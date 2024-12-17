Contact Information and Guidance
Pennsylvania Above Ground Survey (PAGS)
For information about the PAGS program, contact Elizabeth Shultz at elishultz@pa.gov or (717) 346-9568.
PAGS Guidance
- Guidelines for Recording Buildings in Pennsylvania: These guidelines replace the PA SHPO’s How to Complete the Pennsylvania Historic Resource Survey Form guidance from November 2014. The Historic Resource Survey Form, or HRSF, was retired in February 2021. Information about older and historic places, including buildings, landscapes, archaeological sites, and bridges, is now submitted to the PA SHPO through PA-SHARE. While PA SHPO no longer uses the HRSF, the same information is collected through PA-SHARE.
- Worksheet for Recording Buildings in Pennsylvania: This is the same worksheet that is included in the Guidelines, just available on its own as a separate fillable PDF for users. This can also be printed and filled out by hand. Do not submit the worksheet to PA SHPO in place of completing the PA-SHARE online form. The worksheet is intended to be a tool to assist users in the collection of information for buildings and using PA-SHARE. Resources must be submitted through PA-SHARE.
Pennsylvania Archaeological Site Survey (PASS)
For information about the PASS program, contact Sara Manley at samanley@pa.gov.
PASS Guidance
- Instructions for Recording Archaeological Sites: These guidelines are intended to help users collect information for recording archaeological sites in Pennsylvania. Beginning February 2021, all archaeological sites must be submitted to the PA SHPO through PA-SHARE. The standard PASS form previously used by professionals and the condensed collector form previously used by avocational archaeologists and other non-professional groups are no longer available. PA-SHARE only has one archaeological resource details form.
- Worksheet for Recording Archaeological Sites in Pennsylvania: This is the same worksheet that is included in the Instructions, just available on its own as a separate fillable PDF for users. This can also be printed and filled out by hand. Do not submit the worksheet to PA SHPO in place of completing the PA-SHARE online form. The worksheet is intended to be a tool to assist users in the collection of information for archaeological sites and using PA-SHARE. Sites must be submitted through PA-SHARE.