The .gov means its official.

    Pennsylvania State Archives

    Women's History Resource Guide - Record Group Index and Manuscript Group Index

    General Index to Women's Resources at the PA State Archives

    Also see RG and MG Subject Indexes for more information

    • Record Group Index

      • African American Women
        • RG 1
          • Glass Lantern Slides of Pennsylvania Market Houses, 1920. {#1.9}
        • RG 2
          • Index to Churches and Beneficial Societies, 1831. {Series #2.16}
        • RG 7
          • House File, 1790-1903. {Series #7.11}
        • RG 10
          • Robert P. Casey Issues File, 1987-1994. {Series #10.3}
          • Bureau of Affirmative Action, Commonwealth Agency Files, 1972-1987. {Series #10.23}
          • General Subject File, 1970-1985. {Series #10.24}
        • RG 11
          • Migrant Health Program Patient Files, 1963-1988. {Series #11.31}
        • RG 13
          • Administrative and Public Relations File of Research Assistants, 1942-1946. {Series #13.99}
        • RG 15,
          • General Correspondence, 1958, 1963, 1965, 1967-1974. {Series #15.2}
          • News Clipping File, 1973-1978. {Series #15.5}
        • RG 16
          • Annual Reports of the Commissioner of Labor and Industry, 1913-1916.{Series #16.1}
          • Biannual Report of the Bureau of Rehabilitation, 1921-1922. {Series #16.17}
        • RG 26
          • Charter Books, 1812-1875, {Series #26.108}
        • RG 30
          • Ku Klux Klan General Files 1923-1940. {Series #30.18}
        • RG 33
          • Writs of Habeas Corpus for Black Slaves and Indentured Servants, 1784-1787.{Series #33.119}
        • RG 47
          • Birth Returns and Other Records for Negroes and Mulattos, 1785, 1788-1826, 1830. {Series #47.119}
        • RG 57
          • Cheyney University Catalogs, 1975-1987. (Digitized Roll 5378) {Series #57.9}
          • Cheyney University, The Record, 1979-1988. (Digitized Roll 5379) {Series #57.10}
          • Cheyney University Yearbooks, 1939-1988. (Digitized Rolls 4630-4632) {Series #57.11}
      • Female Prisoners
        • RG 15
          • General Correspondence, 1958, 1963, 1965, 1967-1974. {Series #15.2}
          • News Clipping File, 1973-1978. {Series #15.5}
      • First Wave Feminism and Suffrage
        • RG 26
          • Charter Books, 1812-1875, {Series #26.108}
          • Bonds, Assignments, Contracts, Acts, Titles and Other Miscellaneous Documents From the Safe of Room 309, 1775-1949. {Series #26.43}
          • Records in the Secretary's Office as surveyed by the CWA Project, December 1933 to February 1934 (digitized microfilm)
        • RG 28
          • "Mothers' Pension" Account Books, 1913-1917. {Series #28.62}
        • RG 47
          • Married Women to Secure their Separate Earnings- Bradford County, March 19, 1873-June 13, 1891. {#47.16}
          • Book of Laws, 1913, Allegheny County. {Series #47.200}
          • Petitions of Married Women to get their Separate Earnings, 1875-1887, Erie County. {#47.219}
          • Charters, 1838, 1855-1856, 1860-1861, 1864-1877, 1879-1883, 1887-1901, 1903-1909, 1927, 1938, 1940-1966, Lehigh County {#47.218}
      • Latina Women
        • RG 34
          • Governor's Council on the Hispanic Community, Subject Files the Executive Director, 1970-1983. {Series #34.11}
      • Motherhood
        • RG 28
          • "Mothers' Pension" Account Books, 1913-1917. {Series #28.62}
      • Native American Women
        • RG 21
          • Minutes of the Provincial Council, 1682-1775. (Digitized Rolls 570-595) {Series #21.8}
          • Commissioners of Indian Trade Accounts, 1758-1766. {Series #21.2}
      • Second Wave Feminism and the Women's Liberation Movement
        • RG 10
          • Robert P. Casey Issues File, 1987-1994. {Series #10.3}
          • Proclamations, 1987-1995.{Series #10.5}
          • Bureau of Affirmative Action, Commonwealth Agency Files, 1972-1987. {Series #10.23}
          • General Subject File, 1970-1985. {Series #10.24}
          • General File, 1917-1920.{Series #10.31}
          • Scrapbooks, 1917-1920. {Series #10.36}
          • Commission History Files, 1962-1986. {Series #10.46}
          • Correspondence from Readers of Commission Reports and Publications, 1974-1978. {Series #10.47}
          • Newsletters of Women's Organizations, 1972-1985. {Series #10.48}
        • RG 11
          • Quarterly Reports of Abortions Performed, 1974-1979, 1980-1985, {#11.58}
        • RG 15
          • News Clipping File, 1973-1978. {Series #15.5}
          • Speech and Press Release File, 1972-1977. {Series #15.6}
          • State Prisoner Statistical Reports of Weekly Admissions and Discharges, 1953-1962.{Series #15.15}
        • RG 26
          • Federal Campaign Expense Reports for the US House of Representatives, 1972-1981. {Series #26.58}
        • RG 34
          • Governor's Council on the Hispanic Community, Subject Files the Executive Director, 1970-1983. {Series #34.11}
      • Women and Agriculture
        • RG 1
          • Glass Lantern Slides of Pennsylvania Market Houses, 1920. {#1.9}
      • Women and Education
        • RG 2
          • Index to Churches and Beneficial Societies, 1831. {Series #2.16}
        • RG 22
          • Annual Reports of Private Secondary Schools, 1971-1972. {Series #22.8}
          • Annual Reports of Public Secondary Schools, 1971-1972. {Series # 22.10}
          • Higher Education General Information Surveys on College Enrollments, 1960-1971. {Series #22.11}
          • Reports of Degrees and Other Formal Awards Conferred, 1962-1965, 1968-1972. {Series #22.14}
          • Directories and Reports of the Vocational Education Management Information System, 1970-1979. {Series #22.15}
          • Administrative Correspondence, 1972-1978.{Series #22.16}
          • Committee Studies, 1969-1976. {Series #22.17}
          • Minutes of the Board of Normal School Principals, 1920-1931.{Series #22.18}
          • Minutes of the Board of Presidents of State Teachers' Colleges, 1931-1977. {Series #22.19}
