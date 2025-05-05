Skip to agency navigation
    Professional Members:

    Brown-Haywood, Felicia
    02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    D'Amato-Dow, Jennifer (Chair)
    02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Iezzi, Linda
    4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Jenkins, Sandra (Vice Chair)
    4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    O'Neill, Tammy
    02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term

    Weakland, Nicole  (Secretary)
    4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for Six Months
    2nd Term
    (vocational education teacher)

    Whisler, Teresa
    02/09/22-02/09/25 USQ for Six Months
    1st Term

    Vacant, Position Open

    Public Members:

    Lee, Alexandria
    4/9/24-4/9/27 USQ for Six Months
    1st​Term

    Vacant, Position Open

    Vacant, Position Open

     

    Designees:

    Kelly, Heather(Consumer Protection)
    Deputy Attorney General

    Claggett, Arion R. 
    Acting Commissioner of the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs


    USQ=Until Successor Qualifies

    QUORUM REQUIREMENTS - Seven members of the board. 

    8 Professional Members 
    3 Public Members 
    1 Consumer Protection 
    1 Commissioner