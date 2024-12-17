Skip to agency navigation
    The following is the schedule of fees charged by the Board:

     

    License

    Current

    Effective

    July 1, 2023

    Effective

    July 1, 2025

    Salesperson license application

    $25

    $65

    $70

    Manufacturer representative or distributor representative license application

    $25

    $65

    $70

    Manufacturer license application

    $30

    $90

    $100

    Manufacturer or distributor branch license application

    $30

    $90

    $100

    Distributor license application

    $30

    $90

    $100

    Dealer license application

    $65

    $175

    $190

    Auction license application

    $65

    $175

    $190

    Dealer branch lot license application

    $65

    $175

    		$190

    The following is the schedule of renewal fees charged by the Board:

    LicenseCurrentJune 1, 2023—May 31, 2025 Biennial Renewal FeeJune 1, 2025—May 31, 2027 Biennial Renewal Fee and thereafter

    Biennial renewal—salesperson license

    $90

    $113

    $141

    Biennial renewal—manufacturer representative or distributor representative license

    $90

    $113

    $141

    Biennial renewal—manufacturer license

    $250

    $313

    $391

    Biennial renewal—manufacturer or distributor branch license

    $175

    $219

    $274

    Biennial renewal—distributor license

    $175

    $219

    $274

    Biennial renewal—dealer license

    $175

    $219

    $274

    Biennial renewal—auction license

    $175

    $219

    $274

    Biennial renewal—dealer branch lot license

    $175

    $219

    $274

    As indicated, the increased biennial renewal fees will be implemented beginning with the June 1, 2023— May 31, 2025, biennial renewal period. Thereafter, the subsequent graduated increase will be implemented with the biennial renewal for June 1, 2025—May 31, 2027. The graduated increase in initial licensure application fees will be implemented on July 1, 2023, and again on July 1, 2025.

    Section 330(a) of the Board of Vehicles Act requires the Board to increase fees when revenues generated by fees, fines and civil penalties are insufficient to match expenditures over a 2-year period. The Department of State's Bureau of Finance and Operations determined that the Board's revenue was not sufficient to meet or exceed its expenditures over a 2-year period and determined that the Board would need to increase its fees to meet its expenditures. The fee increase was implemented through the regulatory process, which included discussion in open session at monthly Board meetings, opportunity for public comment, as well as review and approval by legislative committees, the Governor's office, the Office of General Counsel, the Office of Attorney General and the Independent Regulatory Review Commission.