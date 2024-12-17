Skip to agency navigation
    Contact Information and Guidance

    Contact Information and Guidance 

    National Register Staff

    Elizabeth Rairigh, Preservation Services Division Manager
    (717) 705-4035
    erairigh@pa.gov

    Jennifer Thornton, National Register Supervisor
    (717) 214-3770
    jethornton@pa.gov

    Marissa Barrett
    (717) 772-2401
    marisbarre@pa.gov

    Arden Jordan
    (717) 783-9922
    ardjordan@pa.gov

    National Register Information

    At the present time, PA SHPO is working on updating and creating guidance for seeking Determinations of Eligibility (DOE) and listing properties in the National Register of Historic Places. Guidance will be provided here once available.

    For the most recent versions of National Register nomination forms and policies, please visit the National Park Service's National Register website. For more information about the nomination process in Pennsylvania, please visit the National Register Process page.