    State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons

    The State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons serves to protect the public interest in the purchase and trade of vehicles so as to insure protection against irresponsible vendors and dishonest or fraudulent sales practices.

    The Board regulates the licensure of salespersons, dealers, vehicle auctions, manufacturers, factory branches, distributors, distributor branches and factory or distributor representatives in the vehicle industry. Also, the Board determines whether a manufacturer may establish a new vehicle dealer or relocate an existing new vehicle dealer within or into a relevant market area where the same line-make is then represented. In addition, the Board investigates complaints and allegations of wrongful acts of any licensee or person required to be licensed by law.

    The Board also supplies a list, to be posted at all vehicle auctions, containing the names of all licensees who are currently revoked or suspended and persons who were penalized for unlicensed activity within the last year.

    Board Laws and Regulations

    Regulations

    Act of October 24, 2018 (P.L. 816, No. 134), as amended, 63 P.S. §§ 818.101 – 818.704

    Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

    Fees

    Document Preparation Fees (PDF)

    Contact us

    Call us

    1-833-DOS-BPOA - Available Monday - Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

    Email us

    RA-ST-VEHICLE@pa.gov - Note: This mailbox is reserved for receipt of documentation specific to letters of good standing, exam information, disciplinary documents, transcripts and other education or employment verifications, and any other outside agency or related communications.

    Mailing address

    State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons P.O. Box 2649, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2649

    Physical address

    2525 N 7th Street Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Get support

    To contact the Board with general or application questions or assistance related to your license, application and/or for any technical support pertaining to the PA Licensing System known as PALS, please reference the link below.

    Courier address

    PA Dept of State, Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Attn: State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons 2 Technology Park Harrisburg, PA 17110-2919

    Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario.  You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.