          • Minutes of the Board of State College and University Directors, 1971-1975. {Series #22.20}
          • Minutes of the Board of Trustees of State Colleges and the State University, 1954-1965, 1971-1977. {Series #22.21}
          • Specialized Correspondence, 1965-1977. {Series #22.22}
          • Records of Equal Rights Program Activities, 1965-1977. {Series #22.24}
          • State Board of Censors Applications for Examination, 1915-1951. {Series #22.25}
          • Daily Minutes, 1939-1956. {Series #22.26}
          • General Correspondence, 1924-1956. {Series #22.27}
          • Legal Briefs, 1915-1921, 1928-1940. {Series #22.28}
          • Reports, 1925-1951. {Series #22.29}
          • Rules, Procedures and Forms, 1915-1956. {Series #22.30}
          • Annual Reports of High Schools, 1898-1919. {Series #22.96}
          • Annual Reports of School Districts, 1897-1919. {Series #22.97}
          • Applications for Teaching Certificates, 1866-1922. {Series #22.98}
          • Correspondence of the Postwar Education Committee of the State Council of Education and the Postwar Planning Commission, 1943-1947.{Series #22.99}
          • Minute Books of the State Board of Education, 1911-1920. {Series #22.105}
          • Minutes, Correspondence, and Exhibits Relating to the Investigation of the Department of Public Instruction by the Joint Legislative Committee on Finances, 1932-1934. {Series #22.106}
          • Miscellaneous Reports, 1955-1971. {Series #22.109}
          • Records Examinations for Permanent Certificates, 1897-1919. {Series #22.113}
          • Twenty Five Year Reports of County and District Superintendents, 1900-1925. {Series #22.121}
        • RG 26
          • Index of Academies, Colleges and Female Seminaries, undated. {Series #26.115}
        • RG 47
          • Charters, 1838, 1855-1856, 1860-1861, 1864-1877, 1879-1883, 1887-1901, 1903-1909, 1927, 1938, 1940-1966, Lehigh County {#47.218}
        • RG 57
          • Bloomsburg University Board of Trustees Minutes, 1927-1967. (Digitized Rolls 5047-5044) {Series #57.1}
          • Bloomsburg University Catalogs, 1867-1980. (Digitized Rolls 5228-5239) {Series #57.2}
          • Bloomsburg University Faculty Government Minutes, 1970-1985. (Digitized Roll 5075) {Series #57.3}
          • Bloomsburg University Student Government Council Minutes, 1945-1982. (Digitized Rolls 5072-5073) {Series #57.4}
          • Bloomsburg University Yearbooks, 1915-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5209-5211) {Series #57.5}
          • California University of PA Board of Trustee Minutes, 1910-1984. (Digitized Rolls 5049-5055) {Series #57.6}
          • California University of PA Yearbooks and Yearbook in Review, 1913-1917, 1919-1920, 1929. (Digitized Rolls 5251-5265, 5418) {Series #57.7}
          • California University of PA Catalogs, 1869-1973. (Digitized Rolls 5240-5249) {Series #57.8}
          • Cheyney University Catalogs, 1975-1987. (Digitized Roll 5378) {Series #57.9}
          • Cheyney University, The Record, 1979-1988. (Digitized Roll 5379) {Series #57.10}
          • Cheyney University Yearbooks, 1939-1988. (Digitized Rolls 4630-4632) {Series #57.11}
          • Clarion University Board of Trustee Minutes, 1886-1988. (Digitized Rolls 5064-5078) {Series #57.12}
          • Clarion University Catalogs, 1889-1957. (Digitized Rolls 5393-5399) {Series #57.13}
          • Clarion University College Pathfinder (Student Yearbook), 1975-1987. (Digitized Roll 5382) {Series #57.14}
          • Clarion University Faculty Forum Minutes, 1976-1988. (Digitized Roll 5056) {Series #57.15}
          • Clarion University Faculty Senate Minutes, 1960-1982, 1988. (Digitized Rolls 5057-5059) {Series #57.16}
          • Clarion University Graduate Catalogs, 1969-1989. (Digitized Roll 5380) {Series #57.17}
          • Clarion University Student Senate Minutes, 1942-1988. (Digitized Rolls 5060-5063) {Series #57.18}
          • Clarion University Summer Catalogs, 1958-1978. (Digitized Roll 5381) {Series #57.19}
          • Clarion University Yearbooks, 1909-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5383-5391) {Series #57.20}
          • East Stroudsburg University Catalogs, 1921-1922, 1931-1932, 1939-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5280-5301) {Series #57.21}
          • East Stroudsburg University Yearbooks, 1915-1982. (Digitized Rolls 5266-5279) {Series #57.22}
          • Edinboro University Catalogs, 1870-1871, 1896-1898, 1923-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5302-5316) {Series #57.23}
          • Indiana University of PA Scrapbooks, 1940-1975. (Digitized Rolls 5400-5416) {Series #57.24}
          • Kutztown University Board of Trustee Minutes, 1866-1986. (Digitized Rolls 5082-5088) {Series #57.25}
          • Kutztown University Catalogs, 1866-1988. (Digitized Rolls 5317-5330) {Series #57.26}
          • Kutztown University Faculty Senate Minutes, 1964-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5089-5104) {Series #57.27}
          • Kutztown University Student Government Board Minutes, 1977-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5105-5108) {Series #57.28}
          • Kutztown University, The Key-Student Handbooks, 1936-1989. (Digitized Rolls 5348-5354) {Series #57.29}
          • Kutztown University Yearbooks, 1911-1986. (Digitized Rolls 5331-5347) {Series #57.30}
          • Lock Haven University Board of Trustee Minutes, 1914-1984. (Digitized Rolls 5076-5080) {Series #57.31}
          • Lock Haven University Bulletins and Catalogs, 1878-1897, 1911-1970. (Digitized Rolls 5420-5424) {Series #57.32}
          • Lock Haven University Yearbooks, 1913-1985. (Digitized Rolls 5425-5431) {Series #57.33}
          • Mansfield University Catalogs, 1864-1865, 1893-1896, 1911-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5372-5377) {Series #57.34}
          • Mansfield University Faculty Advisory Council Minutes, 1966-1967, 1987. (Digitized Roll 5109) {Series #57.35}
          • Mansfield University Treasurer's Minutes, 1955-1959. (Digitized Roll 5081) {Series #57.36}
          • Mansfield University Yearbooks, 1918-1986. (Digitized Rolls 5357-5371) {Series #57.37}
