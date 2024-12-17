The .gov means its official.

Contact Information
Cultural and Historical Support Grants
Rusty Baker/PA Museums
(717) 909-4951
c-rubaker@pa.gov
Keystone Historic Preservation Grants
Karen Arnold
(717) 783-9927
kaarnold@pa.gov
Certified Local Government Grants
Elizabeth Rairigh
(717) 705-4035
erairigh@pa.gov
Forms and Guidance
Keystone Construction Grant Fact Sheet
Keystone Planning Grant Fact Sheet
CHS Grant Fact Sheet
Sample Covenant Template
Keystone Grantee Handbook
Keystone Quarterly Report Form 2022
Keystone Final Report Construction 2022
Keystone Final Report Planning 2022
Keystone Project Sign 2024 EPS File
Keystone Project Sign 2024 PDF File