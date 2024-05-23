Pennsylvania State Archives
The Pennsylvania State Archives collects, preserves and makes available for study the permanently-valuable public records of the Commonwealth, with particular attention given to the records of state government. The State Archives also collects papers of private citizens and organizations relevant to Pennsylvania history.
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Closed
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Closed
Holidays: We are closed on all state holidays.
1681 N. Sixth St.
Harrisburg, PA 17102-1106
Email PA State Archives
(717) 783-3281