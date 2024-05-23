PA-SHARE Help Materials

-
Signing In and Subscribing to PA-SHARE
Searching for Resources and Other Information in PA-SHARE
Submitting a Federal Historic Tax Credit Project in PA-SHARE
Submitting a New Environmental Review Project in PA-SHARE
Submitting a New Request for a DOE Project in PA-SHARE
Submitting a New Request for an National Register Project in PA-SHARE
Submitting Surveys, Resources and Reports for Environmental Review Archaeology Investigations
Submitting a Success Story in PA-SHARE
Adding an Above Ground Resource to PA-SHARE
Adding an Archaeological Resource to PA-SHARE
Understanding the Map Interface in PA-SHARE
Understanding PA-SHARE's External User Queues
Managing a Covenant Project in PA-SHARE
Managing a Keystone Review Project in PA-SHARE
USING PA-SHARE FOR HUD-FUNDED PROJECT REVIEWS: FAQs
Submit and Manage a Marker Nomination in PA-SHARE
PA-SHARE Training Videos
These video recordings are from previous PA-SHARE trainings and may be useful overviews of how to search and how to submit information. Additional recordings will be posted to PHMC's YouTube PA-SHARE playlist and PA SHPO playlist throughout the year.
The following videos were originally recorded to demonstrate submitting an Environmental Review project on the PA-SHARE playlist:
- PA-SHARE Demo for DCED HUD Small Communities
- PA-SHARE Demo Video for USDA FSA
- PA-SHARE Demo Video for USDA RDA
- FEMA - PA-SHARE Demonstration
- PA DCNR - Using PA-SHARE for Section 106 Consultation 2021
The following videos include information about submitting other information through PA-SHARE on the PA SHPO playlist:
- PA SHPO - Keystone Planning Grants Webinar - January 2022: PA-SHARE instruction - Submitting a Project Supplement
- PA SHPO - Keystone Construction Grants Webinar - January 2022: PA-SHARE instruction - Submitting a Project Supplement
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Visit the dedicated PA-SHARE FAQ page for answers to frequently asked questions.
Contact Us
Email the PA SHPO with questions and request assistance by sending us an email at pashare@pa.gov. We will do our best to answer your email quickly so that you can continue with your work.
In PA-SHARE
Throughout PA-SHARE, there is robust contextual help, meaning helpful guidance right on the screen next to the area you’re working with.