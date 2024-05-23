All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.

If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB​.



The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110​​

Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers meeting

Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 702 876 667#

All meetings are held in Harrisburg, PA, unless otherwise noted.

Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.

Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)

2024 Schedule

January 18

February 29

April 11

May 23

June 27

August 1

September 12

October 24

December 5

2025 Schedule

January 23, 2025

March 13, 2025

April 24, 2025

June 12, 20256

July 17, 2025

August 28, 2025

October 9, 2025

November 20, 2025

2026 Schedule



January 15 2026

March 19, 2026

April 30, 2026

June 4, 2026

July 16, 2026

August 27, 2026

October 16, 2026

December 3, 2026​

Meeting Minutes

For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.