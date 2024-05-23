Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office

    PA-SHARE Help Materials

    There are a different ways users can find help and support as they learn how to use PA-SHARE. 

    Step-by-Step Tutorials

    These written tutorials provide step-by-step instructions with screenshots for using PA-SHARE.

    PA-SHARE Training Videos

    These video recordings are from previous PA-SHARE trainings and may be useful overviews of how to search and how to submit information. Additional recordings will be posted to PHMC's YouTube PA-SHARE playlist and PA SHPO playlist throughout the year.

    The following videos were originally recorded to demonstrate submitting an Environmental Review project on the PA-SHARE playlist:

    The following videos include information about submitting other information through PA-SHARE on the PA SHPO playlist:

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

    Visit the dedicated PA-SHARE FAQ page for answers to frequently asked questions.

    Contact Us

    Email the PA SHPO with questions and request assistance by sending us an email at pashare@pa.gov. We will do our best to answer your email quickly so that you can continue with your work.

    In PA-SHARE

    Throughout PA-SHARE, there is robust contextual help, meaning helpful guidance right on the screen next to the area you’re working with. 