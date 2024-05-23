PA-SHARE Help Materials

PA-SHARE Training Videos



These video recordings are from previous PA-SHARE trainings and may be useful overviews of how to search and how to submit information. Additional recordings will be posted to PHMC's YouTube PA-SHARE playlist and PA SHPO playlist throughout the year.



The following videos were originally recorded to demonstrate submitting an Environmental Review project on the PA-SHARE playlist:



The following videos include information about submitting other information through PA-SHARE on the PA SHPO playlist:



Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)



Visit the dedicated PA-SHARE FAQ page for answers to frequently asked questions.



Contact Us



Email the PA SHPO with questions and request assistance by sending us an email at pashare@pa.gov. We will do our best to answer your email quickly so that you can continue with your work.



In PA-SHARE



Throughout PA-SHARE, there is robust contextual help, meaning helpful guidance right on the screen next to the area you’re working with.