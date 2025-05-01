Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) and the Pennsylvania State Historical Records Advisory Board (SHRAB) are pleased to announce that the application period for the Historical and Archival Records Care (HARC) grant program is now open. The deadline to submit applications is August 1, 2025.

This grant program offers funding to historical records repositories, including historical societies, libraries, universities, local governments, and school districts. The funding supports various aspects of collections care, such as surveying, inventorying, preserving, arranging, and describing historical records significant to Pennsylvania. It also covers records reformatting and the purchase of necessary equipment, including digitization tools. Please note that works of art, textiles, artifacts, and museum objects are not eligible for this funding.

The HARC program aims to enhance the preservation and accessibility of valuable historical records across the Commonwealth. A sub-committee of the SHRAB will review all applications, and individual grants will be funded up to $5,000. Importantly, no matching funds are required, with funding provided by the PHMC.

Applicants are required to use the web-based electronic grant application process (eGrant). Complete grant program guidelines and eGrant applications instructions can be found on the HARC grant website.

To provide further guidance, two identical webinars will be held: on May 13 at 10:00 a.m., and on June 17 at 1:00 p.m. These sessions will offer an overview of eligibility criteria, program guidelines, and valuable tips for crafting a competitive proposal. Interested individuals are encouraged to register for a webinar through the grant webpage or by emailing the grant manager at ra-pharchivesgrants@pa.gov for registration details.

The SHRAB operates under federal regulations governing the National Historical Publication and Records Commission (NHPRC) and serves as the central advisory body for historical records planning in the state.

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is the official history agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Learn more by visiting PHMC online or following us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram or LinkedIn.