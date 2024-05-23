All public sessions will begin at 10:30am unless otherwise noted.
If planning to attend in person, please arrive 15 minutes early to allow time for administrative procedures upon entry into CoPA HUB.
The Eaton Room, CoPA HUB, 2525 N 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Online event address for attendees: Click here to join the Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers meeting
Call in (audio only) 1-267-332-8737 Conference ID 702 876 667#
All meetings are held in Harrisburg, PA, unless otherwise noted.
Board meetings will be recorded for purpose of completing the required minutes. Your voluntary participation in the meeting constitutes consent to be recorded.
Agenda for Upcoming Meeting (PDF)
2024 Schedule
- January 18
- February 29
- April 11
- May 23
- June 27
- August 1
- September 12
- October 24
- December 5
2025 Schedule
- January 23, 2025
- March 13, 2025
- April 24, 2025
- June 12, 20256
- July 17, 2025
- August 28, 2025
- October 9, 2025
- November 20, 2025
2026 Schedule
- January 15 2026
- March 19, 2026
- April 30, 2026
- June 4, 2026
- July 16, 2026
- August 27, 2026
- October 16, 2026
- December 3, 2026
Meeting Minutes
For meeting minutes prior to 2023, please contact the Board.
- December 22, 2022
- January 19, 2023
- March 2, 2023
- April 13, 2023
- May 18, 2023
- June 22, 2023
- July 27, 2023
- September 7, 2023
- October 19, 2023
- November 30, 2023
- January 18, 2024
- February 29, 2024
- May 23, 2024
- June 27, 2024
- August 1, 2024
- September 12, 2024