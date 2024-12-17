The State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators, through the licensure and registration of nursing home administrators, insures that such individuals are suitable and qualified to serve in such positions. The Board issues, suspends and revokes registrations and licenses to practice nursing home administration. In addition, the Board supervises nursing home administrators to insure that they are complying with licensure and registration requirements and investigates complaints made against nursing home administrators. The Board develops standards of professional conduct in order to maintain a high level of integrity and performance in the practice of nursing home administration.

Board Laws and Regulations

Law - Act 122 of 1970 (PDF)

Regulations

Act 48 of 1993 - Schedule of Civil Penalties

Fees