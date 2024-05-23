Professional Members:
Kelly, NHA Michael P.
2/9/22-2/9/26 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
For Profit Seat
King, NHA Francis J.
2/9/22-2/9/26 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Care of Chronically Ill Seat
King, NHA Sara (Vice Chair)
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Non-Profit Seat
Warner-Maron, Ph.D., RN, NHA Ilene (Chair)
10/9/24 - 10/9/28 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Care of Chronically Ill Seat
Wernicki, NHA Robert L. (County Home)
4/20/21 - 4/20/25 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
County Homes Seat
Vacant, Care of Chronically Ill Seat
Vacant, Non-Profit Seat
Vacant, For Profit Seat
Vacant, County Homes Seat
Public Members:
Hoffman, David (Secretary)
6/29/23-6/29/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
Chronister, Ann
Health Representative Designee
Department of Health
Wilson, Carrie E.
Consumer Protection Designee
Office of Attorney General
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Majority of members.
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
6 Nursing Home Administrators
2 Non profit
2 For profit
2 County Homes
3 Care of Chronically Ill
3 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Secretary of Health Representative
1 Commissioner