New Continuing Education Regulations in Effect for 7/1/2022 to 6/30/2024 Biennial Renewal Period

On May 21, 2022, final-form rulemaking was published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin which amends the Board’s continuing education requirement effective for the 7/1/2022 to 6/30/2024 biennial renewal period.

Beginning with the 7/1/2022 to 6/30/2024 biennial renewal period, nursing home administrators must complete 12 hours of acceptable continuing education in the subject areas of emergency preparedness and infection control. The 12 hours of continuing education in the subject areas of emergency preparedness and infection control count towards the total continuing education requirement of 48 hours.

Please review the new regulation at the following website: https://www.pacodeandbulletin.gov/Display/pabull?file=/secure/pabulletin/data/vol52/52-21/735.html

Please also note that additional continued competence requirements have been added to the regulations for a nursing home administrator applying to reactivate a license that has been expired or inactive for 5 years or longer. Please see §39.11b