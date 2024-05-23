Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Kelly, NHA Michael P.
    2/9/22-2/9/26 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    For Profit Seat

    King, NHA Francis J.
    2/9/22-2/9/26 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Care of Chronically Ill Seat

    King, NHA Sara  (Vice Chair)
    6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term
    Non-Profit Seat

    Warner-Maron, Ph.D., RN, NHA Ilene (Chair)
    10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    Care of Chronically Ill Seat  

    Wernicki, NHA Robert L. (County Home)
    4/20/21 - 4/20/25 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    County Homes Seat

    Vacant, Care of Chronically Ill Seat

    Vacant, Non-Profit Seat

    Vacant, ​For Profit Seat

    Vacant, County Homes Seat

     

    Public Members:

    Hoffman, David (Secretary)
    6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Claggett, Arion R.
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs

    Chronister, Ann
    Health Representative Designee

    Department of Health

    Wilson, Carrie E.
     Consumer Protection Designee
    Office of Attorney General 

     

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members. 

    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies 

    6 Nursing Home Administrators 
    2 Non profit 
    2 For profit 
    2 County Homes 
    3 Care of Chronically Ill 
    3 Public Members 
    1 Consumer Protection 
    1 Secretary of Health Representative 
    1 Commissioner