          • Shippensburg University Board of Trustee Minutes, 1929-1982. (Digitized Rolls 5110-5112) {Series #57.38}
          • Slippery Rock University Academic Forum Agenda/Minutes, 1966-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5118-5119) {Series #57.39}
          • Slippery Rock University Alumni News, 1945-1971. (Digitized Roll 5446) {Series #57.40}
          • Slippery Rock University Board of Trustee Minutes, 1968-1988. (Digitized Rolls 5113-5117) {Series #57.41}
          • Slippery Rock University Catalogs and Bulletins, 1889-1907, 1914-1988. (Digitized Rolls 5432-5439) {Series #57.42}
          • Slippery Rock University, Ginger Hill, 1956-1988. (Digitized Rolls 5447-5448) {Series #57.43}
          • Slippery Rock University Yearbooks, 1898-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5440-5445) {Series #57.44}
          • West Chester University Board of Trustee Minutes, 1869-1890, 1919-1981. (Digitized Rolls 5120-5130) {Series #57.45}
          • West Chester University Catalogs, 1871-1989. (Digitized Rolls 5470-5486) {Series #57.46}
          • West Chester University School Newspaper, 1924-1989. (Digitized Rolls 5449-5454) {Series #57.47}
          • West Chester University Yearbooks, 1910-1987. (Digitized Rolls 5455-5469) {Series #57.48}
      • Women and Government/Politics
        • RG 13
          • Administrative and Correspondence Files of the Executive Director, 1945-1988. {#13.1}
        • RG 26
          • Federal Campaign Expense Reports for the US House of Representatives, 1972-1981. {Series #26.58}
          • General Election Statistical Files, 1960-1984. {Series #26.60}
          • Registration Figures, 1950, 1960, 1964, 1966, 1967-1972. (Digitized Roll 3826) {Series #26.81}
      • Women and Health
        • RG 11
          • Legal Opinions, 1920-1965. {Series #11.2}
          • Reports, 1886-1987. {Series #11.15}
          • Prenatal Care and Pregnancy Evaluation Reports, 1974-1980. {Series #11.17}
          • State HIV Planning Council Minutes, 1991-1993. {Series #11.24}
          • Migrant Health Program Patient Files, 1963-1988. {Series #11.31}
        • RG 16
          • Selected Readings on Occupational Diseases, [ca. 1940]. {Series #16.34}
        • RG 23
          • Administrative Correspondence, 1963, 1969-1970. {Series #23.1}
          • Correspondence Relating to Birth Control and Planned Parenthood, 1958-1959. {Series #23.2}
          • News Releases, 1955-1964, 1972-1974. {Series #23.4}
          • Speeches, 1955-1962. (2 folders) {Series #23.5}
          • State Institution Files, 1959-1971. {Series #23.6}
          • State Supervised Hospitals' History File, 1914-1973. {Series #23.10}
          • Alphabetical Register of Female Patients, [ca. 1886-1926] {Series #23.16}
          • Daily Report Books of Male and Female Wards, 1879-1956. {Series #23.21}
          • Female Attendants' Payroll Books, 1890-1917. {Series #23.23}
          • Female Admission Registers, 1884-1923. {Series #23.24}
          • Record Book of Female and Male Epileptics, 1887-1891. {Series #23.44}
          • Women Nurses' Payroll Book, 1917-1923. {Series #23.48}
          • Day and Night Report Books, 1936-1937. {Series #23.71}
          • Female Patients' Clothing and Property Book, 1890-1903. {Series #23.83}
          • Hydro-Therapy Reports, 1913-1923. {Series #23.91}
          • Minutes of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors, 1885-1945. {Series #23.104}
          • Record of Condition of Female Patients When Received, 1876-1904. {Series #23.119}
          • Superintendent's Reports, 1928-1932. {Series #23.126}
          • Account of Clothing Issued to Female Patients, 1851-1862. {Series #23.136}
          • Annual Reports of the Harrisburg State Hospital, 1851-1921. {Series #23.145}
          • Daily Registers, 1851-1969. {Series #23.156}
          • Electroshock Treatment Record Book, [ca. 1941-1958]. {Series #23.158}
          • Ledger of Patient Accounts, 1851-1866. {Series #23.172}
          • Medical Case Book, 1851-1867. {Series #23.177}
          • Medical Case Books of the Female Department, 1880-1922. {Series #23.178}
          • Medical Journals, 1922-1936. {Series #23.180}
          • Register of Female Patients, 1852-1884. {Series #23.198}
          • Admission Book of the Insane Department of the Pittsburgh North Side City Home, 1911-1916. {Series #23.232}
          • Admission Registers, 1925-1941. {Series #23.233}
          • Alms House Registers, 1876-1884. {Series #23.234}
          • Case Book of Allegheny City Farm, 1884-1887. {Series #23.236}
          • Case Books of Pittsburgh City Home and Hospital, 1879-1912. {Series #23.237}
          • Patient History Books, 1879-1884. {Series #23.239}
          • Register of Discharges and Deaths, 1950-1958. {Series #23.240}
          • Annual Reports of the Committee on Lunacy, 1885, 1887-1890. {Series #23.244}
          • Annual Reports of the Norristown State Hospital, 1882-1959. {Series #23.245}
          • Audio Tapes and Motion Picture Films, 1961-1962, 1968. {Series #23.248}
          • Daily Register of Admissions, Visits, Deaths and Discharged Female Patients, 1938-1940. {Series #23.253}
          • Index of 1,180 Post Mortems of the Insane, 1938-1940. {Series #23.255}
          • Death Registers of Females, 1909-1942. {Series #23.276}
          • Discharge Registers of Females, 1907-1942. {Series #23.278}
          • General Registers of Female Patients, 1895-1908, 1920-1939. {Series #23.280}
          • Patient Characteristics and Statistical Register Book, 1940-1942. {Series #23.284}
          • Admission Registers, 1900-1980. {Series #23.288}
          • Female Admission Books, 1883-1910. {Series #23.303}
          • Female Case Books, [ca. 1883-1913.] {Series #23.304}
          • Index to Female Case Books, [ca. 1883-1913]. (1 volume) {Series #23.306}
          • Public Information Motion Picture Films, 1948-1976. {Series #23.340}
          • Miscellaneous Manuals, Reports and Related Printed Materials, 1934-1967. {Series #23.344}
