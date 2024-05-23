Nail Technician Teacher Licensure Requirements Snapshot

A teacher licensed by the state board for the purpose of providing instruction in the area of nail technology. Nail technology means the practice of manicuring the nails of an individual, including the application of artificial or sculptured nails to an individual.

Degree Requirement:

High School Diploma or Equivalent - An applicant must receive a high school diploma or equivalent. Proof of education must be submitted in the form of a copy of the high school diploma or GED diploma issued by Department of Education, unless over 35 years of age or a veteran.

Examination Requirement:

1 Examination - To qualify for examination, an applicant must possess a current PA limited cosmetology license (Nail Technician, or Esthetician). The State Board examination consists of a theory only examination.

Experience:

500 Hours - Applicant must have completed 500 hours in the teacher curriculum at a licensed school of cosmetology.



Continuing Education:

No continuing education requirement for licensure.

Initial Licensing Fee:

$118.00 - $25 application fee & $93 fee to the testing organization

For Reciprocity/Act 41 applicants, there is a $85 fee.



Licensure Renewal Fee:

$120.00 - Biennial renewal of license

Licensure by Reciprocity & Licensure by Act 41:

To apply by reciprocity, applicant must submit an employment certification showing a minimum of two years of licensed work experience in the state, territory or country in which they have a current license.

Act 41 allows for portability of out-of-state professional licensees coming to work in Pennsylvania. Act 41 does this by granting all boards and commissions within the Commonwealth the authority to endorse licensees from other states, territories or jurisdictions (with substantially equivalent licensing requirements) who are active, in good standing and without discipline against their license or criminal conviction.