The State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salespersons serves to protect the public interest in the purchase and trade of vehicles so as to insure protection against irresponsible vendors and dishonest or fraudulent sales practices.
The Board regulates the licensure of salespersons, dealers, vehicle auctions, manufacturers, factory branches, distributors, distributor branches and factory or distributor representatives in the vehicle industry. Also, the Board determines whether a manufacturer may establish a new vehicle dealer or relocate an existing new vehicle dealer within or into a relevant market area where the same line-make is then represented. In addition, the Board investigates complaints and allegations of wrongful acts of any licensee or person required to be licensed by law.
The Board also supplies a list, to be posted at all vehicle auctions, containing the names of all licensees who are currently revoked or suspended and persons who were penalized for unlicensed activity within the last year.
Board Laws and Regulations
Act of October 24, 2018 (P.L. 816, No. 134), as amended, 63 P.S. §§ 818.101 – 818.704
Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties
Apply for or Renew Professional Licensing
Renewal Information
Board Resources and Documents
Announcements
Board Meetings
Who to Contact - Vehicle Board or PennDOT
Board Member List
Vehicle Salesperson Licensure Snapshot
Vehicle Representative Licensure Snapshot
Military and Veterans Licensure
Act 53 of 2020 Best Practices Guide
Veteran-Owned Business Exemptions
Please note that neither the Board/Commission, nor its staff or counsel, are permitted to provide legal advice or advisory opinions, including interpretations of the law or regulations, or any indication as to how the Board would vote on any given case or scenario. You are invited to contact a private attorney or professional organization for advice or guidance.