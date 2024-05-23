Vital Statistics Records

Birth and Death Records

On January 1, 1906, the newly established Pennsylvania Department of Health officially began to issue birth and death certificates. Prior to 1906, Pennsylvania births and deaths were recorded only sporadically by the counties and some cities such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Genealogists must rely on county records or nongovernmental sources such as church registers, gravestone inscriptions and newspapers to obtain data for this earlier period. The State Archives holds the following birth and death records:

Birth Certificates, 1906-1918

Death Certificates, 1906-1973



Original birth certificates for 1906-1918 and death certificates for 1906-1973 are available at the State Archives. Digital copies of the 1906-1915 birth certificates and the 1906-1971 death certificates may be found on Ancestry.com. Pennsylvania residents can access these records free of charge through Ancestry.com Pennsylvania.



1893-1906 - births and deaths were recorded by the Clerk of Orphans Court at each county courthouse. While the State Archives holds digitized microfilm copies of these records for some counties for use by on-site researchers, mail inquiries should be directed to the courthouse of the county in which the birth or death occurred. Staff of the State Archives does not search digitized county records. For a complete list of digitized county (Record Group 47) and municipal (Record Group 48) vital records at the Archives, consult the Archives website.



1852-1854 - grouped by county and record type, then arranged by certificate number, these records of birth, marriage and death were kept by the Register of Wills for each county with returns (Record Group 26) sent to the Department of State. These returns are available for 49 of the 64 counties existing at that time; however, they are not complete for each county. Digital images of the records along with a search capability are available at Ancestry.com or Ancestry.com Pennsylvania.



Marriage Records

Since September 30, 1885, marriage licenses have been issued by the Clerk of Orphans Court at each county courthouse. While the State Archives holds digitized microfilm copies of these marriage records for some counties for use by on-site researchers, mail inquiries should be directed to the courthouse of the county in which the marriage took place. Staff of the State Archives does not search digitized county records. For a complete list of county marriage records found on digitized microfilm at the Archives, consult the county records digitized microfilm (Record Group 47) listing on the Archives website. The State Archives also holds the following marriage-related records: