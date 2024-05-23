Current News

Archives Without Tears

December 17, 2024 10:00 a.m.

Do you have questions about practical ways to preserve and/or make available the historical records in your care? Whether you are a curious individual collecting and caring for family or community materials, a local government employee tasked with records storage, a volunteer at a local historical society, the director of a large institution, or anyone in-between, we invite all to bring questions for Pennsylvania State Archives archivists to answer. It may be helpful (but is not required) to first check out the brief AWOT Key Concepts videos freely available on PHMC's YouTube channel.

If you've ever had questions about caring for records, please consider joining archivists from the Pennsylvania State Archives for an Archives Without Tears (AWOT) live question and answer session via Teams at 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 17.

The event is free but requires registration. Register Now!