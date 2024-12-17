Skip to agency navigation
    All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

    If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​. 

    The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the State Board of Cosmetology meeting

    Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 199 808 324#

    Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

    2025:

    • January 6  CANCELLED
    • February 24
    • April 7
    • June 9
    • August 4
    • October 6
    • December 8

    Meeting Minutes

    For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board. 