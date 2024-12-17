As indicated, the increased biennial renewal fees will be implemented beginning with the June 1, 2023— May 31, 2025, biennial renewal period. Thereafter, the subsequent graduated increase will be implemented with the biennial renewal for June 1, 2025—May 31, 2027. The graduated increase in initial licensure application fees will be implemented on July 1, 2023, and again on July 1, 2025.

Section 330(a) of the Board of Vehicles Act requires the Board to increase fees when revenues generated by fees, fines and civil penalties are insufficient to match expenditures over a 2-year period. The Department of State's Bureau of Finance and Operations determined that the Board's revenue was not sufficient to meet or exceed its expenditures over a 2-year period and determined that the Board would need to increase its fees to meet its expenditures. The fee increase was implemented through the regulatory process, which included discussion in open session at monthly Board meetings, opportunity for public comment, as well as review and approval by legislative committees, the Governor's office, the Office of General Counsel, the Office of Attorney General and the Independent Regulatory Review Commission.