          • Institutional Population Records, [ca. 1882-1920]. {Series #23.345}
          • Records of Admissions, Discharges and Deaths at State Institutions, [ca. 1882-1920]. {Series #23.348}
          • Administrative File of the Secretary of Welfare, 1955-1958. {Series #23.349}
          • Reports on County Poor Relief, 1932-1939. {Series #23.353}
          • Reports, 1937-1938. (3 volumes) {Series #23.370}
          • Correspondence with Dr. Henry I. Klopp, Superintendent of the State Homeopathic Hospital, Allentown, Pennsylvania, 1912-1922. {Series #23.372}
          • Miscellaneous Large Photographs, undated. {Series #23.419}
      • Women and Law
        • RG 7
          • Committee Book, 1785. {Series #7.1}
          • Minute Books, 1779-1781, 1783-1784, 1788. {Series #7.2}
          • Committee Bills, 1971-1972, 1977-1978. {Series #7.4}
          • Committee Books, 1790-1819. {Series #7.5}
          • Committee Hearing Transcripts, Testimony and Reports, 1965-1974. {Series #7.6}
          • Committee Minutes, 1945-1978. {Series #7.7}
          • Dead Bills, 1965, 1973-1976, 1979-1980.{Series #7.8}
          • History of House Bills and Resolutions, 1953, 1959, 1962-1964, 1971-1972. {Series #7.9}
          • House and Senate Bills and Resolutions, 1971-1978. {Series #7.10}
          • House File, 1790-1903. {Series #7.11}
          • Journals, 1791-1810, 1959-1962, 1969-1978. {Series #7.12}
          • Legislative Journal Papers, 1974-1978. {Series #7.13}
          • Minute Books, 1797-1798, 1813-1814, 1821-1822, 1856, 1957-1980. {Series #7.14}
          • Official Bills of the House of Representatives, 1971-1980. {Series #7.16}
          • Official Resolutions, Senate Bills and Governors' Messages, 1979-1980.{Series #7.17}
          • Record of Action on Bills in the House, 1881. {Series #7.18}
          • Records of Citations, 1969-1970, 1973-1974.) {Series #7.19}
          • Record of House and Senate Bills, Veto Bills, and Messages Remaining on the Table, 1980. {Series #7.20}
          • Committee Hearing Transcripts, Testimony and Reports, 1855, 1872, 1915, 1933, 1940-1941, 1955-1956, 1959-1961, 1963, 1965-1985. {Series #7.29}
          • Committee Books, 1810-1850, 1897-1899. Digitized Rolls 3513-3514 for the period up to 1850. {Series #7.38}
          • House Resolutions in the Senate, 1969-1972. {Series #7.46}
          • History Ledgers of House and Senate Bills and Resolutions, 1905-1909, 1932. {Series #7.47} \
          • History of Senate Bills and Resolutions, 1953, 1959, 1961-1962, 1964, 1971-1972. {Series #7.48}
        • RG 11
          • Legal Opinions, 1920-1965. {Series #11.2}
        • RG 16
          • Annual Reports of the Factory Inspector, 1890, 1892-1897, 1899-1911. {Series #16.2}
          • Biennial Report of the Department of Labor and Industry, 1919-1920. {Series 16.3}
          • Reports and Related Records, 1919-1927. {Series #16.4}
          • Legal Files, 1937-1968. {Series #16.37}
          • Legislative Voting Records, 1911-1936. {Series #16.46}
        • RG 21
          • Miscellaneous Papers, 1664-1775. {Series #21.9}
        • RG 26
          • Bonds, Assignments, Contracts, Acts, Titles and Other Miscellaneous Documents from the Safe of Room 309, 1775-1949. {Series #26.43}
        • RG 27
          • Executive Correspondence and Petitions, 1775-1776 and undated. {Series #27.2}
          • Accounts, 1776-1777 and undated. {Series #27.7}
          • Executive Correspondence and Petitions, 1777-1790 & undated. {Series #27.28}
          • Executive Correspondence, 1776-1777 & undated. {Series #27.8}
          • Minute Books, 1776-1777. {Series #27.9}
          • Minute Book, 1777. {Series #27.15}
        • RG 28
          • "Mothers' Pension" Account Books, 1913-1917. {Series #28.62}
        • RG 33
          • Affidavits, 1770-1806. {Series #33.4}
          • Agreements, 1783-1811, 1814 & undated. {Series #33.6}
          • Allocatur Docket Papers, 1961-1963, 1971-1984. {Series #33.7}
          • Allocatur Dockets, 1924-1954, 1971-1999. {Series #33.8}
          • Amicable Actions Papers, 1782-1809. {Series #33.9}
          • Appearance and Continuance Dockets, 1740-1795.{Series #33.11}
          • Appearance Dockets, 1795-1829, 1838-1953, 1965. {Series #33.12}
          • Appearance Papers, 1858-1879. {Series #33.13}
          • Bundles of Miscellaneous Court Papers With Index, 1790-1883. {Series #33.23}
          • Cases Stated File, 1783-1793 & undated. {Series #33.25}
          • Certiorari and Habeas Corpus Papers, 1753-1775, 1777-1787. {Series #33.26}
          • Claims Docket, 1778-1779. {Series #33.28}
          • Declarations, 1749-1802 & undated. {Series #33.34}
          • Debit Sans Breve Papers, 1802-1805, 1810-1812. {Series #33.36}
          • Depositions, 1778-1828. {Series #33.37}
          • Discontinuance Papers, 1783-1800. {Series #33.38}
          • Divorce Papers, 1786-1815.{Series #33.41}
          • Equity Dockets, 1837-1874. {Series #33.43}
          • Equity Papers, 1836-1875, 1877, 1880. {Series #33.44}
          • Escheat Papers, 1796-1822. {Series #33.45}
          • General Motion and Divorce Docket, 1750-1837 (Divorces 1800-1805 only). {Series #33.52}
          • Interrogatories, [ca. 1787-1827]. {Series #33.56}
          • Journals, 1895-1898. {Series #33.57}
          • Judgment Dockets, 1756-1896. {Series #33.58}
          • Minute Books, 1806-1816, 1819-1952. {Series #33.64}
          • Minutes, 1788, 1793, 1795-1800, 1802-1804. {Series #33.65}
          • Miscellaneous Case Papers, 1810-1813. {Series #33.66}
          • Miscellaneous Records of the Supreme Court of Nisi Prius, [ca. 1770-1800]. {Series #33.69}
          • Motions and Rules, 1789-1829. {Series #33.73}
          • Opinions, 1842-1949. {Series #33.78}
          • Perpetuation of Testimony Dockets, 1781-1801. {Series #33.84}
          • Petitions, 1781-1815.{Series #33.85}
          • Petitions,1793-1818. {Series #33.91}
          • Settlement of Accounts Case Papers, 1776-1804. {Series #33.103}
          • Verdict Papers, 1804-1812 & undated. {Series #33.114}
          • Writs of Habeas Corpus and Petitions, 1771-1863. {Series #33.118}
          • Writs of Habeas Corpus for Black Slaves and Indentured Servants, 1784-1787.{Series #33.119}
          • Writs of Inquiry, 1780-1826. {Series #33.120}
          • Court Papers, 1757-1761, 1763, 1765-1766, 1778-1782, 1786-1787. {Series #33.126}
          • General Gaol Delivery Dockets, 1778-1828. {Series #33.127}
          • Minutes and Writs of the High Court of Errors and Appeals, 1780-1808. {Series #33.128}
          • Allocatur Dockets, 1967-1999. {Series #33.181}
          • Allocatur Docket Papers, 1961-1986. {Series #33.132}
          • Dockets, Including Lancaster and Chambersburg District Dockets, 1800-1961 {Series #33.140}
          • General Correspondence, 1810-1964. {Series #33.141}
          • Judgments Entered and Opinions Filed, 1954-1960. {Series #33.142}
          • Miscellaneous Court Records Including Histories and Rule Book, 1848-1949. {Series #33.145}
          • Opinion Papers, 1810-1965. {Series #33.151}
          • Allocatur Docket Papers, 1971-1979. {Series #33.161}
          • Allocatur Dockets, 1987-1999. {Series #33.186}
          • Miscellaneous Docket Papers, 1892-1980. {Series #33.168}
          • Miscellaneous Dockets, 1892-1966, 1987-1999. {Series #33.169}
          • Miscellaneous Orders-Disbarments, Suspensions, Reinstatements, Amendments to Rules, etc. 1946. {Series #33.188}
          • Miscellaneous Papers, 1799-1908. {Series #33.170}
          • Motion Dockets, 1904-1940. {Series #33.171}
        • RG 38
          • Appeal Papers, 1895-1956. {Series #38.3}
          • Miscellaneous Docket Papers, 1915-1947. {Series #38.7}
          • Miscellaneous Dockets, 1921-1939. {Series #38.8}
          • Motion Docket Papers, 1916-1917. {Series #38.9}
          • Motion Dockets, 1895-1954. {Series #38.10}
          • Opinions, 1895-1937. {Series #38.11}
          • Allocatur Dockets, 1937-1948. {Series #38.16}
          • General Correspondence, 1907-1964. {Series #38.22}
          • List of Judgments and Opinions Filed, 1951-1953. {Series #38.25}
          • Minute Books, 1895-1965. {Series #38.26}
          • Miscellaneous Docket Papers, 1955-1986. {Series #38.27}
          • Miscellaneous Dockets, 1937-1978. {Series #38.28}
          • Motion Dockets, 1936-1940, 1956-1961. {Series #38.29}
          • Opinions, 1896-1923. {Series #38.30}
          • Minute Books, 1896-1938. {Series #38.41}
          • Opinions, 1916-1923. {Series #38.42}
          • Minute Books, 1896-1983. {Series #38.48}
          • Miscellaneous Docket Papers, 1899-1983. {Series #38.49}
          • Miscellaneous Dockets, 1896-1983. {Series #38.50}
        • RG 47
          • Married Women to Secure their Separate Earnings- Bradford County, March 19, 1873-June 13, 1891. {#47.16}
          • Midwife Register, 1921-1924, Dauphin County. {#47.84}
          • Midwife Registration Receipt Book, 1921-1924, Dauphin County. {Series #47.85}
          • Birth Returns and Other Records for Negroes and Mulattos, 1785, 1788-1826, 1830. {Series #47.119}
          • Petitions of Married Women to get their Separate Earnings, 1875-1887, Erie County. {#47.219}
          • Book of Laws, 1913, Allegheny County. {Series #47.200}
          • Charters, 1838, 1855-1856, 1860-1861, 1864-1877, 1879-1883, 1887-1901, 1903-1909, 1927, 1938, 1940-1966, Lehigh County {#47.218}
      • Women and the Media
        • RG 16
          • Motion Picture Films, Including World War Informational Films, [ca. 1941-1943]. {Series #16.14}
        • RG 22
          • State Board of Censors Applications for Examination, 1915-1951. {Series #22.25}
          • Daily Minutes, 1939-1956. {Series #22.26}
          • General Correspondence, 1924-1956. {Series #22.27}
          • Legal Briefs, 1915-1921, 1928-1940. {Series #22.28}
          • Reports, 1925-1951. {Series #22.29}
        • RG 23
          • Public Information Motion Picture Films, 1948-1976. {Series #23.340}
      • Women and the Military and During War
        • RG 10
          • General File, 1917-1920.{Series #10.31}
          • Scrapbooks, 1917-1920. {Series #10.36}
        • RG 13
          • Administrative and Correspondence Files of the Executive Director, 1945-1988. {#13.1}
          • Reports, Correspondence, and Research File Relating to the War History Program, 1938-1947. {Series #13.48}
          • Administrative and Correspondence Files of the Curators and Directors, 1965-1978. {Series #13.71}
          • Administrative Files of Directors and Assistants, 1923-1944. {Series #13.85}
          • Administrative and Public Relations File of Research Assistants, 1942-1946. {Series #13.99}
        • RG 16
          • Motion Picture Films, Including World War Informational Films, [ca. 1941-1943]. {Series #16.14}
        • RG 19
          • Commissions File, 1861-1929. {Series #19.14}
          • Bonus Administration Files for the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War, 1898-1987. {Series #19.221}
      • Women's Organizations and Clubs
        • RG 2
          • Index to Churches and Beneficial Societies, 1831. {Series #2.16}
        • RG 10
          • Commission History Files, 1962-1986. {Series #10.46}
          • Correspondence from Readers of Commission Reports and Publications, 1974-1978. {Series #10.47}
          • Newsletters of Women's Organizations, 1972-1985. {Series #10.48}
        • RG 13
          • Administrative and Correspondence Files of the Executive Director, 1945-1988. {#13.1}
          • Reports, Correspondence, and Research File Relating to the War History Program, 1938-1947. {Series #13.48}
          • Administrative and Correspondence Files of the Curators and Directors, 1965-1978. {Series #13.71}
        • RG 25
          • Minutes of the Executive Committee of the Independence Celebration Commission, [ca. 1922-1923]. {Series #25.36}
          • Minutes of the Commission's Executive and Women's Executive Committees, 1938. {Series #25.88}
        • RG 26
          • Charter Books, 1812-1875, {Series #26.108}
        • RG 30
          • Ku Klux Klan General Files 1923-1940. {Series #30.18}
