Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

     If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.

    The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB (2525 N 7th Street, Harrisbur​g, PA 17110)

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers, and Salesperson meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 226 196 275#

    Current Meeting Agenda (PDF)

    2024 Meeting Dates

    January 9, 2024
    February 22, 2024
    April 4, 2024
    May 16, 2024
    July 9, 2024
    September 4, 2024
    October 16, 2024
    November 21, 2024

    2025 Meeting Dates

    January 14, 2025
    March 5, 2025
    April 15, 2025
    June 3, 2025
    July 22, 2025
    September 9, 2025
    October 28, 2025
    December 16, 2025

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 