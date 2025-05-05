Applications

Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.

That includes:

Nursing Home Administrator

Administrator-In-Training Program

You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.

To download a paper application, click on a link below:

Application for a Temporary Permit to Act as a Nursing Home Administrator (PDF)

Application for Approval as a Provider of Continuing Education Programs (PDF)

NHA Request for Continuing Education Approval (PDF)

Application for Approval of Continuing Education Program (PDF)

Reactivation Application



(for EXPIRED or INACTIVE licenses)The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number to start the reactivation process.

Additional Documents

Approved Providers of 120-Hour Programs (PDF)

Frequently Asked Questions