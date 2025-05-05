Professional Members:
Brown-Haywood, Felicia
02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
D'Amato-Dow, Jennifer (Chair)
02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Iezzi, Linda
4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Jenkins, Sandra (Vice Chair)
4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
O'Neill, Tammy
02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
Weakland, Nicole (Secretary)
4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for Six Months
2nd Term
(vocational education teacher)
Whisler, Teresa
02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
1st Term
Vacant, Position Open
Public Members:
Lee, Alexandria
4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for Six Months
1stTerm
Vacant, Position Open
Vacant, Position Open
Designees:
Kelly, Heather(Consumer Protection)
Deputy Attorney General
Claggett, Arion R.
Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs
USQ=Until Successor Qualifies
QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Seven members of the board.
8 Professional Members
3 Public Members
1 Consumer Protection
1 Commissioner