        • RG 47
          • Charters, 1838, 1855-1856, 1860-1861, 1864-1877, 1879-1883, 1887-1901, 1903-1909, 1927, 1938, 1940-1966, Lehigh County {#47.218}
      • Women and Religion
        • RG 2
          • Index to Churches and Beneficial Societies, 1831. {Series #2.16}
        • RG 26
          • Charter Books, 1812-1875, {Series #26.108}
        • RG 47
          • Charters, 1838, 1855-1856, 1860-1861, 1864-1877, 1879-1883, 1887-1901, 1903-1909, 1927, 1938, 1940-1966, Lehigh County {#47.218}
      • Women and Sexuality
        • RG 22
          • State Board of Censors Applications for Examination, 1915-1951. {Series #22.25}
          • Daily Minutes, 1939-1956. {Series #22.26}
          • General Correspondence, 1924-1956. {Series #22.27}
          • Legal Briefs, 1915-1921, 1928-1940. {Series #22.28}
          • Reports, 1925-1951. {Series #22.29}
        • RG 33
          • Divorce Papers, 1786-1815.{Series #33.41}
      • Women and Work/Labor
        • RG 1
          • Glass Lantern Slides of Pennsylvania Market Houses, 1920. {#1.9}
        • RG 7
          • Work Time Book for Cleaning Women, 1919-1923. {Series #7.83}
        • RG 11
          • Migrant Health Program Patient Files, 1963-1988. {Series #11.31}
        • RG 13
          • Administrative and Public Relations File of Research Assistants, 1942-1946. {Series #13.99}
        • RG 16
          • Annual Reports of the Commissioner of Labor and Industry, 1913-1916.{Series #16.1}
          • Annual Reports of the Factory Inspector, 1890, 1892-1897, 1899-1911. {Series #16.2}
          • Biennial Report of the Department of Labor and Industry, 1919-1920. {Series 16.3}
          • Reports and Related Records, 1919-1927. {Series #16.4}
          • Area Labor Market and Manpower Reports and Newsletters, 1954-1967. {Series #16.7}
          • Labor Market Area Reports, 1964-1968. {Series #16.10}
          • Motion Picture Films, Including World War Informational Films, [ca. 1941-1943]. {Series #16.14}
          • Labor Dispute Case Files, 1938-1943, 1951-1953. {Series #16.16}
          • Biannual Report of the Bureau of Rehabilitation, 1921-1922. {Series #16.17}
          • Records of the Governor's Committee on the Employment of the "Handicapped", 1954-1978. {Series #16.18}
          • Accident Prevention and Industrial Hygiene Course Book for State Factory and Building Inspectors, 1937. {Series #16.19}
          • Biennial Report of the Industrial Board, (printed), 1921-1922. {Series #16.20}
          • Departmental Bulletin Books, 1925-1930.{Series #16.21}
          • Monthly Bulletin Books, 1914-1934. {Series #16.28}
          • Monthly Reports of Work Injuries in Pennsylvania, 1972-1975.{Series #16.29}
          • Pennsylvania Labor and Industry Review Books, 1939-1945, 1947-1949. {Series #16.31}
          • Reports File, 1906-1958. {Series #16.32}
          • Selected Readings on Occupational Diseases, [ca. 1940]. {Series #16.34}
          • Special Bulletin Books, 1924-1963. {Series #16.35}
          • Legal Files, 1937-1968. {Series #16.37}
          • Minutes, 1937-1977. {Series #16.38}
          • Digest of the Transactions of the Industrial Board, 1914-1916. {#16.41}
          • Legislative Voting Records, 1911-1936. {Series #16.46}
          • Annual Reports, 1937-2005. {Series #16.47}
        • RG 21
          • Commissioners of Indian Trade Accounts, 1758-1766. {Series #21.2}
        • RG 22
          • Reports of Degrees and Other Formal Awards Conferred, 1962-1965, 1968-1972. {Series #22.14}
          • Directories and Reports of the Vocational Education Management Information System, 1970-1979. {Series #22.15}
          • Applications for Teaching Certificates, 1866-1922. {Series #22.98}
        • RG 23
          • Female Attendants' Payroll Books, 1890-1917. {Series #23.23}
          • Women Nurses' Payroll Book, 1917-1923. {Series #23.48}
        • RG 28
          • "Mothers' Pension" Account Books, 1913-1917. {Series #28.62}
        • RG 47
          • Married Women to Secure their Separate Earnings- Bradford County, March 19, 1873-June 13, 1891. {#47.16}
          • Midwife Register, 1921-1924, Dauphin County. {#47.84}
          • Midwife Registration Receipt Book, 1921-1924, Dauphin County. {Series #47.85}
          • Petitions of Married Women to get their Separate Earnings, 1875-1887, Erie County. {#47.219}

      Manuscript Group Index

      • Abolition
        • MG 6, Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1938
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 143, Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, 1733-1939
        • MG 150, Henry C. Corbit Collection, 1835-1843
      • African American Women
        • MG 9, Pennsylvania Writers Collection, 1899-1970
        • MG 90, John R. Miller Collection of Cumberland County Government Records, 1768-1914
        • MG 98, Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902
        • MG 190, James H. Duff Papers, 1943-1951
        • MG 214, Warren J. Harder Collection, 1928-1968
        • MG 215, Ethnic Studies Collections, 1789-1975
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 262, Special Microfilm Collections, [ca. 1620-1975]
        • MG 299, Commonwealth Association of Students Records, 1973-1979
        • MG 404, Dick Thornburgh Papers, 1979-1987
        • MG 406, Robert P. Casey Collection, [ca. 1953-1987]
        • MG 409, Oral History Collection, 1970-2005
        • MG 420, John W. Harper Collection, 1716-1888
        • MG 494, C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005
      • Domesticity
        • MG 6, Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1938
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 143, Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, 1733-1939
        • MG 212, William E. Stewart Collection, [ca. 1861-1946]
        • MG 216, Carlisle Indian School Collection, 1878-1969
      • European Immigrant Women
        • MG 215, Ethnic Studies Collections, 1789-1975
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 262, Special Microfilm Collections, [ca. 1620-1975]
