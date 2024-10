Professional Members:

Baer, Mark

4/20/21 - 4/20/25 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

New Car Dealer Seat

Bizzarro, Joseph

5/25/21 - 5/25/25 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

New Car Dealer Seat

Davis, Kirk A. (Chairman)

10/21/20 - 10/21/2024 USQ for Six Months

2nd Term

Salesperson Seat

Fretz, Steve T.

2/9/22 - 2/9/26 USQ for Six Months

2nd Term

Recreational Dealer Seat

Foster, Jeffrey

10/09/24 - 10/09/28 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Used Car Dealer Seat

Limongelli, Dan

6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Used Car Dealer Seat

Stein, Irving (Secretary)

4/20/21 - 4/20/25 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

New Car Dealer Seat

Yingst, Dale J. (Professional Member)

5/12/21 - 5/12/25 USQ for Six Months

2nd Term

Mobile Home Dealer Seat

Vacant, Position Open

Motorcycle Dealer Seat

Vacant, Position Open

Mobility Dealer Seat

Vacant, Position Open

Used Car Dealer Seat

Public Members:

Heeney, William

10/18/23-10/18/27 USQ for Six Months

1st Term

Vacant, Position Open



Vacant, Position Open

Designees:



Claggett, Arion R.

Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

Layton, Angel

Department of Transportation Representative

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Wolfe, Mark (Consumer Protection Rep)

Office of Attorney General

QUORUM REQUIREMENTS

Majority of appointed members.

USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

3 New Car Dealers

3 Used Car Dealers

1 Salesperson

1 Mobile Home Dealer

3 Public Members

1 Motor Cycle Dealer

1 Recreational Dealer

1 Mobility Dealer

1 Consumer Protection

1 Department of Transporation Rep

1 Commissioner