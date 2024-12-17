Contact Information and Guidance

National Register Staff

Elizabeth Rairigh, Preservation Services Division Manager

(717) 705-4035

erairigh@pa.gov



Jennifer Thornton, National Register Supervisor

(717) 214-3770

jethornton@pa.gov



Marissa Barrett

(717) 772-2401

marisbarre@pa.gov

Arden Jordan

(717) 783-9922

ardjordan@pa.gov



National Register Information



At the present time, PA SHPO is working on updating and creating guidance for seeking Determinations of Eligibility (DOE) and listing properties in the National Register of Historic Places. Guidance will be provided here once available.



For the most recent versions of National Register nomination forms and policies, please visit the National Park Service's National Register website. For more information about the nomination process in Pennsylvania, please visit the National Register Process page.