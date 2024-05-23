The State Board of Cosmetology regulates the practice and licensure of estheticians; nail technicians; cosmetologists and teachers of cosmetology; and cosmetology salons and schools in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The Board promulgates and enforces regulations for the examination and licensure of applicants to practice or teach cosmetology and to manage schools of cosmetology.

The Board also issues apprentice permits in appropriate circumstances as well as licenses to perform nail technology only, or practice esthetics only. The Board prescribes disinfection standards to be followed to prevent the creation or spread of infectious diseases.

Important Information:

With the passage of Act 100 of 2024 , effective 60 days from October 16, 2024 , Natural Hair Braiders, Natural Hair Braider Teachers and Natural Hair Braiding Salons in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are no longer required to be licensed. Accordingly, the State Board of Cosmetology will no longer be accepting applications for initial licensure, renewals, reactivations, or changes for the above license types. Please contact the Board with any questions.

, , Natural Hair Braiders, Natural Hair Braider Teachers and Natural Hair Braiding Salons in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are no longer required to be licensed. Accordingly, the State Board of Cosmetology will no longer be accepting applications for initial licensure, renewals, reactivations, or changes for the above license types. Please contact the Board with any questions. On November 5, 2018, the State Board of Cosmetology approved a consent agreement (case number 17-45-06196) in which the Respondent acknowledged that the practice of microblading is outside of the scope of cosmetology and that performing microblading within a cosmetology salon is a violation of 49 Pa. Code § 7.77 (use of salon for other purposes prohibited).



The Board’s regulations allow an applicant to request a variance from the minimum space requirements set forth in 49 Pa. Code § 7.76 (floor space). All floor space variance requests shall be submitted in the manner set forth in the new salon application or salon change application, whichever is applicable.



Bureau inspectors will continue to inspect the entirety of your salon for compliance with 49 Pa. Code § 7.77 and all other relevant regulations and provisions of the Cosmetology Act.



Reminder: The Board staff and Board counsel are unable to give advisory opinions, legal advice or interpretations of the Cosmetology Act and Board regulations. Please consult an attorney of your choice for legal advice or interpretations of the Cosmetology Act and Board regulations.

Board Laws and Regulations

Examination Information

For information regarding an examination, to schedule an examination, or to check the status of your application, please visit http://www.pearsonvue.com/pa/cosmetology/.