        • MG 297, Mary Sachs Collection, 1929-1970
        • MG 404, Dick Thornburgh Papers, 1979-1987
      • Female Politicians:
        • MG 43, Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951
        • MG 264, International Utilities Political Memorabilia Collection, 1789-1972
        • MG 283, Genevieve Blatt Papers, 1934-1977
        • MG 368, General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
        • MG 494, C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005
      • First Wave Feminism and Suffrage
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 43, Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951
        • MG 73, Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
        • MG 143, Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, 1733-1939
        • MG 150, Henry C. Corbit Collection, 1835-1843
        • MG 368, General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
      • Latina Women
        • MG 215, Ethnic Studies Collections, 1789-1975
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 262, Special Microfilm Collections, [ca. 1620-1975]
        • MG 409, Oral History Collection, 1970-2005
      • Motherhood
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 216, Carlisle Indian School Collection, 1878-1969
        • MG 368, General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
        • MG 406, Robert P. Casey Collection, [ca. 1953-1987]
      • Native American Women
        • MG 216, Carlisle Indian School Collection, 1878-1969
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
      • Prominent PA Women
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 43, Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 262, Special Microfilm Collections, [ca. 1620-1975]
        • MG 278, Eunice Mildred McCloskey Collection, 1931-1979
        • MG 283, Genevieve Blatt Papers, 1934-1977
        • MG 317, Mary Barnum Bush Hauck Papers, 1931-1979
        • MG 368, General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
        • MG 494, C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005
      • Quaker Women
        • MG 6, Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1938
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 143, Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, 1733-1939
      • Representations of Women
        • MG 200, Poster Collection, 1854-1971, and undated
        • MG 212, William E. Stewart Collection, [ca. 1861-1946]
        • MG 213 Postcard Collection, [ca. 1880-1974]
        • MG 214, Warren J. Harder Collection, 1928-1968
      • Second Wave Feminism and the Women's Liberation Movement
        • MG 100, Pennsylvania Association of Women Deans, Administrators and Counselors Papers, 1922-1984
        • MG 208, William W. Scranton Papers, 1963-1967
        • MG 309, Milton J. Shapp Papers, [ca. 1971-1979]
        • MG 350, American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records
        • MG 357, Pennsylvania Women's Legislative Exchange Records, 1968-1981
        • MG 368, General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
        • MG 404, Dick Thornburgh Papers, 1979-1987
        • MG 481, Records of the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc., 1919-1990
        • MG 494, C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005
      • Temperance
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 73, Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
        • MG 84, McCreath Family Collection. 1836-1892
        • MG 101, Pennsylvania State Temperance Union Papers, 1867-1874
        • MG 143, MG 212, William E. Stewart Collection, [ca. 1861-1946]
      • Women and Education
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 43, Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951
        • MG 73, Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
        • MG 84, McCreath Family Collection. 1836-1892
        • MG 93, Moore Family Papers, 1749-1934 (bulk 1749-1887)
        • MG 101, Pennsylvania State Temperance Union Papers, 1867-1874
        • MG 133, Welles Family Collection, 1805-1898
        • MG 143, Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, 1733-1939
        • MG 190, James H. Duff Papers, 1943-1951
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 298, Lucille Wilson Collection, 1793-1881, & undated
        • MG 299, Commonwealth Association of Students Records, 1973-1979
        • MG 350, American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records, 1942-1981
      • Women and Labor
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 9, Pennsylvania Writers Collection, 1899-1970
        • MG 73, Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
        • MG 184, Reading Labor Advocate Records, 1917-1958
        • MG 216, Carlisle Indian School Collection, 1878-1969
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 262, Special Microfilm Collections, [ca. 1620-1975]
        • MG 368, General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
        • MG 409, Oral History Collection, 1970-2005
        • MG 420, John W. Harper Collection, 1716-1888
      • Women and Medicine
        • MG 6, Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1938
        • MG 98, Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902
        • MG 200, Poster Collection, 1854-1971, and undated
        • MG 211, Richmond Ladies Soldiers Aid Society Papers, 1861-1865
      • Women and Religion
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 46 Ephrata Cloister Collection, 1723-1951 (bulk 1723-1874)
        • MG 123, Mrs. Elisha D. Swift Papers, 1790-1917 (bulk 1790-1871)
        • MG 143, Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, 1733-1939
        • MG 185, Harmony Society Papers, 1742-1951
        • MG 171, Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers, 1703-1916 (bulk 1851-1916)
        • MG 185, Harmony Society Papers, 1742-1951
        • MG 200, Poster Collection, 1854-1971, and undated
        • MG 215, Ethnic Studies Collections, 1789-1975
