehigh County {#47.218} Charters granted to non-profit organizations to confirm their name and to legalize their conduct of operations under the terms and clauses of their application. Organizations include churches, fraternal societies, athletic associations, charitable trusts, political organizations, and women's organizations. Amendments to the charters may be found filed with the original charters or they may be filed under the term of court of their filing. Applications to dissolve organizations are filed as well. Where an amendment resulted in a legal dispute, some additional court papers may be found. Charters may contain the name of the organization, its intended purpose, powers granted, a description of the officers, their responsibilities, rules of governance, articles of incorporation, case number, and term of court.

Birth Returns and Other Records for Negroes and Mulattos, 1785, 1788-1826, 1830. {Series #47.119} Birth records of "negro" or "mulatto" children filed with the county. Information provided is the date of the child's birth, name of the child, names of the parents, and place of residence. Most of these records were filed with the Clerk of the Peace for Fayette County who also maintained certificates of slave registry. All records were prepared after the passage of the Act of the Gradual Abolition of Slavery in Pennsylvania. The certificates of slave registry, which encompass several counties, contain the registration date, place of residence of the slave owner, gender and age of the slave, and occasionally the slave's date of birth and mother's name. Additional miscellaneous documentation in this series include other materials dealing with slavery or particular slaves in the county.



Record Group 57

Records of the State System of Higher Education

Partially Digitized

The State System of Higher Education (SSHE) was created by Act 188 of 1982. It comprises the fourteen publicly owned state universities. Its twenty-member Board of Governors includes the Governor and the Secretary of Education (both ex officio), fourteen others appointed by the Governor with the consent of the Senate (one of whom must be a student), two members of the Senate, and two members of the House of Representatives. The Chancellor, appointed by the Board, is the chief executive officer. The Board establishes broad fiscal, personnel, and educational policies, as well as procedures. SSHE's mission concerns "the provision of instruction for undergraduate and graduate students to and beyond the master's degree in the liberal arts and sciences, and in the applied fields, including the teaching profession."

An argument made by the Superintendent of Common Schools in 1838, Thomas Burrowes, convinced many that the state's private liberal arts colleges, which had included courses in common school teaching, would never produce enough good teachers. A preponderance of students taking the courses did not go on to obtain teaching careers. The Act of May 20, 1857, set up a procedure for establishing "normal schools" for legally certified, common school teacher training. The state was divided into twelve districts (later made thirteen) in each of which only one school could arise. On petition of thirteen or more citizens who were either contributors (donors) or stockholders, and who had already erected a school that met the act's specifications, the institution would qualify as a state normal school. Certificates of competence in teaching could only be received from one of the schools after two years of actual teaching in the district in addition to successful completion of the two-year curriculum. The act made no appropriation for the schools and implied that they were to be self-supporting. Corporation stock shares were assumed to be the principal means for financing.

A thirteenth normal school district was recognized as Clarion State Normal School in February 1887, but the last of the originally planned twelve districted institutions was Slippery Rock, which was not recognized until February 1889. Cheyney State was the successor to "The Institute for Colored Youth," located in Bristol Township, Philadelphia County, which the state had chartered in 1842. In 1904 this institution was moved to Cheyney, Delaware County, and began functioning as an industrial normal school. By a decree of the Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County, in July 1914, the name was changed to Cheyney Training School for Teachers. On June 24, 1920 it was formally recognized as a state normal school. In 1866, the General Assembly passed the first of many measures to subsidize normal school students. By the end of the nineteenth century, the state funded a student's entire tuition and the student signed an agreement to teach two full years after graduation.

Through the use of such methods, the legislature began pouring large sums into the normal schools, despite its original intention in 1857. Legislators began to feel that the General Assembly needed to be involved in their management. An Act of February 5, 1872 placed two trustees appointed by the Superintendent of Common Schools on the boards of each normal school. In 1873, a $50,000 state appropriation was distributed by a commission made up of the Governor, the Superintendent of Common Schools, and the Attorney General, with a specification that the interests of the state as well as of the schools be considered. Five of the thirteen schools accepted the money which involved giving the state mortgages on the school property. Millersville State Normal School specifically rejected these terms. In 1874, legislation further changed the boards of trustees so that they were in approximate proportion to the amount of money given in by stockholders and by the State. In 1875, another change established each board with eighteen trustees, twelve appointed by the contributors and stockholders and six by the Superintendent. At the same time the fund distributing commission made up of the Governor, Attorney General, and Superintendent, became permanent.

The School Code of 1911 established a method for the state to buy the schools through appropriations to be made in succeeding sessions of the legislature, Once the state acquired ownership, the trustees were to be appointed entirely by the State Board of Education. On July 30, 1913, the state acquired sole ownership of its first normal school, West Chester. In 1922, when Mansfield was purchased, the state finally had ownership of them all. Until 1923, the normal schools were essentially secondary schools. Students were admitted without having previously received a diploma from a four-year high school. As late as 1916 the Superintendent defended this standard of admission by arguing that wherever the high school graduation standard existed the schools became "ladies' schools to a large extent, with the young men going to professional and technical schools which they could enter with the same preparation. The Pennsylvania State Education Association, however, recommended that college credit be given to normal school graduates once they enrolled in accredited colleges.

The state law that set standards qualifying institutions to grant college degrees had been enacted in 1895. In 1923, that law was amended to allow educational institutions owned by the state the power to confer degrees, even though they did not meet the property or legal charter provisions that had been stated in 1895. The power to grant degrees was, however, dependent on the schools having educational standards equivalent to institutions accredited under the 1895 terms. In 1925, the State Council on Education authorized normal schools to confer a bachelor of science degree for particular curriculums as soon as they proved these groups of courses met standards set by the American Association of Teachers Colleges (as modified by the State Council). As a result, ten of the fourteen received degree granting power in 1926, and at the time they awarded their first Bachelor of Science in Education degrees, all changed their names to " State Teachers' College ." On May 23, 1932, the last of the fourteen, Cheyney, made this change. By an act of January 8, 1960, all state teachers colleges were reclassified as State Colleges. University status was received in 1982.

These records include information on women in higher education.