Overview of the National Register Process

Nationally, properties are nominated to the National Register of Historic Places by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO). In Pennsylvania, PHMC's State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) performs the duties of the SHPO. The SHPO's role in this process is review and advisory in nature. Only the Keeper of the National Register, at the National Park Service (NPS), has the authority to list a property or determine if it is eligible for the National Register. All other findings by SHPOs or federal agencies are considered to be opinions.

To list a property in the National Register private property owners must apply through the SHPO. Private property owners may apply directly to the office of the Keepers only through the designated appeals process. The listing process is detailed in the Code of Federal Regulations 36CFR Part 60.

The SHPO reviews submitted nominations to determine whether they meet the National Register Criteria for Evaluation. The SHPO's National Register review staff reviews adequacy of documentation, assures that the procedures and standards of the National Register program are met, and conducts site visits to proposed historic districts.

Steps in the National Register Process