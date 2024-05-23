Applications, renewals, and other requests will be completed at www.pals.pa.gov.
You may also request duplicate licenses, changes to your name, and changes to your address at www.pals.pa.gov.
If there has been a change to your salon's trade name, address, ownership, or square footage, please visit the Applications Process section of our website to download the appropriate application.
Additional Documents & Resources
- Updated Square Footage Requirements (PDF)
- Pathway to Licensure (PDF)
- Listing of State Contacts for Criminal Background Checks
- Indoor Tanning Act
- Cosmetology and Barber Training Through Career and Technical Center Program
- Cosmetology Licensing Requirements
- Request for Certification of Cosmetology School Hours
- Employment Certification Form
- Cosmetology School Change Application
- Apprentice Registration Application
- Quarterly Hour Reporting form for Apprentices
- CTC Pilot Program Reporting Form
- Cosmetology Quarterly Hour Reports for Students
- Instructions for Submitting Quarterly Hour Reports in PALS
A Guide for Nail Salon Workers Courtesy of OSHA
- Nail Salon Workers Guide - English (PDF)
- Nail Salon Workers Guide - Korean (PDF)
- Nail Salon Workers Guide - Vietnamese (PDF)
- Nail Salon Workers Guide - Spanish (PDF)
Note: As a result of document fraud and in an effort to protect its licensees, the Board will only provide direct source verification of your license to another state licensing agency.