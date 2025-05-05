Applications
Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
That includes:
- Nursing Home Administrator
- Administrator-In-Training Program
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
To download a paper application, click on a link below:
Application for a Temporary Permit to Act as a Nursing Home Administrator (PDF)
Application for Approval as a Provider of Continuing Education Programs (PDF)
NHA Request for Continuing Education Approval (PDF)
Application for Approval of Continuing Education Program (PDF)
Reactivation Application
(for EXPIRED or INACTIVE licenses)The reactivation application has been moved to an online process. To review the requirements and submit your reactivation application online login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click the pencil icon next to your license number to start the reactivation process.
Additional Documents
Approved Providers of 120-Hour Programs (PDF)
Frequently Asked Questions
48 hours of PA Board approved or NAB approved continuing education programs or courses, which includes 2 hours in child abuse recognition and reporting and 12 hours in subject areas of emergency preparedness and infection control. Any combination of hours completed in emergency preparedness and infection control that totals 12 hours is acceptable. Please click here to review specific information regarding the continuing education requirement.
The Board’s regulations do not require a licensee to participate in the CE Registry offered by NAB. However, upon audit, the Board will accept the CE Registry to document completion of NAB approved continuing education. The Board cannot accept the CE Registry to very any non-NAB-approved continuing education.
The listing of the approved providers for the 120 hour program is available on the Board’s website.
The regulations offer 11 options for an individual to become qualified to sit for the examinations. The 11 options are outlined at §39.5(b) of the Board’s regulations.
- 35 Scored Items
- 10 Pretest Items
- Cut Score is 26/35
Content is based on the below references:
➢ Federal Code, Title 42, Chapter IV, Subchapter G, Part 483 - https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-42/chapter-IV/subchapter-G/part-483
➢ PA Code, Title 49, Chapter 39 https://www.pacodeandbulletin.gov/Display/pacode?file=/secure/pacode/data/049/chapter39/chap39toc.html
➢ PA Code, Title 28, Part IV, Subparts A and C (Subpart C is the portion that had updates effective July 2023) https://www.pacodeandbulletin.gov/Display/pacode?file=/secure/pacode/data/028/partIVtoc.html&d=
Yes. If a license is inactive/expired for 5 years or more, the licensee must meet one of the following:
- Retake the licensing examinations.
- Recently recompleted a Board approved 120 hour program.
- Have practiced as a nursing home administrator in another jurisdiction for at least 2 years within the last 5 years under a current license in that jurisdiction (may be required to personally appear before the Board).
- Been employed in a nursing home in a supervisory or consultant capacity for at least 3 years within the last 5 years (may be required to personally appear before the Board).
- Have taught long-term care subject matter for a continuing education provider approved by the Board to offer the 120-hour program or an accredited college/university for at least 3 years within the last 5 years (may be required to personally appear before the Board).
No. It is the responsibility of the applicant to find a nursing home and a nursing home administrator who is willing to train the applicant in an AIT program.
No. The Pennsylvania Board only has the authority to grant approval for an AIT program to be completed in a nursing home located in Pennsylvania.
Yes. Please login to your account at www.pals.pa.gov and click on the option to apply for a new license. Please select State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators, followed by Administrator In Training. You will be required to provide the license number of the NHA who will be supervising your AIT program – please be sure to enter the license number correctly – no spaces and no dashes. The supervising NHA will need to complete his/her portion of the application before the application can be submitted.