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219 Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 351, Julius F. Sachse Deposit of Ephrata Cloister Materials, 1680-1939 (bulk: 1725-1931)
        • MG 354, Old Economy Village Collection, [ca. 1813-1953]
        • MG 437, Karl Arndt Collection of Harmony Society Materials, 1794-1949
      • Women during the Civil War
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 93, Moore Family Papers, 1749-1934 (bulk 1749-1887)
        • MG 98, Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902
        • MG 143, Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, 1733-1939
      • Women in Agriculture:
        • MG 218, 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 290, Valley Forge Branch of the Woman's National Farm and Garden Association Minute Book, 1931-1941
        • MG 495, Landis Family Papers
      • Women in Business
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 297, Mary Sachs Collection, 1929-1970
        • MG 404, Dick Thornburgh Papers, 1979-1987
        • MG 406, Robert P. Casey Collection, [ca. 1953-1987]
        • MG 481, Records of the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc., 1919-1990
      • Women in Politics
        • MG 6, Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1938
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 43, Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951
        • MG 73, Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
        • MG 93, Moore Family Papers, 1749-1934 (bulk 1749-1887)
        • MG 101, Pennsylvania State Temperance Union Papers, 1867-1874
        • MG 143, Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, 1733-1939
        • MG 150, Henry C. Corbit Collection, 1835-1843
        • MG 156, Edward Martin Papers, 1866-1967 (bulk 1894-1966)
        • MG 171, Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers, 1703-1916 (bulk 1851-1916)
        • MG 184, Reading Labor Advocate Records, 1917-1958
        • MG 190, James H. Duff Papers, 1943-1951
        • MG 200, Poster Collection, 1854-1971, and undated
        • MG 208, William W. Scranton Papers, 1963-1967
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 264, International Utilities Political Memorabilia Collection, 1789-1972
        • MG 283, Genevieve Blatt Papers, 1934-1977
        • MG 342, George Howard Earle Papers, 1932-1939, 1949, 1966, & undated
        • MG 357, Pennsylvania Women's Legislative Exchange Records, 1968-1981
        • MG 404, Dick Thornburgh Papers, 1979-1987
        • MG 406, Robert P. Casey Collection, [ca. 1953-1987]
        • MG 452, Pennsylvania's Elected Women's Association Records, 1980-1992
        • MG 494, C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005
      • Women in the Arts
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 9, Pennsylvania Writers Collection, 1899-1970
        • MG 46 Ephrata Cloister Collection, 1723-1951 (bulk 1723-1874)
        • MG 262, Special Microfilm Collections, [ca. 1620-1975]
        • MG 278, Eunice Mildred McCloskey Collection, 1931-1979
        • MG 335, Violet Harner Wise Photographs, [ca. 1945-1965]
        • MG 350, American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records, 1942-1981
        • MG 351, Julius F. Sachse Deposit of Ephrata Cloister Materials, 1680-1939 (bulk: 1725-1931)
        • MG 437, Karl Arndt Collection of Harmony Society Materials, 1794-1949
      • Women in the Military and During War
        • MG 6, Diaries and Journals Collection, 1763-1938
        • MG 7, Military Manuscripts Collection, 1758-1931
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 93, Moore Family Papers, 1749-1934 (bulk 1749-1887)
        • MG 98, Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902
        • MG 156, Edward Martin Papers, 1866-1967 (bulk 1894-1966)
        • MG 200, Poster Collection, 1854-1971, and undated
        • MG 211, Richmond Ladies Soldiers Aid Society Papers, 1861-1865
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 283, Genevieve Blatt Papers, 1934-1977
        • MG 409, Oral History Collection, 1970-2005
      • Women's Health
        • MG 404, Dick Thornburgh Papers, 1979-1987
        • MG 406, Robert P. Casey Collection, [ca. 1953-1987]
      • Women's Oral Histories
        • MG 409, Oral History Collection, 1970-2005
      • Women's Organizations and Clubs
        • MG 8, Pennsylvania Collection (Miscellaneous), 1626-1970
        • MG 43, Dock Family Papers, 1865-1951
        • MG 73, Liliane Stevens Howard Collection, 1915-1959
        • MG 84, McCreath Family Collection. 1836-1892
        • MG 98, Orbison Family Papers, 1750-1902
        • MG 101, Pennsylvania State Temperance Union Papers, 1867-1874
        • MG 123, Mrs. Elisha D. Swift Papers, 1790-1917 (bulk 1790-1871)
        • MG 143, Sarah R. Meseroll Collection, 1733-1939
        • MG 156, Edward Martin Papers, 1866-1967 (bulk 1894-1966)
        • MG 171, Samuel W. Pennypacker Papers, 1703-1916 (bulk 1851-1916)
        • MG 200, Poster Collection, 1854-1971, and undated
        • MG 201, Gertrude Howard Nauman Papers, 1780-1972
        • MG 208, William W. Scranton Papers, 1963-1967
        • MG 211, Richmond Ladies Soldiers Aid Society Papers, 1861-1865
        • MG 212, William E. Stewart Collection, [ca. 1861-1946]
        • MG 218, Photograph Collections, [ca. 1853 - ongoing]
        • MG 219, Philadelphia Commercial Museum Photograph Collection, [ca. 1840-1954]
        • MG 290, Valley Forge Branch of the Woman's National Farm and Garden Association Minute Book, 1931-1941
        • MG 309, Milton J. Shapp Papers, [ca. 1971-1979]
        • MG 350, American Association of University Women, Pennsylvania Division Records
        • MG 368, General Assembly Collections, 1798-1996
        • MG 404, Dick Thornburgh Papers, 1979-1987
        • MG 406, Robert P. Casey Collection, [ca. 1953-1987]
        • MG 452, Pennsylvania's Elected Women's Association Records, 1980-1992
        • MG 481, Records of the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women's Clubs, Inc., 1919-1990
        • MG 494, C. Delores Tucker Papers, 1960-2005

       