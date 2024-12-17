Requirements

To apply for a Historical & Archival Records Care Grant, an organization must meet the following criteria:



• be a nonprofit (must have tax-exempt status with the Internal Revenue Service) or local government entity located in Pennsylvania;

• be incorporated and in existence for two years prior to the submission of a grant application;

• submit the grant application through the DCED's Electronic Single Application for Assistance website​;

​• is encouraged to be registered with the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations, as required.

Examples of eligible (PDF) and ineligible (PDF) organizations and projects.