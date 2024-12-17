Contact Information and Guidance
National Register Staff
Elizabeth Rairigh, Preservation Services Division Manager
(717) 705-4035
erairigh@pa.gov
Jennifer Thornton, National Register Supervisor
(717) 214-3770
jethornton@pa.gov
Marissa Barrett
(717) 772-2401
marisbarre@pa.gov
Arden Jordan
(717) 783-9922
ardjordan@pa.gov
National Register Information
At the present time, PA SHPO is working on updating and creating guidance for seeking Determinations of Eligibility (DOE) and listing properties in the National Register of Historic Places. Guidance will be provided here once available.
For the most recent versions of National Register nomination forms and policies, please visit the National Park Service's National Register website. For more information about the nomination process in Pennsylvania, please visit the National Register Process page.